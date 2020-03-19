 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Latest way COVID-19 might kill you: the Juice   (nypost.com) divider line
34
    More: Ironic, Nicole Brown Simpson, 72-year-old Simpson, Golf, O. J. Simpson murder case, O.J. Simpson, older guys, Golf course, O. J. Simpson  
•       •       •

1760 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 2:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Yes, you back there"

"Mr. President, will you be closing your golf corse due to Coronavirus?"

"Aacck, argh, thump."
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Golf? I thought this guy was financially ruined and sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters.
 
8 inches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Weezing the juice!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just upset that closing the golf courses will interrupt his unceasing efforts to track down the real killers.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, which one?   Light Juice, or Dark Juice?

sbillinghurst.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many people are eager to blame the Juice whenever things go wrong. "Damn Juice, spreading this virus around."
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go crazy? I thought he arrived long ago.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if a virus fits, you must self-isolate
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you only have to worry if you're Blonde or Jewish.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not going to feel too bad for OJ specifically but why not let golf courses stay open. You're outside in fresh air, exercising (well if you walk that is) and aren't physically close to people.  Just keep the restaurants in there closed and only serve food/drinks from the beer cart.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Date - SNL
Youtube V5PzDHbAtO4
 
Maturin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: if a virus fits, you must self-isolate


Pretty weak. How 'bout:

If you've got the bug,
Hide under a rug.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fabric_Man: Too many people are eager to blame the Juice whenever things go wrong. "Damn Juice, spreading this virus around."


That reads a lot better than when you say it out loud.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here ya go OJ, this will help you golf and social distance yourself nicely.

https://store.steampowered.com/tags/e​n​/Golf/
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/oblig
 
Abox
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"And if you do close them, you better open up some insane asylum. Get me a bib. I know if I can't play golf for the next month, I'm going to go crazy.

I feel the same way about the ski closures. Our hobbies keep us sane.  Well...relatively.
 
patrick767
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I was just wondering what OJ Simpson thought of the coronavirus pandemic. Thanks, New York Post, for keeping us informed!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i thought the juice was eliminated...
cdn.iwastesomuchtime.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Golf? I thought this guy was financially ruined and sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters.


His NFL pension is reportedly $25,000 a month or something in that range. He purposely lives in states where retirement income cannot be garnished to settle court judgements, so...
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters


... jesus, i've been doing that for free
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The country would be better off if everyone who golfs, died.  Yeah, I'd lose some friends, but still, overall . . .
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Golf? I thought this guy was financially ruined and sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters.


Wait, that's a business model?!

/serial entrepreneur
//I honesty thought he was still in jail for stealing something he sold or something
///my response to my friends' surprise at my indifference to his trail when everyone was glued to the telly "I don't know if he's innocent or guilty. I know he's too famous, so he's going to walk."
 
Cache
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Let him golf.
Maybe he'll get a hole in one.
 
Dakai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah OJ, it'll be real difficult to find the "real killer" with all the golf courses closed, won't it?
 
SBinRR
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Simpson - who was acquitted in 1995 of the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman in the infamous case found liable for the wrongful death of and battery against Goldman, and battery against Nicole Brown Simpson.

Fixed that for them.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Subtonic: Golf? I thought this guy was financially ruined and sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters.

His NFL pension is reportedly $25,000 a month or something in that range. He purposely lives in states where retirement income cannot be garnished to settle court judgements, so...


He got out a few years ago and gets $19k/month from the NFL as well as some more from SAG. He also has additional money from side gigs.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is Ethan Klein banging his wife?
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

khatores: mrmopar5287: Subtonic: Golf? I thought this guy was financially ruined and sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters.

His NFL pension is reportedly $25,000 a month or something in that range. He purposely lives in states where retirement income cannot be garnished to settle court judgements, so...

He got out a few years ago and gets $19k/month from the NFL as well as some more from SAG. He also has additional money from side gigs.


The side gigs can be garnished, so he just crashes autograph shows.
 
gregz18
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wouldn't golf be a good social-distancing activity?  You don't have to be near the rest of the people in your group.  You could take your ball out of the cup before the others.  They actually should stay open.

As long as OJ isn't near it.
 
malaktaus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Golf? I thought this guy was financially ruined and sucking farts outta bus seats for quarters.


He still gets a pension from the NFL, about $100k a year I believe. The civil judgment against him is moot at this point, it's been over 20 years so whatever he still owed on it is written off.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gregz18: Wouldn't golf be a good social-distancing activity?  You don't have to be near the rest of the people in your group.  You could take your ball out of the cup before the others.  They actually should stay open.

As long as OJ isn't near it.


That's what I was thinking, groups of 10 should be ok, unless they count the cashier who has contact with each person coming in.   Even then there shouldn't be much contact there.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: Not going to feel too bad for OJ specifically but why not let golf courses stay open. You're outside in fresh air, exercising (well if you walk that is) and aren't physically close to people.  Just keep the restaurants in there closed and only serve food/drinks from the beer cart.


Everyone playing touches the pins, then sticks their hand into a hand sized cup to retrieve the ball? Ball cleaners as vector if not properly cleaned? Plus most people aren't going to walk, and then the carts could be a vector if not properly cleaned?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RecoveringLibertarian: Representative of the unwashed masses: Not going to feel too bad for OJ specifically but why not let golf courses stay open. You're outside in fresh air, exercising (well if you walk that is) and aren't physically close to people.  Just keep the restaurants in there closed and only serve food/drinks from the beer cart.

Everyone playing touches the pins, then sticks their hand into a hand sized cup to retrieve the ball? Ball cleaners as vector if not properly cleaned? Plus most people aren't going to walk, and then the carts could be a vector if not properly cleaned?


The local courses here took literally everything you said into account and are open for max parties of 4, no bar, no touching pins rentals, pro shop, or ball washing and they spray down carts with the CDC bleach mix. I plan on heading out myself next nice day I gotta 'work from home'.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.