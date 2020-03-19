 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Putting a face on how contagious coronavirus is: 3 out of 7 infected die...in one family   (nj.com) divider line
    Sad, New Jersey, Grace Fusco, Family, mother of the New Jersey family, Robert Bellarmine, Carmine Fusco, Wednesday night, CentraState Medical Center  
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How does morbidity correlate to contagiousness?  Heart attacks are really ducking lethal, but you can't "catch" one from someone else. Can you?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

The virus is highly contagious and whole families can definitely transmit it to each other. That doesn't automatically translate to a 43% fatality rate.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: How does morbidity correlate to contagiousness?  Heart attacks are really ducking lethal, but you can't "catch" one from someone else. Can you?


Exactly.  When Carrie Fisher dropped and then her mom, Debbie Reynolds followed suit, everyone understood immediately how age, stress, and other underlying issues can combine to deliver a fatality.  But now, that Covid-19 is going to be the catch all killer while the rampant obesity and heart diseases in Americans gets to skate.  It's like a serial killer walking away from a car wreck because the authorities are so distracted by the drunk driver of the other car to notice the dead bodies and kill gear in the serial killer's car.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.


Look at diabetes (10.5% of Americans), heart disease (American Heart Association states that 121.5 million Americans, or about 48.5 percent, dealt with heart or blood vessel disease as of 2016), and obesity rates (National Center for Health Statistics estimates that, for 2015-2016 in the U.S., 39.8% of adults aged 20 and over were obese (including 7.6% with severe obesity) and that another 31.8% were overweight in our country today.

It's not like these people are some unique outliers on one end of the U.S. health spectrum.  There are a number of much larger endemic health issues at play here that are going to come back to bite us in the collective arse.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, you people are brutal. I live in the Freehold area and while I didn't know the family, I heard they were a very nice and loving typical old school Italian family that met at Grandma's every Sunday for dinner. And at least one of the people who died was far from morbidly obese. If you have nothing nice to say, don't say it at all.

That said, if I catch coronavirus I'm going to Jersey Shore instead of CentraState.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

damageddude: Man, you people are brutal.


Psychologically, it is easier (and a coping mechanism) for people to make "they are nothing like me" statements when they are scared shiateless.  It's a lot easier to consider this something that is just going to strike down the "other."

I'm certainly guilty of it on some subconscious level.  But now is certainly not the time to abandon empathy.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NJ. Must be a family of fat farkin g*bongs.

{Clicks link}

Nailed it.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

damageddude: Man, you people are brutal. I live in the Freehold area and while I didn't know the family, I heard they were a very nice and loving typical old school Italian family that met at Grandma's every Sunday for dinner. And at least one of the people who died was far from morbidly obese. If you have nothing nice to say, don't say it at all.

That said, if I catch coronavirus I'm going to Jersey Shore instead of CentraState.


Username, yep.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

The virus is highly contagious and whole families can definitely transmit it to each other. That doesn't automatically translate to a 43% fatality rate.

Yeah, good thing they're the exception.  This story doesn't apply to the rest of us at all.  We can breathe a sigh of relief!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: How does morbidity correlate to contagiousness?  Heart attacks are really ducking lethal, but you can't "catch" one from someone else. Can you?


I don't know, but all this fear-mongering has really convinced me that I should buy more toilet paper.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm taking my dog to the vet for a rabies booster in an hour. I have to call them when I get to the parking lot and they are going to come out and get her.
I can confirm that people in my area of NJ are NOT taking this seriously.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcp​h​iladelphia.com/news/coronavirus/weddin​gs-broken-up-by-new-jersey-cops-becaus​e-of-coronavirus-rules/2331640/%3famp
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

The virus is highly contagious and whole families can definitely transmit it to each other. That doesn't automatically translate to a 43% fatality rate.


Given that the current isolation strategy almost guarantees that people will transmit the virus to family members. And given that the co-morbidities that increase risk tend to run in families, 43% fatality rates within families may not be unusual.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

damageddude: That said, if I catch coronavirus I'm going to Jersey Shore instead of CentraState.


You'd be doing the Lord's work. Let's start a trend. Everyone who falls sick, go to Jersey and hug the first spray tanned, gold chained wearing, spiky haired, sun glasses at night wearing person you see. It will help make the world a better place.

/note: don't actually do this. I am not advocating for the intentional spread of a dangerous disease. I just really dislike every single person on The Jersey Shore, and thought it would be funny. But we probably need disclaimers for this sort of thing now.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brap: damageddude: Man, you people are brutal.

Psychologically, it is easier (and a coping mechanism) for people to make "they are nothing like me" statements when they are scared shiateless.  It's a lot easier to consider this something that is just going to strike down the "other."

I'm certainly guilty of it on some subconscious level.  But now is certainly not the time to abandon empathy.


I think it's also a survival instinct. When faced with a calamity that could threaten an entire...tribe? species? family? pack? whatever you want to call it, being able to compartmentalize and not suffer deeply psychologically is one way that our species continues to remain functional and capable of moving forward.  Otherwise, we'd end up vaporlocking over the pain of loss and empathy and suffering and we wouldn't be able to do what was necessary to preserve the survival of as many people as possible.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: leeksfromchichis: How does morbidity correlate to contagiousness?  Heart attacks are really ducking lethal, but you can't "catch" one from someone else. Can you?

Exactly.  When Carrie Fisher dropped and then her mom, Debbie Reynolds followed suit, everyone understood immediately how age, stress, and other underlying issues can combine to deliver a fatality.  But now, that Covid-19 is going to be the catch all killer while the rampant obesity and heart diseases in Americans gets to skate.  It's like a serial killer walking away from a car wreck because the authorities are so distracted by the drunk driver of the other car to notice the dead bodies and kill gear in the serial killer's car.


Debbie Reynolds most likely died from stress rather than from 'standard' heart disease.  There is something called Takotsubo Cardiomyopathy, AKA 'Broken Heart Syndrome', which mostly occurs in elderly women.  It's a different kind of heart attack from which the heart muscle can completely recover.  Used to be an obscure thing, first identified in Japanese, but now it's being diagnosed more here in the USA.  I had such a heart attack a year and a half ago.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: How does morbidity correlate to contagiousness?  Heart attacks are really ducking lethal, but you can't "catch" one from someone else. Can you?


Forget it, Leeks. Fark's on "war footing".
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MythDragon: damageddude: That said, if I catch coronavirus I'm going to Jersey Shore instead of CentraState.

You'd be doing the Lord's work. Let's start a trend. Everyone who falls sick, go to Jersey and hug the first spray tanned, gold chained wearing, spiky haired, sun glasses at night wearing person you see. It will help make the world a better place.

/note: don't actually do this. I am not advocating for the intentional spread of a dangerous disease. I just really dislike every single person on The Jersey Shore, and thought it would be funny. But we probably need disclaimers for this sort of thing now.


Those people are generally from Staten Island. Not 100%, but it's pretty high. That said, my area is pretty slow. People taking lots of walks and talking from across the street. I still have to go in twice a week, but almost everyone is working from home. Trains are empty.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dragonchild: dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

The virus is highly contagious and whole families can definitely transmit it to each other. That doesn't automatically translate to a 43% fatality rate.
Yeah, good thing they're the exception.  This story doesn't apply to the rest of us at all.  We can breathe a sigh of relief!
[Fark user image 640x440]


Well, wheeze a sigh of relief anyway.
 
caymanjim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MythDragon: You'd be doing the Lord's work. Let's start a trend. Everyone who falls sick, go to Jersey and hug the first spray tanned, gold chained wearing, spiky haired, sun glasses at night wearing person you see. It will help make the world a better place.


Almost everyone on the show is from Staten Island, NY. Go there instead. NJ doesn't want them either.
 
emarche
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I'm taking my dog to the vet for a rabies booster in an hour. I have to call them when I get to the parking lot and they are going to come out and get her.
I can confirm that people in my area of NJ are NOT taking this seriously.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcph​iladelphia.com/news/coronavirus/weddin​gs-broken-up-by-new-jersey-cops-becaus​e-of-coronavirus-rules/2331640/%3famp


Lakewood, huh? No surprise there. Same crew that comprises A big percentage of the anti-fax crowd in NJ, no doubt.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

damageddude: That said, if I catch coronavirus I'm going to Jersey Shore instead of CentraState.


Whereas I will drive to Washington DC and try to spit in Trump's mouth.
 
emarche
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

emarche: Marcos P: I'm taking my dog to the vet for a rabies booster in an hour. I have to call them when I get to the parking lot and they are going to come out and get her.
I can confirm that people in my area of NJ are NOT taking this seriously.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcph​iladelphia.com/news/coronavirus/weddin​gs-broken-up-by-new-jersey-cops-becaus​e-of-coronavirus-rules/2331640/%3famp

Lakewood, huh? No surprise there. Same crew that comprises A big percentage of the anti-fax crowd in NJ, no doubt.


*anti-VAX.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brap: dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

Look at diabetes (10.5% of Americans), heart disease (American Heart Association states that 121.5 million Americans, or about 48.5 percent, dealt with heart or blood vessel disease as of 2016), and obesity rates (National Center for Health Statistics estimates that, for 2015-2016 in the U.S., 39.8% of adults aged 20 and over were obese (including 7.6% with severe obesity) and that another 31.8% were overweight in our country today.

It's not like these people are some unique outliers on one end of the U.S. health spectrum.  There are a number of much larger endemic health issues at play here that are going to come back to bite us in the collective arse.


Fat people finally getting their comeuppance?  I'm fine with that.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

The virus is highly contagious and whole families can definitely transmit it to each other. That doesn't automatically translate to a 43% fatality rate.


But it does give some people a disaster boner.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

emarche: Marcos P: I'm taking my dog to the vet for a rabies booster in an hour. I have to call them when I get to the parking lot and they are going to come out and get her.
I can confirm that people in my area of NJ are NOT taking this seriously.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcph​iladelphia.com/news/coronavirus/weddin​gs-broken-up-by-new-jersey-cops-becaus​e-of-coronavirus-rules/2331640/%3famp

Lakewood, huh? No surprise there. Same crew that comprises A big percentage of the anti-fax crowd in NJ, no doubt.


So they scan and email?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

brap: dodecahedron: Take a look at the picture of that family and tell me that there wasn't prevalent diabetes and heart disease. Most of them are and were morbidly obese.

Look at diabetes (10.5% of Americans), heart disease (American Heart Association states that 121.5 million Americans, or about 48.5 percent, dealt with heart or blood vessel disease as of 2016), and obesity rates (National Center for Health Statistics estimates that, for 2015-2016 in the U.S., 39.8% of adults aged 20 and over were obese (including 7.6% with severe obesity) and that another 31.8% were overweight in our country today.

It's not like these people are some unique outliers on one end of the U.S. health spectrum.  There are a number of much larger endemic health issues at play here that are going to come back to bite us in the collective arse.


Maybe this will wake people and get them to lose some weight.

/Who I am I kidding?
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sigh.

As to comorbidities, one study (which I can't find now) tagged people with BMI >40 as higher risk, mainly due to 1) the increased weight itself can contribute to breathing difficulties when lying down, and 2) intubation is more difficult.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.