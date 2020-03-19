 Skip to content
(KRON 4)   Need a friend while sheltering at home? Foster a dog. Don't worry about food, your corpse will take care of that   (kron4.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I mentioned in the Woofsday thread, got a new dog on Saturday - this is the perfect time to devote attention, love, and training.

Lots of shelter dogs need a home, whether foster or permanent.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A pet isn't just for quarantine"
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Subby, you're not right.  Also I'd be more worried about a cat doing this than a dog.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lost my two dogs this winter, and seriously thought about adopting a pair of dogs. If people can afford to do so, then this is a great idea.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Humane society around here just closed
 
szyska
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Had to put my dog down recently, at 18 1/2 years old, he couldn't really function anymore.
I've looked at other shelters and pet rescues around me and they all seem to be empty...
 
Thunderboy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Picking up a foster tomorrow, dog fun in my future!
 
