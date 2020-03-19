 Skip to content
(10 News)   Eight San Diego county residents have learned that price-gouging during an emergency is illegal in California. They face up to 1 year in jail and $10,000 max fine   (10news.com) divider line
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And yet uber will never be hit with this for all their "surge pricing" during emergencies
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
After monitoring several sales websites and apps, deputies "identified a large number of persons selling hygiene products, cleaning supplies/solutions, and personal protective equipment at exorbitant prices. These parties intended to maximize financial gain during the emergency with merchandise being offered for sale upward of twenty times its regular retail price.

Deputies went undercover and arranged to meet the sellers. Once transactions were completed, the sellers were "arrested in violation of section 396(a) of the California Penal Code."


TLDR:

SD Sheriff's Dept, running out of TP and cleaning products, comes up with genius plan to score some for free
 
Salmon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And yet uber will never be hit with this for all their "surge pricing" during emergencies


isn't Uber kind of rapey these days anyway?

I'd be more worried about a different surge.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Again, you buy 6 years worth of toilet paper in a crisis, you should be out in jail. You turn around and try to sell it at 1000% markup? You're gonna have a bad day.
 
Nick-c137
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Price gouging on medicine still ok in this country though.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lifeslammer: And yet uber will never be hit with this for all their "surge pricing" during emergencies


Not really looking to defend Uber (I think they're a bit of a shiatty company), but they have an established pricing structure based on demand and AFAIK that hasn't been changed due to present circumstances.
 
