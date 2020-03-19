 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If you're looking to boost your 'immune system' during the coronavirus lockdown, doctors say masturbating is the way to go. Just sayin' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
COVID-19 just kills itself whenever it even sees a farker, that's how immune we all are.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waayyyyy ahead of ya.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
go away, i'mmunizin
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well I'm gonna farkin live forever
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I AM IMMORTAL!!!!
 
EngineerBob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stroke of Genious!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hi ho, Hi ho, it's off for "shots" I go!
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stupid human next to me in bed is asleep anyways.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EngineerBob: Stroke of Genious!


Look how broken in and weathered his right hand is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmm... Wonder if my insurance will pay for a new vibrator if I have a note from my doc.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've been preparing my whole life for this!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i could bathe in virus.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: I've been preparing my whole life for this!


When this crisis is over, the world will belong to the introverts with unusually high dominant-side forearm strength.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quagmire.jpg
 
