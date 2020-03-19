 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   If your visit to Portland, Oregon was never complete without a visit to Powell's City Of Books, there is some bad news   (koin.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In case you don't want an autoplay video, Link to Powell's site with the letter Emily Powell posted.

I only went to Portland once, in the early 1990s..I went to Powell's. It was fun and glorious.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does their go fund me start?

I love that place, and stop there whenever I can while visiting Portland
 
average intelligence joe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything of value was lost

=(

--metro pdx resident.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOD FARKING DAMMIT.


The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please don't kill El Gaucho.
Please don't kill El Gaucho.
Please don't kill El Gaucho.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Visited Portland and the surrounding area in 2013, Powell's was definitely a highlight. Sad to see it go.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So keeping a skeleton crew available to ship books or fulfill local orders via couriers like Uber isn't a safe option? I expect a lot of people are going to rediscover the joys of getting lost in the pages of some good fiction, albeit probably not Stephen King, in the coming weeks.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

On their phones.

They're going to re-discover instant delivery of .99 Kindle books.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston used to have a nice used book store. Rising rents killed it in 2003. Torn between "I feel your pain" and "if we can't have one nobody else can have one."
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the books that changed my life during my formative years came from Powell's.

Please, oh please, do not let this be a casualty.
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man, that place was like a Harry Potter adventure of the book kind. You could spends hours in there lost in space. It's sad to see really great family businesses like this come to a screeching halt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The constant stream of bad news flowing in via Twitter/texts/email kind of wrecks the experience, IMHO. Dead tree offers no such distractions, plus if things get real bad that pulp fiction becomes desperation toilet paper.
 
pdxbarista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small businesses and hourly workers are bearing the brunt of these lockdowns.  Gov must make landlords, utilities, banks, etc take their fair share of the hit.  My small business is closed, rent is due on Apr 1...I can't cover it
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is huge. That store was glorious! It's a huge icon to PDX.
I legit got tears in my eyes when I read that. I loved Powell's when I lived in the PNW!
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We visited recently and I waited outside while the SO slunk through the tourist trap.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a punch in the gut.  Finally got to visit Powell's just last Monday and barely scratched the surface.

If you need something to read, their online store is still open.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a book store. I've read lots of books but I never thought "Thank god Barnes & Noble was there". You can get books from lots of places. It's not the store that makes the books good
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

But it is the store that lets you wander through a vast used book section, happen upon a bunch of titles you might or might not have been thinking about, and walk out with a stack of good reads for ten or twenty bucks, a godsend for an impoverished high school kid.

Sure, times have changed and maybe you can get an experience almost like that on the Internet. Doesn't mean the place wasn't a venerable institution, or a source of great memories that should be preserved.

It ain't Barnes & Noble, is what I'm saying.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Powell's Books was a key opponent of Oregon's Measure 97, which would have raised corporate taxes to fund schools, healthcare and senior services. Michael Powell contributed $25,000 to the opposition campaign.

Powell's Books was featured in television ads for the No campaign, and Emily Powell signed a statement opposing the measure in the voter's pamphlet


In 1991, following some post-holiday lay-offs, some of Powell's employees formed an organizing committee, seeking to become part of the Oregon Public Employees Union (OPEU). They got more than 35% of the employees to sign union cards but chose not to file for a union certification election because less than 65% had signed, a threshold suggested by the OPEU.[29] In response to issues identified by the organizing employees, Powell's updated and expanded its employee handbook in April 1992 with changes that addressed processes for problem solving and grievances, the probation and termination procedure, and other employee assistance, among other changes.
In September 1998, email from Powell's managers announcing reductions in employee's wage increases prompted the creation of a new organizing committee of 26 employees. They chose the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) because they could charter their own self-governing local union which would include about 350 employees serving in a variety of jobs in all stores and in the Internet, corporate, and shipping departments. By March 1999, they filed for a union certification election with the National Labor Relations Board. A month later, by a vote of 161-155, ILWU Local 5 became official.[29]
In September 1999, ILWU Local 5 met for the first time with Powell's management, to begin the contract bargaining process. After some early successes, 2000 saw a slowdown in the discussions, followed by rallies, filings of unfair labor practices, an unsuccessful decertification campaign, a one-day shutdown of the shipping department (accompanied by the slashing of a van's tire), and federal mediation. A three-year contract was finally announced in August 2000.[29]
In February 2011 Powell's announced the layoffs of 31 employees, over 7 percent of its unionized workforce, in "response to the unprecedented, rapidly changing nature of the book industry". It was the first round of layoffs since the store's workers formed a union. A union representative said that Powell's had reduced its workforce by about 40 in the prior year through attrition, but felt that layoffs were still necessary because of a decline in sales of new books and a rise in health care costs.[3

Anti union too, Oh well
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I visited Portland about 3 or 4 years ago, and went to Powell's. It was GLORIOUS. Absolutely glorious. Biggest book store I've ever been in, and they had old books there I don't expect to still see in a bookstore. I made sure to spend some money while I was there.

I hope they can save the place. It's a national treasure.
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Sounds like not so much "safe" as "mathematically impossible".  Bookstores have been on very thin margins since Amazon became a big thing...wouldn't take much to put them down for the count.  Can't imagine their rent is cheap.

/used to work at WordsWorth, in Harvard Square, one of the top ten bookstores in the U.S. back then
//Owners saw the writing on the wall in time, imho.
 
ellipses
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I visited Powell's for the first time last year during a business trip... and it was wonderful to get lost among floor after floor of their vast selection of books.  The rare book section on the top floor (they only allow a few people in at a time) had me pacing around in amazement.  I ended up spending way more time there than I expected to... and it was so worth it.  For anyone who loves walking through libraries, used book stores, or even the larger chain stores... Powell's is akin to the Great Library of Alexandria.
 
PunGent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

No, but browsing online is a different, and poorer, experience; much like us posting in this thread is not as good as an actual in-person conversation.

Ah, well...buggies were fun, too, but the automobile did away with them.
 
keyboard era
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah losing a bookstore is bad, but i can't eat books.
If  Voodoo Donuts crashes, then we have unofficially hit the iceberg.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Noooo!!! Not Powell's Books!

Hope my Federal Virus money will be here before their going out of business sale.
 
orbister
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Foyle's in London was also huge, exciting and vehemently anti-union. Christina Foyle used to sack almost everybody the day before their second anniversary, when they would have acquired rights against unfair dismissal. I suspect it shows that good bookshops need a lot of staff but don't generate enough profit to treat them nicely.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Huh. I would have thought the market for $25 used books that were $29 five years ago when new would have been vibrant and thriving.

/haven't been there in years
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I'm down with in person browsing. Definitely superior to online shopping in that regard.
 
flondrix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

"A" nice used book store?  Didn't it used to have many nice used bookstores?

I seem to recall when the Patriot Act was going to require bookstores to share their records of who bought what with the government, many bookstores in Boston publicly declared that they were purging all such records (except for people who owed them money, sucks to be them) before the act went into effect and changing their procedures so that as little information would be retained as possible.
 
flondrix
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Was Powell's doing much "mail order" (by which I mean, online) business?  Enough to keep ownership of the building and not have to liquidate the stock?
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Portland city business taxes on that block and business have to be huge, but hey, the homeless ain't going to feed themselves.
 
