(Montana Standard)   Not one arrest, not even a DUI, in Butte, Montana on St. Patrick's Day. That's like spring break kids in Florida listening to sense and staying indoors   (mtstandard.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone else said - all the bars closed, and Tom Brady is leaving.  Worst. St. Patrick's Day. in Boston. Evar.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Not once"
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is impossible. It's in the Butte City Charter all residents are to remain inebriated at all times to protect them from the toxic chemicals. I can't even.

/ Twisted times.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No one tried to swim in that lake that melts geese?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Someone else said - all the bars closed, and Tom Brady is leaving.  Worst. St. Patrick's Day. in Boston. Evar.


I wouldn't know, for every year of the last 15 I've left the city for a few days around St Paddy's, because it always sucks no matter what. Except 2015 when they finally let LGBTQ people march, that was momentarily cool.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There was one lone bagpiper playing on Park Street and a guy who put so much time into his parade float he felt he had to drive it around the block a couple times, so we did mark the occasion.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I didn't know a city in Montana was the Butte of all jokes.
 
dywed88
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Dr.Fey: Someone else said - all the bars closed, and Tom Brady is leaving.  Worst. St. Patrick's Day. in Boston. Evar.

I wouldn't know, for every year of the last 15 I've left the city for a few days around St Paddy's, because it always sucks no matter what. Except 2015 when they finally let LGBTQ people march, that was momentarily cool.


I always work 12 plus hour days (personal taxes, yay)in March. My only exposure to St Patrick's days is the drunks when I am travelling home.

Was a very nice St Patrick's day this year.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: This is impossible. It's in the Butte City Charter all residents are to remain inebriated at all times to protect them from the toxic chemicals. I can't even.

/ Twisted times.


People have been asked to drink inside, which is a first for Butte, if you still must drink outside, just try to keep a 6' distance from other people and a 25' distance from Berkeley, as we all know those chemicals up close and alcohol don't mix.

Pork Chops John may be drive thru and third party delivery only, but don't expect them to use the downtime to scrape the inch of grease off everything in there, because that's the only thing actually holding the menu board up.
 
