(Some Guy)   This Sydney man has us all beat when it comes to hoarding the toilet paper, he's had a shed of it for over 40 years. At least he's donating it   (9now.nine.com.au) divider line
18
•       •       •

771 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 2:05 PM (1 hour ago)



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 year old toilet paper would require a toilet paper holder that's at least twice as wide as out current holders.  No thanks.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There, now your ass will smell like a mustier version of my shed.
 
fumb duck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Dad??
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: [Fark user image image 425x572]


I would love the background Story on how this Photograph happened.

Granny is posing like rappers pose with fanned-out money.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/laughed my ass off when I saw these at the store on top off all the self checkouts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just want to be able to buy a pack of farking paper towels. Why does everyone need so many? I just want to clean up the occasional spill, wipe my mouth, and use as an occasional super cheap plate for a handful of doritos.
 
Charles of York
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a man from Sydney
Who could put it in up to her kidney
But a man from Quebec, put it in up to her neck
He had a big one, didn't he?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: There, now your ass will smell like a mustier version of my shed.


Or does your shed smell like a mustier version of my ass?

I don't know, my ass has been pretty musty lately.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I just want to be able to buy a pack of farking paper towels. Why does everyone need so many? I just want to clean up the occasional spill, wipe my mouth, and use as an occasional super cheap plate for a handful of doritos.


Well you see, we all get online and figure out the most annoy, but least harmful way to piss you off.  We used to meet Thursdays at the bar, but those are closed now.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 425x333]
/laughed my ass off when I saw these at the store on top off all the self checkouts.


Projectile diarrhea requires a projectile solution.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Charles of York: There once was a man from Sydney
Who could put it in up to her kidney
But a man from Quebec, put it in up to her neck
He had a big one, didn't he?


+1
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: I just want to be able to buy a pack of farking paper towels. Why does everyone need so many? I just want to clean up the occasional spill, wipe my mouth, and use as an occasional super cheap plate for a handful of doritos.


Paper towels were plentiful around here last time I went out (Tuesday).  Especially at Lowes where they built a mountain out of them by the entry.  But I couldn't get ground beef or potatoes to save my life.  So much for my plan to survive on a steady diet of meatloaf and mashed taters.
 
khatores
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

jtown: MythDragon: I just want to be able to buy a pack of farking paper towels. Why does everyone need so many? I just want to clean up the occasional spill, wipe my mouth, and use as an occasional super cheap plate for a handful of doritos.

Paper towels were plentiful around here last time I went out (Tuesday).  Especially at Lowes where they built a mountain out of them by the entry.  But I couldn't get ground beef or potatoes to save my life.  So much for my plan to survive on a steady diet of meatloaf and mashed taters.


Some people say I'm a crazy person (well, not any longer) but I've always tried to have a minimum of a 3 month supply of TP, not including backups like paper towels and restaurant napkins and have always tried to find ways to make it last longer. My logic here is that people tend to buy TP on a fairly regular (heh) cycle and so the stores, distribution centers and suppliers have really built their logistics based on their reliable, historically-driven predictions about how much will be needed. In case of a local or regional disaster they probably try to get more, but there's not a huge burst capacity in place.

So in case there is ever an unpredictable situation, I assume that TP would be one of the first things to get disrupted. Same is true for car parts, motor oil, gasoline and some other items. And everything is more pleasant if you're not short on this stuff.

Really, everyone should make it a practice to have enough basic stuff (dried food, TP, water, etc) to hold out for a while in case of a disaster, pandemic, etc. That puts a lot less strain on the supply system when something happens, so the only people in need of help are those who maybe lost their supplies, are unable to access them or are homeless or something. Then we can all focus on helping those people rather than trying to figure out how we're going to wipe our own asses.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
khatores:

I have enough food and dried goods in my house to last 6 months.

One thing I have neglected is nonfat dry milk.  I'd be going entirely without dairy pretty quickly if society shut down.

The only thing that really would even inconvenience me is running out of caffeine And I only have a months supply worth of coffee and tea.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

khatores: jtown: MythDragon: I just want to be able to buy a pack of farking paper towels. Why does everyone need so many? I just want to clean up the occasional spill, wipe my mouth, and use as an occasional super cheap plate for a handful of doritos.

Paper towels were plentiful around here last time I went out (Tuesday).  Especially at Lowes where they built a mountain out of them by the entry.  But I couldn't get ground beef or potatoes to save my life.  So much for my plan to survive on a steady diet of meatloaf and mashed taters.

Some people say I'm a crazy person (well, not any longer) but I've always tried to have a minimum of a 3 month supply of TP, not including backups like paper towels and restaurant napkins and have always tried to find ways to make it last longer. My logic here is that people tend to buy TP on a fairly regular (heh) cycle and so the stores, distribution centers and suppliers have really built their logistics based on their reliable, historically-driven predictions about how much will be needed. In case of a local or regional disaster they probably try to get more, but there's not a huge burst capacity in place.

So in case there is ever an unpredictable situation, I assume that TP would be one of the first things to get disrupted. Same is true for car parts, motor oil, gasoline and some other items. And everything is more pleasant if you're not short on this stuff.

Really, everyone should make it a practice to have enough basic stuff (dried food, TP, water, etc) to hold out for a while in case of a disaster, pandemic, etc. That puts a lot less strain on the supply system when something happens, so the only people in need of help are those who maybe lost their supplies, are unable to access them or are homeless or something. Then we can all focus on helping those people rather than trying to figure out how we're going to wipe our own asses.


You can be crazy and right at the same time occasionally.  I usually buy the biggest bulk pack available of my preferred TP when I get down to half of the last pack.  It's not like it goes bad and you sure as heck don't want to run out of it.  So I was 5 mega rolls into an 18-pack when the shiat hit the fan.  I'm probably good until some time in June before I have to set up the outdoor bidet.  I also have a lot of cheese.
 
khatores
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: khatores:

I have enough food and dried goods in my house to last 6 months.

One thing I have neglected is nonfat dry milk.  I'd be going entirely without dairy pretty quickly if society shut down.

The only thing that really would even inconvenience me is running out of caffeine And I only have a months supply worth of coffee and tea.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: khatores:

I have enough food and dried goods in my house to last 6 months.

One thing I have neglected is nonfat dry milk.  I'd be going entirely without dairy pretty quickly if society shut down.

The only thing that really would even inconvenience me is running out of caffeine And I only have a months supply worth of coffee and tea.


I almost forgot...you can also buy caffeine pills for pretty cheap. 300 tablets, 200 mg each for $10. There are many other options of course. I like that one because the pills are small and also not capsules, so they're easy to cut in half.

One cup of coffee is about 100 mg caffeine, so it's basically 600 cups of coffee if you ration them. Probably about a 1-2 year supply if you use it wisely. Should be overkill for pretty much any crisis.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

