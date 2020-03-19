 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   We were warned. They're flooding across the border without papers   (newsweek.com) divider line
43
    More: Murica, Johns Hopkins University, California, United States, Paper, United States Department of Homeland Security, Toilet paper, Johns Hopkins, Toilet  
•       •       •

3013 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 1:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So this mean we've cancelled the Failure Wall.  Mexico, however, is probably preparing to build one themselves to keep us from taking their TP.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect headline, subby.

/+1
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to suck when Mexico starts putting Americans in concentration camps for crossing the border.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Et hem.. Americans (some) (I'm American) are stupid. But hey, keep going to the big box stores looking for essentials. Two days in a row I stopped by a farking 7-11 who had 4 packs and loose rolls of toilet paper..  I bought 1 four pack because I actually needed it and not an asshole who only thinks of themselves.
 
Riche [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The great and fearless Cornholio will be leading the charge.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's set up bureaucracy centers at the border and paper them, paper them all!
 
TrollingForColumbine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tijuana Toilet Paper is the name of my Herb Albert/GG Allin mash up band.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark is the obsession with toilet paper?!
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Going to suck when Mexico starts putting Americans in concentration camps for crossing the border.


Mexico has never shown themselves capable of stopping Americans who have streamed across the border.

\lost three times, though
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cuidados Los Americanos con diarrhea!

/ My Spanish es muy not good.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: What the fark is the obsession with toilet paper?!



I have co-workers who seriously believe that our toilet paper supply is from China and that America doesn't make it. So they're buying it out of fear from getting COVID and or that China will stop supplying it.

/I'm not lying
//I wish I was
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am really starting to wonder just how much toilet paper other people use per dump...

And just how messy their bowel movements are that they require massive amounts of TP.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they using to roll their joints?
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://howmuchtoiletpaper.com/

turns out i have a little over 1200 days worth of toilet paper. Better get to work.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

$20
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I am really starting to wonder just how much toilet paper other people use per dump...

And just how messy their bowel movements are that they require massive amounts of TP.


Maybe they are fisting themselves with it in order to feel clean.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stappawho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made the joke the other day about how COVID was trumps plan to get Mexico to pay for the wall...


/I'm sure many others had the same thought
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put the non-people Americans in unsanitary cages for an indefinite period of time. Give them one Big Mac per day. The Big Mac may be used as 'food', butt wiping, or both.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are bidets sold out yet?
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first person to successfully hide an "illega" in a case of toilet paper gets my congratulations.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Mexican Army:

Guns up!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In two weeks stores will be filled to the rafters with TP
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Usually going to Mexico causes you to *need* TP.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: In two weeks stores will be filled to the rafters with TP


Hope so. 'Cause two weeks is when I'll run out.

otoh, in two weeks there may be plenty for everyone....who's left.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went to the big box grocery this morning and they had four full pallets of it plus all the shelves at about 30% of normal stock. Wasn't exactly a frenzy to get them, though there were probably 50 people in line to enter the store this morning. Good thing they had plenty, because I live very, very far from the Mexican border....

I had to buy a 24-pack of double rolls. I have been informed that Aunt Flo is coming to visit the wife and both teenage daughters over the next couple weeks. So including what's already in the house, that supply should be good for a month.

I personally don't care, I don't use the stuff. Bidet FTW
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: So this mean we've cancelled the Failure Wall.  Mexico, however, is probably preparing to build one themselves to keep us from taking their TP.


And Trump will pay for it.  Meaning us of course.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: In two weeks stores will be filled to the rafters with TP


Sweet, then we can build forts and launch flaming roles at each other.

I'll be the green Drazi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture in the article of the border crossing from May 31, 2019 was very helpful to the story.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Are bidets sold out yet?


Dunno how serious an inquiry that is, but on Amazon at least, yes, they are sold out.

/At least the ones that don't cost 300 or 400$ at a pop..
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biohazard Banana Suit: https://howmuchtoiletpaper.com/

turns out i have a little over 1200 days worth of toilet paper. Better get to work.


9 months here.

I think I'll be OK.

/4+ rolls, 500 sheets each roll
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

styckx: AngryDragon: What the fark is the obsession with toilet paper?!


I have co-workers who seriously believe that our toilet paper supply is from China and that America doesn't make it. So they're buying it out of fear from getting COVID and or that China will stop supplying it.

/I'm not lying
//I wish I was


Fark needs a "sad" button like Facebook has.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

styckx: AngryDragon: What the fark is the obsession with toilet paper?!


I have co-workers who seriously believe that our toilet paper supply is from China and that America doesn't make it. So they're buying it out of fear from getting COVID and or that China will stop supplying it.

/I'm not lying
//I wish I was


Here's the line to buy TP direct from an American factory:
https://twitter.com/upnorthlive/statu​s​/1240373679432839170?s=09
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

jjwars1: styckx: AngryDragon: What the fark is the obsession with toilet paper?!


I have co-workers who seriously believe that our toilet paper supply is from China and that America doesn't make it. So they're buying it out of fear from getting COVID and or that China will stop supplying it.

/I'm not lying
//I wish I was

Here's the line to buy TP direct from an American factory:
https://twitter.com/upnorthlive/status​/1240373679432839170?s=09


What in the actual fark?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GooberMcFly: Perfect headline, subby.

/+1


This year's HOTYs should have a special Coronavirus award for COVID-19-related news only (which will still be a huge field). Depending on how long this goes, COVID-19 would sweep all the categories!

/...and the general population...
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 597x566]


I hear that Canada is working on a wall like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is that the Saint Louis Gateway Arch in that pic in the article????
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've got a friend who works at the local Kimberly Clark plant.  He's been getting me toilet paper the American way.


Off the back of a truck....
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

styckx: AngryDragon: What the fark is the obsession with toilet paper?!


I have co-workers who seriously believe that our toilet paper supply is from China and that America doesn't make it. So they're buying it out of fear from getting COVID and or that China will stop supplying it.

/I'm not lying
//I wish I was


Where do you work, The Stupid Factory??
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Study. Predict. Prepare.

https://reichtmeinklopapier.de/
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

40 degree day: gopher321: [Fark user image image 597x566]

I hear that Canada is working on a wall like this:

[Fark user image 425x239]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ehh, it's a work in progress...
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby you magnificent bastard.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.