(Fox 4 KC)   Bar owner wants to help employees out of work after coronavirus shuts him down, realizes he can sell his sealed alcohol bottles to walk-ups and use the money to give his workers interest-free loans   (fox4kc.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Kansas, bar owner, Manhattan, Kansas, Yard Bar, Brett Allred, Kansas State University, owner of Johnny Kaw, care of our people  
EL EM
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good idea, especially the checking with a lawyer part.
 
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude. Nice

\ Oh, and yeah, smart to check with the lawyer.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
mrschwen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Very.

I once looked into opening a bar (previous one had closed). They had lots of unopened liquor on premises still. Only thing I could have legally done with it is dump it - it would have been illegal to do anything else - even keep it for personal consumption.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Interest free loans?  Farking capitalist pig.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Difficulty: It's almost all Jay-mo
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hmm that is weird, wouldn't the liquor have been like sold off as assets if they had gone bankrupt? Not exactly the same but the bar down the block from me had an issue with their liquor license renewal. it got lost or something, so they gave away booze for 3 days, couldn't sell liquor but could sell things like red bull, water. So I got a ton of free drinks, bought a redbull for like $3 and then gave the bartender a $100 tip. That was apparently completely legal.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A local Mexican restaurant did something similar while their liquor license issues were being sorted out.  They couldn't sell alcohol, but they'd give you a free margarita or beer with the purchase of an entree.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Liquor laws are some of the weirdest, most inconsistent laws we have.  I'm guessing in this case, it was a tax issue.  The bar didn't have a reseller or distributor license, so they can't sell liquor like that.
 
