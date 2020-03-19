 Skip to content
(The Sun)   BREAKING: London's water pipes (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
18
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's definitely going to make hand washing a wee bit more difficult.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One time I tried to lay some pipe with a girl from London and it turned out to be too dry also, so I know how they feel.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a city as large as London is and as old as London is it is surprising that they don't have *more* major water main failures given that parts of the underground infrastructure of London are probably older than that of NYC (and Paris is probably in the same boat)(and yes I am well aware that they have updated since the Great Fire but keeping that infrastructure up-to-date and in good repair for a city the size of London is a royal pain in the ass).
 
ruudbob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They must use 10,000's of pounds of pressure to supply 25,000 homes through the 1/2 inch copper pipe shown here.
For 15,000 homes they might use the 3/8s copper. They are far ahead of us in pipe tech it appears.
We use upwards to 175 lbs in our water supply and big 8,10,12, 16, 20 inch and bigger pipes here.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It added: "Our specialist engineers are

Wouldn't one just assume an engineer in the field is a specialist? The word combination is odd
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man. Hey Shaggy, didn't you say you lived in London? Who's the idiot now?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SHUT.... DOWN...... EVERYTHING!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

How would they know it was broken?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link goes nowhere for iPhone Safari
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just spent a hour on crazy horrible articles of Sun
 
EL EM
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Do t they have flex seal in England?

/pretending the file photo is the problem.
 
probesport
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fatberg.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

So when i was 20 years old I let the Mormons talk me into buying hundreds of pounds of winter wheat, 50 pounds of milk powder and 25 quarts of honey for the coming whatever. The birds loved the wheat a year latter, the milk powder all went down the toilet, and friends and family had plenty of honey that they probably tossed in the next few years. I will never do anything like that again. I do have 30 rolls of toilet paper but that is the smallest bag you can buy at Costco where I always get my TP.  I will sell the TP for 50 bucks a roll if anyone wants one and go to a sponge on a stick for me. All my sponges have the coarse green scrubber layer on one side so I would have to be careful.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Oh BTW, I just used the toilet at Lowe's today and damn, all the TP was gone in every stall. Had to take a shower when I got home. PSA...CHECK IN ADVANCE!
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

You should never shiat in a Lowes or a Home Depot. Your fingers are going to go thru it and touch your buttsholes.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

One more but TMI, way too much TMI.

I eat a ton of ghost peppers at every meal and my body gives me 1 moment warnings before I just gotta go. I run into the bathroom at Lowe's and a second before I get to sit down all hell breaks loose. Most hits the water but a good amount hits the seat wall and floor. I have had this happen before but never have I left my mess behind. (unintentional joke there) but fark! when I reached for the TP it was empty. I am not an asshole like my asshole and went out of the stall to get paper towels to clean up me and the farking mess, they too were gone. Every stall was empty. PSA #2 (unintentional joke there) check before using the loo for your own safety and maybe cut back on the hot foods during this horrible crises.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

styckx: It added: "Our specialist engineers are

Wouldn't one just assume an engineer in the field is a specialist? The word combination is odd


A bridge engineer, a locomotive engineer and a sound engineer walk into a bar...
 
