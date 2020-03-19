 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Family of 1st person to die in connection to COVID-19 in L.A. County can't get tested, even after performing mouth-to-mouth on her trying to save her life, and developing symptoms afterwards   (ktla.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they wanted to get tested they should have been NBA players
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.


Username, as always, checks out
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gubbo: If they wanted to get tested they should have been NBA players


Or politicians.

Or South Korean.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Put on a Jazz jersey.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should have developed their own test out of bootstraps.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.


Pretty much this. Just take a nailgun to the house and close all the doors from the outside
 
Ecobuckeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.


I should get this tested

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.


Holy fark.

You actually posted something rational.

This is actually true.  Testing them changes nothing at this point.  Assume they have the disease and treat accordingly.

The people that actually need to be tested are those who came into contact with this family that are currently asymptomatic.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My boyfriend is a Forensic pathologist here, and he can't even get the tests on cases where he suspects it because the CDC and KHDE all say that the criteria hasn't been met. The first time he requested it, they said "well the guy didn't go to the hospital, so he didn't qualify". Then yesterday he got a body from the hospital, and the hospital ASKED HIM to test because the CDC/KDHE told them no. He's pissed to say the least. They're denying tests to keep numbers artificially low.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But I thought Trump said that anyone that wants to get tested can get tested.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: But I thought Trump said that anyone that wants to get tested can get tested.


You probably get your "news" from the MSM.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: But I thought Trump said that anyone that wants to get tested can get tested.


Millions of tests. Anyone who wants the test can get it. Stop asking questions.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The reason to test is to know whether they need to be quarantined, and whether doctors need to wear germ suits to treat them. If the above arguments were true we wouldn't bother to test anyone, eh?
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: But I thought Trump said that anyone that wants to get tested can get tested.


*some restrictions may apply, void where prohibited or where a positive result that will cause a higher reported infection rate and make the President look worse is likely.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: My boyfriend is a Forensic pathologist here, and he can't even get the tests on cases where he suspects it because the CDC and KHDE all say that the criteria hasn't been met. The first time he requested it, they said "well the guy didn't go to the hospital, so he didn't qualify". Then yesterday he got a body from the hospital, and the hospital ASKED HIM to test because the CDC/KDHE told them no. He's pissed to say the least. They're denying tests to keep numbers artificially low.


We don't have enough tests for the living.

We're not going to waste any on the dead.
 
ongbok
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FTA
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was in possession of many coronavirus tests but could not use them because not all of the necessary components within them were available.

Are they trying to Frankenstein together test kits? This shiat is out of hand
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ongbok: FTA
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state was in possession of many coronavirus tests but could not use them because not all of the necessary components within them were available.

Are they trying to Frankenstein together test kits? This shiat is out of hand


Unfortunately, toilet paper is a necessary part of the kit.
 
JoePip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.


While medically your right, my SIL is in LA and almost certainly had it. She couldn't get tested. Now her employer is telling everyone it's business as usual since no one has been sick. Lack of information is driving misguided decisions. They should all be self-quarantined.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.

"False Panic" is everyone having to assume everyone else is infected because we don't know because NO ONE CAN GET FARKING TESTED, YOU MORONS!

/We wouldn't have to practice "social distancing" if we knew who the fark was infected...
 
shill1253
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: cheap_thoughts: My boyfriend is a Forensic pathologist here, and he can't even get the tests on cases where he suspects it because the CDC and KHDE all say that the criteria hasn't been met. The first time he requested it, they said "well the guy didn't go to the hospital, so he didn't qualify". Then yesterday he got a body from the hospital, and the hospital ASKED HIM to test because the CDC/KDHE told them no. He's pissed to say the least. They're denying tests to keep numbers artificially low.

We don't have enough tests for the living.

We're not going to waste any on the dead.


No, they are doing post mortem tests around here...
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why administer a test?  If it's positive, you've confirmed what you already knew.  If it's negative, you won't believe it anyway.
 
ThatBot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: But I thought Trump said that anyone that wants to get tested can get tested.


He likes the numbers where they are. What part of this is so hard to comprehend???
 
G. Tarrant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: My boyfriend is a Forensic pathologist here, and he can't even get the tests on cases where he suspects it because the CDC and KHDE all say that the criteria hasn't been met. The first time he requested it, they said "well the guy didn't go to the hospital, so he didn't qualify". Then yesterday he got a body from the hospital, and the hospital ASKED HIM to test because the CDC/KDHE told them no. He's pissed to say the least. They're denying tests to keep numbers artificially low.


This is the biggest thing, and you even have members of the administration who have pretty much flat out said that it was Trump's modus operandi with respect to COVID-19 - don't allow tests because the fewer tests the fewer cases. He doesn't care how many people HAVE it or even how many people die. He cares how many proven cases there are (and will deny any and all other claims of having the disease) because he thought testing more people would be bad for his re-election.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IlGreven: feckingmorons: Why would they need to be tested? The treatment is the same if they have the disease or not. They will treat them symptomatically. There is no medicine that would be given if there were a positive test result.

They almost certainly have it. They should be treated as such.

Testing is purely epidemiological now, not therapeutic.

Stop buying into the false panic.

"False Panic" is everyone having to assume everyone else is infected because we don't know because NO ONE CAN GET FARKING TESTED, YOU MORONS!

/We wouldn't have to practice "social distancing" if we knew who the fark was infected...


So 300 million simultaneous tests are to be performed to understand who the fark was infected? Because, that's what it would take to get to your goal (just in the US).
 
