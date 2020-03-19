 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Is your home clean enough for your coworkers to see?
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My coworkers wanted to know who the lady was walking behind me in a conference call.

Cleaning lady?

That was the day they found out I don't really need this job, I do it for the mental workout.

And I still ask for raises, too. Fark 'em. I know how they spend their money.
If they have to pay me more, then they have to pay the single moms more.
 
Shagbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only if you're stupid enough to uncover and turn on your webcam.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MrsRT has been working from here for over a week now.  I don't think that she's been out of her pajamas yet

/well, apart from showers & other non work activities
//tomorrow we have to venture out into the chaos, she'll probably get dressed then
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is where Microsoft Teams is great because it can blur the background. Other platforms may do something similar.

Fark user imageView Full Size



https://support.office.com/en-us/arti​c​le/blur-your-background-in-a-teams-mee​ting-f77a2381-443a-499d-825e-509a140f4​780
 
MadMonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My camera is smeared with Cheeto dust
 
Gnomaana
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My home isn't even clean enough for me to see.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every work laptop I receive is immediately upgraded with duct tape over the camera and a drop of epoxy into the onboard mic.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're here for my desicated corpse, I don't care, except  LEAVE MY PORN BE!  I'm uploading that in to my next life.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Only if you're stupid enough to uncover and turn on your webcam.


Ya screw video conferencing from home.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voice calls, texts, fax, emails, still images,...  No one needs to see each other's spaces.  Same as it ever was.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Longtime remote worker here. We've changed our team procedure for Zooming so we all have our video on. This hangs behind my left shoulder. (A bit obscure but I change it up to keep it interesting.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoom's dynamic background replacement allows me to have every meeting from the top of Everest. Or on the beach in Cabo. Or while skiing in the Alps. I've been having far too much fun with that. 

If only I could figure out how to get Zoom to accept GIFs as a background. Lmao.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article is useless as it doesn't warn against background dildos.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image image 850x478]


Last week, they were interviewing an immunologist via Skype and in the middle of the interview, her husband walked by wearing only boxers and a t-shirt.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was  before it was turned into Fort Peaches.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Shagbert: Only if you're stupid enough to uncover and turn on your webcam.

Ya screw video conferencing from home.


Our company banned it. No wasted bandwidth.

Also, no webex if there's no screen to show and only two people
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Zoom you can do a virtual background. They have a few preset ones, or you can upload one.

I'm not sure if they allow GIFs, but if they do, tomorrow I'm going to use this as my background:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: If only I could figure out how to get Zoom to accept GIFs as a background. Lmao.


Damn.
 
Cajnik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Only if you're stupid enough to uncover and turn on your webcam.


I never understood why some tools do not mute all participants after a certain threshold (like 15).

And worse, many are trying to turn on video by default to raise the adoption numbers
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: Zoom's dynamic background replacement allows me to have every meeting from the top of Everest. Or on the beach in Cabo. Or while skiing in the Alps. I've been having far too much fun with that. 

If only I could figure out how to get Zoom to accept GIFs as a background. Lmao.


In my Webex profile, I put a picture of me floating aboard the ISS.  On every call there's at least one person who asks why my picture is upside down.

Me: Look at the background.  I'm floating in space.
Them: Oh.  Ok.
...
Them: Waaaaaiiiittttt!
Everyone: [Laughter]
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: On Zoom you can do a virtual background. They have a few preset ones, or you can upload one.

I'm not sure if they allow GIFs, but if they do, tomorrow I'm going to use this as my background:

[Fark user image image 480x270]


Crap.  I just finished a three-day course that used Zoom.  I could have trolled the shiat out of it.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing all my WFH via conference call but I did have to pick up a bit for my two home health nurses.   I am the master of "good" timing.  got very sick two weeks ago, ended up needing surgery because of a missed diagnosis, and am now home hooked up to a wound-vac and IV antibiotics once a day.   I thought getting 3 weeks wfh permission was going to be a bit of a battle, but then the office announced that EVERYONE was working from home until at least April, so ...that was easy
 
drdank
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkBucket18: If only I could figure out how to get Zoom to accept GIFs as a background. Lmao.


hello.jpg would be an ideal spirit booster for the team.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Only if you're stupid enough to uncover and turn on your webcam.


Mine is mysteriously broken.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: This is where Microsoft Teams is great because it can blur the background. Other platforms may do something similar.

[Fark user image image 520x300]


https://support.office.com/en-us/artic​le/blur-your-background-in-a-teams-mee​ting-f77a2381-443a-499d-825e-509a140f4​780


Until MS gets overloaded and Teams crashes. But that wouldn't happen, right........
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take this opportunity to introduce your co-workers to your fursona.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. I do have a "pop-up" photo background and stand.
 
joseelsegundo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shagbert: Only if you're stupid enough to uncover and turn on your webcam.


Ding! Winnar!

I've been working remotely for nearly 20 years and not once in all of the zillion Webexes or Zooms or Bluejeans or whatever web conferences has anyone ever used a web cam. And I am so grateful for that.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Take this opportunity to introduce your co-workers to your fursona.


"Oh, don't mind my dildo covered horse outfit.  Nor the oiled up midgets in the back.  Let's discuss this month's numbers quickly.  I've got something else I need to attend to."
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm now imagining a bunch of working from home farkers tidying bookshelves and putting a few very impressive intellectual tomes in a prominent position behind them. Maybe prop up a musical instrument there, too.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be interviewing remotely. I have a chromakey backdrop coming this weekend so that if I'm not using something that can replace the background without help, I have that. Failing that it's a nice blue or green background.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
overthinker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teams background blur is cool, but I like SparkoCam, too. It allows me to do some green screening with pics or video. I have a picture of an empty office at work, and people think I am in the office today.
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My office room might not be "clean enough", but the tape on the camera is impeccably maintained.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I like the idea of the blurred background, but with a large flatscreen behind you playing porn. The entire time the other people are squinting and trying to see what's on the screen while trying to look like they're paying attention to you.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't have a camera so I have to pick a nice picture to post.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was visting a good buddy in Little Rock and agreed to help with moving a coworker of his to a new apartment. Coworker was a sharp dresser, nice guy, seemed smart. His apartment, shared with wife and kids, was not clean but the kicker was pulling out the sofa to find trash, dried up slices of pizza, a condom... Any out of sight place in the apartment was good enough to dump trash.
 
NoGods
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I did one yesterday from home. I just looked at how the background looked ahead of time and made sure the dogs were outside.

The first time I did one from my Charlotte office to a female coworker in Atlanta I made a rookie mistake. I needed to get a book from the shelf above my laptop so I stood up and started turning pages. I glanced down at the screen and noticed that she was just seeing my crotch as I talked. I apologized and quickly sat back down.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
aaronx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My home office is in what is really a walk-in closet. I wanted a window to look out of, and that one was the only one not already assigned to some other function. The clothes-rack right behind me is on rollers, so I move that when using video.

I actually did a job interview (using Teams, which was ok, I guess) this week, and it went fine. I think I might have a new job soon.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jtown: [townsquare.media image 850x637]


Wow look how shiny the floors are. You must clean constantly.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

genner: jtown: [townsquare.media image 850x637]

Wow look how shiny the floors are. You must clean constantly.


That's the slave's job.
 
