(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Today's sign of the flu-apocalypse: People are stealing toilet paper from rest areas in Nebraska   (fox8.com) divider line
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife works at Costco, 2 days ago, an employee was beaten up in the parking lot & robbed on a package of Toilet Paper.  Therefore sadly the article doesn't surprise me.
 
adamatari
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just how much are people shiatting that this is a big issue? Do they think it's not going to be made anymore?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FFS, they're making more toilet paper.  There's no reason to steal any.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Blink
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Color confused by all of this.  Are more people pooping than before?  I mean, who is hoarding 1000's of rolls of toilet paper ... ?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When it comes to cleaning poo off my body, I will stick with my wipes over dry toilet paper. Weird thing is I wash my hands by wiping them on my pants.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's getting ridiculous. If idiots stop hoarding, then other idiots won't have to hoard, which causes other idiots to hoard. I just want a pack of paper towels to pick up spills and to use as a cheap paper plate for a handful of doritos. Knock off the stupid people.
(I suppose that last sentence can be taken several.ways due to lack of come. But I'm not changing it now.)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since the 1980s, the US has taught a very clear lesson. Greed is good. Fark you, I've got mine.

This is just another symptom of that.

If you weren't smart enough to steal/horde that TP, you don't deserve to have TP. If you want some of my TP, it's going to cost you.

Fark you, got mine.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
M-O-O-N. That spells Nebraska, laws yes.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OldJames: When it comes to cleaning poo off my body, I will stick with my wipes over dry toilet paper. Weird thing is I wash my hands by wiping them on my pants.


Thank you for farking up sewer systems.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

adamatari: Just how much are people shiatting that this is a big issue? Do they think it's not going to be made anymore?


I finally figured this out the other day.  When one suddenly introduces a lot of fiber into one's diet, one also spends a LOT of time off in the reading room.

Now think about all those dried beans that were also hoarded...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

adamatari: Just how much are people shiatting that this is a big issue? Do they think it's not going to be made anymore?


LL316: FFS, they're making more toilet paper.  There's no reason to steal any.


Shelves have been empty for 2 weeks here. When a store does get some in, it's gone in minutes. Luckily I bought a 12 roll pack just before this idiocy started, but I'm sure plenty of people weren't so lucky.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a guy down the street literally flying his Trump 2020 flag high.  Mrs. Ass wants to TP his house.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What said toilet paper looks like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Since the 1980s, the US has taught a very clear lesson. Greed is good. Fark you, I've got mine.

This is just another symptom of that.

If you weren't smart enough to steal/horde that TP, you don't deserve to have TP. If you want some of my TP, it's going to cost you.

Fark you, got mine.


THIS. Dumb motherfarkers where I live have been hoarding meat like this thing is gonna kill every ungulate and chicken on earf. I told my friends " don't worry, there is no shortage and their freezers will be full soon." Sure enough, last night the stores were empty of people and full of meat and bread. Still no TP though,they are still grabbing that off the pallets before it gets put on the shelf. Selfish assholes.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Blink: Color confused by all of this.  Are more people pooping than before?  I mean, who is hoarding 1000's of rolls of toilet paper ... ?


I was at Walmart yesterday.  They had just stocked a bunch of toilet paper and people were loading up cart-fulls of it.  (A lot of places are restricting you to just buying one or two - this Walmart was not.)

I saw one van that was loaded stem to stern with toilet paper.  And then they had a grocery cart packed full of eggs that they were trying to figure out how to fit into the van.  I hope they run a restaurant or something ... because it's not like you can freeze eggs.  If you're hoarding meat, at least that freezes ... but eggs?
And the thing is, the shortage is self-perpetuating.  Because some stupid people started hoarding toilet paper, now, every time a grocery store gets some in, normal people who didn't hoard it before are hoarding it because they don't know when they can get it again.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: adamatari: Just how much are people shiatting that this is a big issue? Do they think it's not going to be made anymore?

LL316: FFS, they're making more toilet paper.  There's no reason to steal any.

Shelves have been empty for 2 weeks here. When a store does get some in, it's gone in minutes. Luckily I bought a 12 roll pack just before this idiocy started, but I'm sure plenty of people weren't so lucky.


Yeah, in a house of 5 staying home, TP is starting to dwindle. Picked up a bidet though, haven't gotten around to installing it yet, probably soon. Lol :(
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Add me to the group that's confused by this. Haven't you savages heard of bidets or do you think you're going to catch teh gays if you use one? If you don't want one of the super luxurious models with a heated seat and warm air blow dry, you can pick up one of the seat replacement models for like $50. Jesus tap dancing Christ on a cracker.
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Add me to the group that's confused by this. Haven't you savages heard of bidets or do you think you're going to catch teh gays if you use one? If you don't want one of the super luxurious models with a heated seat and warm air blow dry, you can pick up one of the seat replacement models for like $50. Jesus tap dancing Christ on a cracker.


So...do you not have to wipe if you use a bidet?  Or do you just need less wiping?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Add me to the group that's confused by this. Haven't you savages heard of bidets or do you think you're going to catch teh gays if you use one? If you don't want one of the super luxurious models with a heated seat and warm air blow dry, you can pick up one of the seat replacement models for like $50. Jesus tap dancing Christ on a cracker.


Bought a fancy one (heated seat, heated water, driers, dual adjustable nozzles, the works). Should be in today. Hopefully I like it, but really this is more about the wife and daughters. If they reduce TP use, it will have been a resounding success.
 
