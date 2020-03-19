 Skip to content
(The Cut)   Getting stuck indoors because of the coronavirus sucks, getting stuck at your girlfriend's boyfriend's place REALLY sucks   (thecut.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a well-written and informative diary entry. We're all so fortunate that in these trying times there are these brave individuals willing to bare their souls and give us all just a tiny glimpse at those fascinating private spaces that define their remarkable lives. I am filled with questions that I yearn now to have answered, questions, for example, regarding the nature of toothbrush storage. Dish washing responsibilities. What sort of weed is being smoked beside the open window. Whether the writer manscapes. And so many more. Questions, filling my mind like balloons, jostling one another, ready to burst. I hope we see many, many more of these utterly intriguing Letters from a Soul.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice sharticle.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pocket Ninja:

What if the writer & Kyle leave the girl for eachother
 
mathamagical
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Writer with low self esteem discovers the perils of low hanging fruit
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size


Well... that's enough Internets for today.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Hustler,

Long time...well, you know, first time caller!
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should already  be used to sharing viruses.
 
Insertwitty Namehere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well Animal Crossing is coming out tomorrow so that should keep him busy while his girlfriend is occupied.
 
Brainsick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
camaroash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Pocket Ninja:

What if the writer & Kyle leave the girl for eachother


M. Night Shymalamadingdong already bought the movie rights.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
camaroash:

Why not John Waters?
 
Hopjes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should go full ménage à trois , those two guys might end up on a journey of self discovery that surprises even themselves.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie on pornhub
 
dragonchild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: What a well-written and informative diary entry. We're all so fortunate that in these trying times there are these brave individuals willing to bare their souls and give us all just a tiny glimpse at those fascinating private spaces that define their remarkable lives. I am filled with questions that I yearn now to have answered, questions, for example, regarding the nature of toothbrush storage. Dish washing responsibilities. What sort of weed is being smoked beside the open window. Whether the writer manscapes. And so many more. Questions, filling my mind like balloons, jostling one another, ready to burst. I hope we see many, many more of these utterly intriguing Letters from a Soul.


Wait until you hear about my tiefling paladin!
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gang-bang while the world burns.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Either you start a harem or you have a mistress/paramour, there is no in between.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Penthouse, I never thought I would be one of those lucky people who get to tell their story in your forum but recently I had an experience that I had to share.

I was bringing the ex-girlfriend her Prince CDs to her new boyfriends apartment when the Covid curfew hit.  We were all locked in that tiny apartment.  Worse, I kept the CDs and just returned the jewel cases.  I figured she digitized everything and probably didn't even have a CD player.  I have three, by the way.  $5 at Goodwill.

Boyfriend is giving me the stink eye.  He suggests I should just run for it.  The death squads aren't on the block yet.  I say we need to stay put and I help myself to one of his beers.  First mistake.

After that beer, the ex is starting to look good to me but I know I'm gonna get the c-block from the new guy.  So I says "Say, new guy.  you go to dirty town on her yet?  No?  Well, step in to my office and let me tell you how you can get there from here and to sweeten the deal, I'll make a run for it."

So, we step in to the bathroom and I quickly drown him in the toilet.  Quick and quiet.  Lucky guy.  I toss the corpse in the tub.  Later, I will bleed him out, chop him up and dumpster the parts in the alley.

Ex wants to know where the newbie is so I show her and then I get one of her thongs around her neck and she's mine.  Nice to know she remembers the good old days.  I finish and decide to let her go.  Now I got two to dispose of, so I get to work.  Always bring a hacksaw.  Nothing fancy.  One of those that just holds a blade works great and can be tossed when done.  Wipe it down first.

A few short hours later, they're in a couple of dumpsters and I'm enjoying a refreshing beer as I hear the garbage truck whisk them away.

Aw jeeze.  This was supposed to go in Penitentiary Magazine.  Please forward.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Could be worse
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Either you start a harem or you have a mistress/paramour, there is no in between.


I must be missing something because I have neither of those.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone's never heard of a menage-a-trios.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've lived seen this movie.  The dudes will both be bored and horny.  The girl will at first try to be 'accommodating'. Something will happen to make the girl sore (in one or both senses of the word). She will retreat to her room without explaining beyond acting sullen. At first the dudes will both try to out-nice each other. This will amount to pointless act of futility. Finally one of the dudes will point out something stupid that the other dude did, not implying that all this is totally his fault at all just sayin'. Suddenly: antagonism.   The girl will reappear but declare a moratorium because of her period.  This will only make things worse between the dudes; they will be constantly sniping at each other. The girl, in the tradition of U.N. peacekeeping forces, will  refuse to take sides.  Late at night after she's gone to bed, and the beer is all gone but there's still some whiskey, one dude will get jacked up against the wall. In the ensuing verbal melee, the girl will not be mentioned; only the intelligence, ability to punch their way out of a paper bag, and the comparative hygiene habits of the combatants will be discussed.

Two days later, one of the dudes will decide "Fark this noise" and move out somewhere, anywhere, "in my car if I have to". The girl will cry but won't stop him.

The end.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: Pocket Ninja:

What if the writer & Kyle leave the girl for eachother


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OldJames: [Fark user image image 259x194]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Dear Penthouse, I never thought I would be one of those lucky people who get to tell their story in your forum but recently I had an experience that I had to share.

I was bringing the ex-girlfriend her Prince CDs to her new boyfriends apartment when the Covid curfew hit.  We were all locked in that tiny apartment.  Worse, I kept the CDs and just returned the jewel cases.  I figured she digitized everything and probably didn't even have a CD player.  I have three, by the way.  $5 at Goodwill.

Boyfriend is giving me the stink eye.  He suggests I should just run for it.  The death squads aren't on the block yet.  I say we need to stay put and I help myself to one of his beers.  First mistake.

After that beer, the ex is starting to look good to me but I know I'm gonna get the c-block from the new guy.  So I says "Say, new guy.  you go to dirty town on her yet?  No?  Well, step in to my office and let me tell you how you can get there from here and to sweeten the deal, I'll make a run for it."

So, we step in to the bathroom and I quickly drown him in the toilet.  Quick and quiet.  Lucky guy.  I toss the corpse in the tub.  Later, I will bleed him out, chop him up and dumpster the parts in the alley.

Ex wants to know where the newbie is so I show her and then I get one of her thongs around her neck and she's mine.  Nice to know she remembers the good old days.  I finish and decide to let her go.  Now I got two to dispose of, so I get to work.  Always bring a hacksaw.  Nothing fancy.  One of those that just holds a blade works great and can be tossed when done.  Wipe it down first.

A few short hours later, they're in a couple of dumpsters and I'm enjoying a refreshing beer as I hear the garbage truck whisk them away.

Aw jeeze.  This was supposed to go in Penitentiary Magazine.  Please forward.


This may be too dark even for Fark.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That reminds me, I have Indecent Proposal on my streaming list. Thinking of inviting my wife's little sister over to watch it with us.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wow I wish that was written on paper so I could wipe my butt with it
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Threesome? Ain't nobody got time for that
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Modified Cornstarch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Mike Birbiglia reference? C'mon people...
 
