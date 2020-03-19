 Skip to content
(Komo)   Plentiful are the perils of paragliding at Poo Poo Point   (komonews.com) divider line
9
406 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 8:02 AM



englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a new "phrasing" trophy frontrunner for 2020.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted for questioning:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No shiat?
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds shiatty.
 
johnnygew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GEORGE OF THE JUNGLE CARTOON INTRO.
Youtube EaXWy-HQefc
 
jimjays
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wouldn't have guessed a tree was the problem--but instead sticking the landing in a huge pile of gull droppings or something, sliding off a cliff, maybe into another paraglider.

(Anyone with goose experience knows there are areas that are completely covered.)
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Also wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Looking at the photos, on one hand, I say, great job, first responders... on the other, well 20-second-washed hand, I say SOCIAL DISTANCING GUYS!!!!!

This is the new normal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Heheh poop
 
