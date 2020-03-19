 Skip to content
(Some Excited Alcohol Store Guy)   Old and busted: hoarding toilet paper in response to COVID-19. New Hotness: Hoarding alcohol in response to COVID-19   (narcity.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, BC Liquor Stores Are Open, Liquor Distribution Branch  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile

Amid Coronavirus, San Francisco, New York, Deem Marijuana Businesses 'Essential'

For me right now vodka and cigarettes are also considered "essential"
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is fark..  do not most farkers already hoard liquor?

Compared to much of Fark, I'm an amateur drinker and I have a 100 bottles.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is one shelf of my stockpile:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think it was monday when it was announced Maryland was closing all bars and restaurants and I stopped in at noon there were lines stretching back like 50 yards from the registers at my local liquor store. It's a huge store.
 
Salmon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I only drink hand sanitizer and smoke toilet paper.
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: This is fark..  do not most farkers already hoard liquor?

Compared to much of Fark, I'm an amateur drinker and I have a 100 bottles.


Well we are on a "war footing" now.
 
HomerButt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My local Total Wine was practically empty yesterday evening.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Salmon: I only drink hand sanitizer and smoke toilet paper.


That's a terribly expensive habit you have there. Perhaps you should try some nice cocaine instead and save some money.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: This is fark..  do not most farkers already hoard liquor?

Compared to much of Fark, I'm an amateur drinker and I have a 100 bottles.


That's the difference between an amateur and a pro. The pro throws out the empties.

I've got 4 bottles at the moment, 1 unopened and 3 in various states of transition.

Local liquor stores just announced shorter hours, but which careful planning, we should be fine. My liver could use a break, anyway.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People would lose their shiat if the booze stores closed.

The alcoholics are already worried about it.
 
starsrift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A lot of folks in BC have been laid off for two weeks, especially restaurant workers, and told to stay home.

A run on liquor stores seems kind of like an obvious consequence. And I doubt there's much hoarding about it.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Actually found a package of TP at a truck stop.
 
