 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Move over stupid spring breakers filling the beaches of Florida, here are some people grinding and partying it up on a booze cruise despite the coronavirus pandemic   (nypost.com) divider line
33
    More: Dumbass, World Health Organization, STS Travel, Party, Travel, STS Travel's vice president, Jake Jacobsen, Political party, Spring break  
•       •       •

761 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 10:07 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is strong validation of all the research on non-cognitive variables in higher education: any moron can get a college degree as long as they have a support system, grit, and money.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let the Darwinian culling run its course...
 
dragonchild
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image 550x394]

Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
YOLO
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All leading up to the moment when they scurry back to all 50 states like roaches when the kitchen light goes on.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

August11: This is strong validation of all the research on non-cognitive variables in higher education: any moron can get a college degree as long as they have a support system, grit, and money.


If you've got enough money, you don't even need the grit.
 
detonator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"How 'bout some covid-19 to go with that chlamydia?"
 
allears
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This would be a self-solving problem, except they're solving the problem for the rest of us too.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's OK.
Fark user imageView Full Size

You can't transmit the virus through urine.
 
someonelse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For real, they should all be quarantined immediately when they disembark.
 
b0rscht
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: YOLO


YODO as well.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

August11: This is strong validation of all the research on non-cognitive variables in higher education: any moron can get a college degree as long as they have a support system, grit, and money.


Yes.  But they usually keep changing majors until they are part of the School of Business.
 
bdub77
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Raleigh: https://www.wral.com/raleigh​_party_pic​s/13365466/
 
rillettes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't let them dock.
 
dothemath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They have spawned a hybrid, marine friendly STD....Gonorrhona-69.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How are they getting there?

How do they plan to get back if there's an Italian-style lockdown?

Up here, in light of collapsing demand and to protect their staff, Porter Airlines (Canada's biggest low-cost airline) last night cancelled all flights through June 1.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's fine, just quarantine them and keep them away from gen pop for a few weeks.  The booze will soon run out and they'll turn on each other.  Problem solved.
 
gimlet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Climate change is going to kill them soon so why not party?

/s
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979) - The Danse Macabre Scene
Youtube Qcm1DYtGPNE
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kids are kids. Yeah, even at drinking age they are still stupid kids.
It's up to the adults to shut this crap down. Until they do, stupid stuff like this is going to continue to happen, even if some of the kids drop dead.
Most young/single people have no sense of their own mortality. I remember the stupid stuff I did when I was young, because I was never going to die.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These morons will be going back home to their parents house instead of school, since most campuses will be close indefinitely. It's more humane if they just slit their parent throats than let them suffer from COVID-19.
/I thank dog that my daughter is anti-social.
 
drxym
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The real failing is the local authorities not closing the beaches or preventing these things from sailing in the first place.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Scuttling is always an option
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm fine with this so long as they go into it knowing the risks and they are quarantined properly.
 
jfclark27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: These morons will be going back home to their parents house instead of school, since most campuses will be close indefinitely. It's more humane if they just slit their parent throats than let them suffer from COVID-19.
/I thank dog that my daughter is anti-social.


At the rate it's going, they won't be allowed off the ship...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd like to judge, but before they shut down Colorado ski areas last Saturday evening, they were pretty much just as crowded as ever, mostly with adults. And yes, people were drinking too.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How nice of them to dance to an oldie.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Haha! Not a college kid, but I did just get back from Florida last weekend. Had a great time on Fort Myers beach, but was wondering if we'd have to drive the rental car back to Wisconsin instead of flying. Luckily, it didn't come to that.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will the Armed Forces let new recruits go home after boot camp? That's one way the Spanish Flu was spread.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gretzkyscores: Haha! Not a college kid, but I did just get back from Florida last weekend. Had a great time on Fort Myers beach, but was wondering if we'd have to drive the rental car back to Wisconsin instead of flying. Luckily, it didn't come to that.


Coming into this thread and admitting you are part of the problem, might not be the best of ideas.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.