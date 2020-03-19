 Skip to content
(CNN)   Man who set the initial record for the most isolated human ever passes away at 88. No, you can't have his toilet paper   (cnn.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one bites the dust... and another one gone...

I meet him and several of his workmates as a small kid.  I think his signature is on a book around here. That xkcd thing depresses me.  I looked at with the ones I had meet.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Another one bites the dust... and another one gone...

I meet him and several of his workmates as a small kid.  I think his signature is on a book around here. That xkcd thing depresses me.  I looked at with the ones I had meet.


there is the other one.

https://what-if.xkcd.com/72/

what-if.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain went to Richard Proenneke.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Does he have diapers though?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he finally come out of isolation only to catch COVID-19?
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I met him in 2009 at a private event for the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation. RIP.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
subass needs a slap in the face for his lack of respect.
 
