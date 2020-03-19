 Skip to content
Don't you just hate waking up in the morning after getting black-out drunk to find you have two TVs in your room? And that you stole them?
    New Mexico  
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have as similar story, but instead of TVs, it was a wife.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call that "Monday".
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was not known if he had an attorney.

Give him a few drinks, then ask him again
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: I have as similar story, but instead of TVs, it was a wife.


I know how you feel. I did the same thing.

She says hi, by the way.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious? Yes.

Hate?  Not really.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my dream, subby. Don't tread on my dreams.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Sounds like productive time traveling to me.
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a tiger!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
This is not my wonderful TV.

// My God, what have I done?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Unless he has priors I'm thinking he'll get the charges dropped with the requirement he attends substance abuse counseling
 
Spindle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cue the Ambien stories!
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We need that Mad TV drunk guy who became president.

/one of their best skits
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Unless he has priors I'm thinking he'll get the charges dropped with the requirement he attends substance abuse counseling


Yeah, getting arrested while trying to apologetically return stolen property is about the best pottery you can make from that poop.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, apologetic drunks who don't know what they're doing are about the only people that steal TV's anymore... they're dirt cheap these days.  I spent an entire tax return on a 32" off-brand LCD screen 15 years ago... Now I can buy a 4K movie theater screen with a single paycheck... and without a receipt showing they actually, legally, own it, pawn shops aren't going to give them much money for one.

Thieves go for small but valuable things.   TV's aren't small anymore, and they're really not that valuable either, the thieves would be better off stealing toilet paper these days.

/Seriously though, could we possibly consider going "soft on crime" when the offenders admit the crime and are willing to make restitution?
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

electricjebus: /Seriously though, could we possibly consider going "soft on crime" when the offenders admit the crime and are willing to make restitution?


Those rules already seem to be in place for well-connected, wealthy, suburban, athletic white kids.
 
NeverBeen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Television is a driving force behind my drinking.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A friend of mine did the same except substitute art masterpieces and San Francisco museum. This was back in senior high. Got a weird late night call from friend at school. He was drunk and panicking babbling about stealing paintings and they were in his hotel room what do!? Give them back immediately and fess up -- rich white kid and all -- I said so he took them to the parking garage of his hotel and called the police. Naturally the authorities totally followed his fluorescent green obvious trail including lovely security camera footage of him stumbling through a service corridor door carrying FIVE paintings. Busted. Got a slap on the rest, barely probation, no criminal record.

/ Rich white people.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I hate when that happens."
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found it
MAD TV - David Herman is President.avi
Youtube va71a7pLvy8
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeverBeen: Television is a driving force behind my drinking.


TV is why we have the Orange Menace supposedly running things.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
One time I woke up after a little party in my apartment. There's a knock on the door and it's a dude I think was there. He apologized and gave my back my pistol and half a bottle of whiskey. I don't know where I'm going with this but I could use another TV for the bedroom.
 
