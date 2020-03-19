 Skip to content
(CNBC)   NRA spokesman says that his industry needs a government bailout to stay afloat   (cnbc.com) divider line
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then sink.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers
 
Cyrus the Mediocre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh. $12 chicken tenders never was a reliable business model anyway
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oooh. Trolltastic headline, subby. Should get lots of bites.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.
 
Daer21
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This headline is delicious.
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nice, trollmitter. Nice.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association


You ruined it.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.


Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Dear NRA: Go suck on a shotgun loaded with armor piercing slugs and pull the trigger

Signed: America
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The thing is, they're going to sink and there's not much we can do about it. Bailouts will go to the big chains, and we'll lose 97% of the restaurants anyway.
 
Harlee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Excellent troll-tastic headline, subby. Kudos. Should be a candidate for headline of the year.

Bonus: Obviously outs the Farkers that DRTFA.
 
Gunboat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wademh: Then sink.


enry: Thoughts and prayers


groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.


Totally DNRTFA

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association


Spoiler
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.


If you hunt people instead there is more food due to less people......more exciting too
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association


Boo!
 
Harlee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association


Goddamnit! You spoiled the outing of those who DRTFA.

There's always gotta be one jackass....
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.


I doubt many of them actually know how to hunt.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Troll is delicious.

Can I have a scrapple egg & cheese on a Kaiser?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

Goddamnit! You spoiled the outing of those who DRTFA.

There's always gotta be one jackass....


Nothing is ruined. There are just as many people that don't read comments as don't read the articles.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Harlee: DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

Goddamnit! You spoiled the outing of those who DRTFA.

There's always gotta be one jackass....


Can you report a comment for spoiling a perfectly good troll headline?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Harlee: DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

Goddamnit! You spoiled the outing of those who DRTFA.

There's always gotta be one jackass....


Nah, we still follow the same rules of fark the NRA. Force them to remove tips in any and all forms and we might let them live
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Second Amendment does not guarantee a 10% tip.   It clearly states "A well served meal and one where the waitstaff does not ask dumb question while the person has a mouthful of food shall be rewarded with coins."
 
The Madd Mann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Troll is delicious.

Can I have a scrapple egg & cheese on a Kaiser?


I'm a big scrapple fan, but I recently discovered Taylor Ham and it may be even better.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.


The average human is packed with pounds of usable fat and protein.   Just stay away from the brain.  Those things'll kill ya.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gunboat: wademh: Then sink.

enry: Thoughts and prayers

groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Totally DNRTFA

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

Spoiler


Craaaaaaaaaap, that will show me
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Welcome to Fark, where the headlines are made up and no one reads the articles.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You fooler!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordBeavis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hugram: DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

You ruined it.


The Venn diagram of people the DNRTFA and those the DNRTF comments are nearly indistinguishable from each other.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.

The average human is packed with pounds of usable fat and protein.   Just stay away from the brain.  Those things'll kill ya.


Soap is going to only go up in price....so, rendering is going to be my new hobby to work on per Melania's advice
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NRA(guns): No. Gun manufacturers need to stop making products that only sell and have popularity because of an artificially created sense of fear or desire stemming ultimately from the promulgation of hysteria about being "Attacked" -- be it by terrorists, the government, whoever.  Ramboism, basically.

It's no secret that "assault weapons" existed well before the AWB and 9/11 and the boom in that type of product became a thing. Thing is, though, that other than specific use cases, they were not extremely popular weapons outside of the novelty of military surplus or collecting. They just weren't worth the price if you weren't collecting or going for a specific niche use case (i.e. the national match target shooters who use M14s or M16s, since those matches are based on military marksmanship).

9/11 happened, and the industry capitalized on it grandly to create an entirely new market for all things "Tacti-cool" and ended up building an artificial bubble (similar to the Tech bubble).

If a company was dumb enough to invest entirely in this bubble without considering market saturation and the inevitable falling out of favor of the whole Ramboner attitude, well, that's on them. A lot of the smaller boutique manufacturers that popped up are going to go bye-bye. No special loss.

Oh, and while i'm all about protecting the 2nd Amendment, I'm also all about returning to a more practical standpoint where a lot of the more niche stuff was harder to find, harder to get, and had more controls on them.

NRA (restaurants): welcome to the world of contagion quarantine coupled with a healthy reminder that service industries/economies only work when people are healthy and employed enough to partake, and are by nature transient.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Dear NRA: Go suck on a shotgun loaded with armor piercing slugs and pull the trigger

Signed: America


Courtney?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Oooh. Trolltastic headline, subby. Should get lots of bites.


Thank you.  I do try sometimes.  :-)
 
Marcos P
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
YOU LIBEREAL BASTARDS CAN PRY MY OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't even make a "bootstraps" joke about it, profit margins for a restaurant are crazy thin, and wouldn't be surprised if most don't have the budget cushion to last until April on almost zero traffic, let alone possibly several months.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Oooh. Trolltastic headline, subby. Should get lots of bites.


I mean, I knew something was up when I saw the headline. But it still made me chuckle when I looked at the article.

Credit where credit is due is all I'm saying.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

groppet: Gunboat: wademh: Then sink.

enry: Thoughts and prayers

groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Totally DNRTFA

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

Spoiler

Craaaaaaaaaap, that will show me


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association


Shush. I wanna see this.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Harlee: DonkeyDixon: For those not clicking the link, this is the National Restaurant Association

Goddamnit! You spoiled the outing of those who DRTFA.

There's always gotta be one jackass....

Nothing is ruined. There are just as many people that don't read comments as don't read the articles.


Comments are just little articles.
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Dear NRA: Go suck on a shotgun loaded with armor piercing slugs and pull the trigger

Signed: America


Alright...

#1. Dnrtfa
#2. Armor piercing slugs? A slug will shatter your ribs and send shards through your thoracic cavity without being armor piercing in the case of soft body armor.
#3. You sound more psychotic than any gun owner I know. Even the crazy Bubba who insists I read The Turner Diaries.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only way to stop a bad guy with a gumbo, with a good guy with a gumbo
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Cdr.Murdock: Troll is delicious.

Can I have a scrapple egg & cheese on a Kaiser?

I'm a big scrapple fan, but I recently discovered Taylor Ham and it may be even better.


ya mean pork roll
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Six 18 months from now could be a good time to get into the business. At least, a less bad time.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: Excellent troll-tastic headline, subby. Kudos. Should be a candidate for headline of the year.

Bonus: Obviously outs the Farkers that DRTFA.


Who all have the same political inclination.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harlee: Excellent troll-tastic headline, subby. Kudos. Should be a candidate for headline of the year.

Bonus: Obviously outs the Farkers that DRTFA.


Heh.  Thank you!

I know I'm known as a gun-nut, but I do have a sense of humor about it, and I *KNEW* this would catch a lot of people.
 
null [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.

The average human is packed with pounds of usable fat and protein.   Just stay away from the brain.  Those things'll kill ya.


Well then Trump should be good eats and easy to prepare by that logic, no brain to worry about!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
in which we see how many Farkers actually read a linked article...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.

If you hunt people instead there is more food due to less people......more exciting too


User name checks out.

\Tom Joad was a murderer
 
Chabash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Unoriginal_Username: groppet: Why people are going nuts now buying guns, looks like they don't need you to support their "rights". So just fark off and die already.

Buying guns will help when they need to hunt food after all the restaurants go under.

If you hunt people instead there is more food due to less people......more exciting too


Fewer people
 
