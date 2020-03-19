 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Elon Musk last week: "Coronavirus is dumb." Elon Musk this week: ""We will make ventilators if there is a shortage"   (nypost.com) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, Health care, Tesla founder Elon Musk, late Wednesday, ventilator tweet, 48-year-old tech pioneer, Week-day names  
•       •       •

530 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 9:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Start making ventilators.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There will be shortages and by then, too late. Start now. Start a week ago.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol, he's not going to make any ventilators
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He really needs to stop offering 0-day solutions

That said, even if he tried to help, he'd be eviscerated for it.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can he make the technicians to run the machines?  Because the machine I was looking at required about 2 years of professional training before you could operate the thing without killing someone.

So yeah, machines are great and all, but WHO IS GOING TO RUN THEM?!?!?!?
 
fat man's underwear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I like his cars, he seems like an insufferable tool IRL.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they going to be weirdly coffin-like?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: He really needs to stop offering 0-day solutions

That said, even if he tried to help, he'd be eviscerated for it.


I'm sure no one would have an issue with people opting out of a Tesla ventilator on principle.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: He really needs to stop offering 0-day solutions

That said, even if he tried to help, he'd be eviscerated for it.


Once he called all the doctors pedophiles, yeah.
 
YourWhatHurts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can deliver them on his mini-subs through tunnels made by his boring company
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat man's underwear: As much as I like his cars, he seems like an insufferable tool IRL.


That's because he's an alien.

No shiat, this was something someone said to me in total seriousness.

I side-eyed him so hard I could see through my ear canal.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just call the virus a peodphile.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good thread on how complicated this is in ways Musk certainly didn't anticipate.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: lol, he's not going to make any ventilators


Nobody thought he'd make flamethrowers, let alone sell them to the public, but he did.

As for him saying "Coronavirus is dumb" I need a citation on that. Calling for people to calm down and not panic is not the same thing as downplaying the issue as a whole.

He's an attention whore, sure, but he's also got resources most attention whores don't have, and has a habit of actually following through.
 
Chuck Wagon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the Tesla employees working making cars right now will get first dibs.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping he'd make me a tiny submarine.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With everyone making ventilator parts or hand sanitizer, this is going to be a like a picnic where everyone brings potato salad.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
while im sure we all are mildly interested in seeing exactly how a ventilator can run into a jersey barrier at 70mph i think we can all still agree that theres a time and a place, and thats not here or now.

SHUT UP ELON!
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

italie: He really needs to stop offering 0-day solutions

That said, even if he tried to help, he'd be eviscerated for it.


Like how he helped Flint and called a hero a pedophile because he got his little fee fees hurt?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: lol, he's not going to make any ventilators


He is going to knock out some crappy ventilators designed without talking to anyone in the medical industry that will look really cool, won't be practical, and won't pass government approval then show up at random hospitals and be pissed when they tell him he's in the way.

By the end of this, he'll be hiring a private investigator to follow around a hospital's chief medical officer trying to find proof that she's having a secret affair with a chimpanzee and that's why she's criticizing Elon's "help".
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's doing everything to keep his factory running since the cops told them to GTFO, you aren't an essential service.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: I was hoping he'd make me a tiny submarine.


Did someone say tiny sub?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: There will be shortages and by then, too late. Start now. Start a week ago.


Elon should invent (or get his actual smart people to invent) a time machine so he can go back a week and start making ventilators.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: dr_blasto: lol, he's not going to make any ventilators

Nobody thought he'd make flamethrowers, let alone sell them to the public, but he did.

As for him saying "Coronavirus is dumb" I need a citation on that. Calling for people to calm down and not panic is not the same thing as downplaying the issue as a whole.

He's an attention whore, sure, but he's also got resources most attention whores don't have, and has a habit of actually following through.


No, he explicitly didn't create flamethrowers. He made a very expensive, fancy looking propane blowtorch.

Here is his tweet: https://twitter.com/elonmusk/s​tatus/12​36029449042198528. He also around the same time sent out an email to his employees severely downplaying coronavirus, its dangers, calling it "this specific form of the common cold", and encouraging his employees to come to work despite the county they are in issuing a "shelter-in-place" order.

He has a habit of putting together half-assed, half-baked solutions while ignoring experts on the topic and frequently getting himself in the way of actual people doing actual work.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brizzle365: Ker_Thwap: I was hoping he'd make me a tiny submarine.

Did someone say tiny sub?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x426]


I'd like to change my answer!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat man's underwear: As much as I like his cars, he seems like an insufferable tool IRL.


Notice Tesla only started doing well after they kicked him off the board.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aw, ventilators are not for you. They're more of a Shelbyville idea."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon invented ventilators, you know.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, here's a novel idea, why don't we not make news of everything this f*ckin' weirdo billionaire jerk off says?
 
OldJames
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
He should shut down his factories for a few months to prevent his employees from getting sick and having to shutdown his factories for a few weeks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He called the virus a pedo?
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

meanmutton: He has a habit of putting together half-assed, half-baked solutions while ignoring experts on the topic and frequently getting himself in the way of actual people doing actual work.


I was checking out one of those half-assed things last weekend.  Very half-assed...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: sno man: There will be shortages and by then, too late. Start now. Start a week ago.

Elon should invent (or get his actual smart people to invent) a time machine so he can go back a week and start making ventilators.


Elon use that time machine to tell his younger self to stop running his goddamn mouth
 
Dryad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sno man: There will be shortages and by then, too late. Start now. Start a week ago.


There are small companies already trying to do this, and struggling to lock down raw material and components, and to fund the instant ramp to production.
-
Instead of starting another vanity project from scratch, if he was that interested he could throw his supply chain, skilled employees, influence, and money behind people who already have mature designs and are sitting idle for lack of parts.
-
But that would only produce ventilators, not PR
 
jelloslug
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So many snowflakes that get all butt hurt by big mean Elon.
 
zpaul
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope he can make respiratory therapists also.
 
Dryad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zpaul: I hope he can make respiratory therapists also.


We have those, we just have them working on ways to chain multiple ARDS patients to the same shared ventilator in ways they were never designed to.
Or working on making motorized devices to squeeze ambu bags, or trying to jury rig tire inflators.
-
They are out there, but they need proper hardware, and they need PPE
 
Millennium
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dryad: zpaul: I hope he can make respiratory therapists also.

We have those, we just have them working on ways to chain multiple ARDS patients to the same shared ventilator in ways they were never designed to.
Or working on making motorized devices to squeeze ambu bags, or trying to jury rig tire inflators.
-
They are out there, but they need proper hardware, and they need PPE


Pretty much this. The problem isn't going to be getting Elon to make a ventilator. The problem is going to be getting Elon to make a ventilator that isn't so radically different from everything in current use that everyone has to be retrained on how to use them.
 
drxym
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next week: "Fauci is a pedo"
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There are times I can't help but think of Elon Musk as a real life Cave Johnson.  That's not necessarily a bad thing, remember Johnson the brilliant guy who produced the portal gun.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dbrunker: There are times I can't help but think of Elon Musk as a real life Cave Johnson.  That's not necessarily a bad thing, remember Johnson the brilliant guy who produced the portal gun.

[Fark user image 300x405]


If Musk invents combustible lemons I think we can let it slide
 
Dryad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Millennium: Dryad: zpaul: I hope he can make respiratory therapists also.

We have those, we just have them working on ways to chain multiple ARDS patients to the same shared ventilator in ways they were never designed to.
Or working on making motorized devices to squeeze ambu bags, or trying to jury rig tire inflators.
-
They are out there, but they need proper hardware, and they need PPE

Pretty much this. The problem isn't going to be getting Elon to make a ventilator. The problem is going to be getting Elon to make a ventilator that isn't so radically different from everything in current use that everyone has to be retrained on how to use them.


If they are not being made in the next week or two, they are not getting on-site before the critical shortages hit.
-
This is why there is no time for a new, cool looking alien design and a long flashy PR rollout.
They either fund an existing design by a current company struggling to ramp production fast enough on their own, or they admit this was just another vaporware PR stunt.
-
Those are the only two options remaining
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: italie: He really needs to stop offering 0-day solutions

That said, even if he tried to help, he'd be eviscerated for it.

Once he called all the doctors pedophiles, yeah.


Lets not pretend he wasn't getting destroyed before that.

//(deservedly after that too)
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

no1curr: dbrunker: There are times I can't help but think of Elon Musk as a real life Cave Johnson.  That's not necessarily a bad thing, remember Johnson the brilliant guy who produced the portal gun.

[Fark user image 300x405]

If Musk invents combustible lemons I think we can let it slide


Yeah, but how many pedophiles will have their houses burned down? With the lemons.

Maybe we can get Elon a collection of ground up moon rocks.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Holy Good Christ, Musk never said Coronavirus was dumb.  He said responding to it with Panic was dumb.

Go on, tell us why blind panic is better than a measured response.

There are enough legitimate reasons to gripe about Musk without making up blatant bullshiat lies.
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This is the visionary guy? Sure we're gonna need ventilators, but more importantly we're going to need cheaper/faster ways to mass produce them. Or really any sort of medical device that is suddenly exploding in demand. Build the backend, don't just have Tesla interns duct-taping car parts together.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.