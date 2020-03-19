 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Aussie family sailing the world on yacht stranded at sea by coronavirus pandemic. Don't know if that's a good thing or bad in these world shutdown times   (9news.com.au) divider line
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean they can't find any ports, or that the boat itself now has COVID?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just put a shrimp on the barbie and everything will be fine.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Does that mean they can't find any ports, or that the boat itself now has COVID?


"Every country in the Caribbean on the Eastern Caribbean is shutting its borders, slamming them like doors...They yesterday learned Panama now has armed guards on the breakwater, preventing access to the Panama Canal."


So it's time for a little sail around the Horn. What could possibly go wrong?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're from Australia so I assume they're as deadly as every other living thing in Australia.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Gyrfalcon: Does that mean they can't find any ports, or that the boat itself now has COVID?

"Every country in the Caribbean on the Eastern Caribbean is shutting its borders, slamming them like doors...They yesterday learned Panama now has armed guards on the breakwater, preventing access to the Panama Canal."


So it's time for a little sail around the Horn. What could possibly go wrong?
[Fark user image 450x349]


You can go north, now.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Scary? More like dumbass tag.

They are on a boat along for months. How could they have caught the virus?
 
youncasqua
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Just put a shrimp on the barbie and everything will be fine.


I'm a little surprised to hear of a family trying to sail back to a landlocked country like Australia. Maybe they plan to go up the Danube?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read this one.  The dad is a former Aussie paratropper, one daughter becomes a marine, the other a pilot.

/pulp, but not obscure
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: jaytkay: Gyrfalcon: Does that mean they can't find any ports, or that the boat itself now has COVID?

"Every country in the Caribbean on the Eastern Caribbean is shutting its borders, slamming them like doors...They yesterday learned Panama now has armed guards on the breakwater, preventing access to the Panama Canal."


So it's time for a little sail around the Horn. What could possibly go wrong?
[Fark user image 450x349]

You can go north, now.


Yeah, like the Northern Atlantic, Barent, or  Bering seas are a walk in the park.
 
