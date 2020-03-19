 Skip to content
Íslendingar streyma til næsta stórmarkaðar þar sem panikkaup halda áfram amidst ótta við kransæðavírus. "ALLT PANNA"
18
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


queuing for hours in cold rainy conditions, right next to each other

they're going to get corona before they get to into the store
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline of the year, subby.
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Momzilla59: Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.


Rollurioari
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Maybe they're just Violently Happy?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
They're Björked.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Iceland has become more self sufficient in terms of farming and locally sourcing food, but I wonder about the long term impact supply chain shortages will have. The lack of a population may help them here, at least until they start building raiding boats again.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Icelanders rush to the next supermarket where panic purchases continue amid fears of coronary virus. "EVERYTHING"
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Momzilla59: Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.


The store is called Iceland. It's located in the U.K. which is fairly obvious by the prices being in pounds, everyone speaking English, and the fact that the article says the store is in Illford "east of London".

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Iceland kicks ass
Skálmöld & Sinfóníuhljómsveit Íslands - Kvaðning
Youtube yAyFyEFoZvs
 
All Latest [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Momzilla59: Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.

The store is called Iceland. It's located in the U.K. which is fairly obvious by the prices being in pounds, everyone speaking English, and the fact that the article says the store is in Illford "east of London".

[i.kym-cdn.com image 350x227]


They are also collaborating with the Circle K petrol stations in Norway.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who's got time for Iceland? Working here
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Momzilla59: Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.

The store is called Iceland. It's located in the U.K. which is fairly obvious by the prices being in pounds, everyone speaking English, and the fact that the article says the store is in Illford "east of London".

[i.kym-cdn.com image 350x227]


Reykjavik is east of London if you go far enough.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In a week, the stores will be empty of people and restocked with stuff. Go then.

Stuff no one here can find: yeast.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Momzilla59: Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.

The store is called Iceland. It's located in the U.K. which is fairly obvious by the prices being in pounds, everyone speaking English, and the fact that the article says the store is in Illford "east of London".

[i.kym-cdn.com image 350x227]


geography?

I personally believe that U.S. Americans are unable to do so because, uh, some, uh, people out there in our nation don't have maps and, uh,
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't know what really happened here, but old people can be arseholes, too. So not sure who's right or wrong.
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Stuff no one here can find: yeast.


Just talk to my wife, she'll hook you up.

/Yeah, yeah, I know what you're thinking but she actually bought 4 jars of Fleischmann's active dry yeast last week.
 
Momzilla59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Momzilla59: Perkele
Wait, that's Finnish. Anyone speak Icelandic? I need to learn a new swear.

The store is called Iceland. It's located in the U.K. which is fairly obvious by the prices being in pounds, everyone speaking English, and the fact that the article says the store is in Illford "east of London".

[i.kym-cdn.com image 350x227]


You're assuming I RTFA. This isFark, ya know.
 
