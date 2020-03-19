 Skip to content
(NHK World (Japan))   Chinese government researchers state that the anti-flu drug Avigan has been effective in treating coronavirus patients. Ask your doctor if Avigan is right for you   (www3.nhk.or.jp) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*May cause spontaneous decapitation
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
*May cause hunger pangs an hour later
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do not use if you are allergic to Avigan
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How am I supposed to inject this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
*Don't take if you're pregnant, planning to become pregnant or if your mom was ever pregnant.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Side effects may include explosive diarrhea.
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tell your doctor if you eat food or breath air, which may cause serious complications when combined with Avigan..
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been wondering if the plethora of therapeutics we have for any number of other respiratory and viral conditions would be useful.  I read somewhere else that the retrovirals for HIV had been promising as well.

I imagine we will get therapeutics long before we get a vaccine.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: [Fark user image 794x635]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberDave: *May cause spontaneous decapitation


media-amazon.comView Full Size


*Nods approvingly*
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
In some rare cases, patients have reported that their genitals have spontaneously fallen off.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I've been wondering if the plethora of therapeutics we have for any number of other respiratory and viral conditions would be useful.  I read somewhere else that the retrovirals for HIV had been promising as well.

I imagine we will get therapeutics long before we get a vaccine.


BTW, if my terminology is wrong for the HIV drugs I apologize; IANAL.  Nor AIAD
 
R2112
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Side effects may include sudden death, if this occurs, please contact your doctor.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Side effects may include explosive diarrhea.


That's not a bug, it's a feature.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No link to an actual paper.

Sigh.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
May not be effective in treating coronavirus.
 
farkingnotworking
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do not taunt happy fun Avigan.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And again, I hate these stories. They're claiming effectiveness of some level, we don't know what because we don't have an actual paper, and the media is now saying "hey we've got a treatment!"

So, people start thinking that "Oh, I don't have to isolate anymore, if I get sick they have a treatment."

And if it turns out it doesn't actually help, we've just made things worse.

But getting the media to do the right thing is impossible.
 
Veloram
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Talk to your doctor if you experience restless leg syndrome or increased gambling
 
The Brown Word
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: No link to an actual paper.

Sigh.


The new TCM: Same effectiveness as the old traditional Chinese medicine and makes the same sort of claims, but it can cost a lot more.

I kid, there's good reason to believe some antivirals will work, just a matter of figuring out which processes this bug uses and we can chisel into. It has been DNA sequenced by now, so immunologists should have a good idea of what drugs to test on it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This might be true, since the Chinese are not to keen on giving the Japanese credit for anything.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, that's great, but given that the price will rise to $100k a dose in a few hours, it may not do much good.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They were talking about anti-malarial drugs like chlorquinine.  Tonic water used to be a substitute for quinine.  Anyone else taking massive doses of tonic water and possibly massive doses of gin?  Oh this is fark.  Of course they are.
 
p4p3rm4t3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't knock it till you try it.

Ep:592  /  9:57

http://www.microbe.tv/twiv/
 
Lexx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: They were talking about anti-malarial drugs like chlorquinine.  Tonic water used to be a substitute for quinine.  Anyone else taking massive doses of tonic water and possibly massive doses of gin?  Oh this is fark.  Of course they are.


Tonic water *contains* quinine.  It was invented to make quinine palatable for the Brits occupying colonial India.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wish they'd stop releasing these.  It's just going to tip off the manufacturers to jack up the price wherever failed states permit it, U.S. for example.

/ it's not price-gouging when corporations do it
// but remember kids, corporations are people
 
jjorsett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I've been wondering if the plethora of therapeutics we have for any number of other respiratory and viral conditions would be useful.  I read somewhere else that the retrovirals for HIV had been promising as well.

I imagine we will get therapeutics long before we get a vaccine.


If this were an episode of House, we'd just try every single one, interspersed with ridicule and humiliation of the doctors administering them.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: I've been wondering if the plethora of therapeutics we have for any number of other respiratory and viral conditions would be useful.  I read somewhere else that the retrovirals for HIV had been promising as well.

I imagine we will get therapeutics long before we get a vaccine.


I assume we will since those drugs have already been approved for use for other conditions and deemed safe.  So we're only testing effectiveness, not human safety.  That should cut down the time to market by a ton.
 
