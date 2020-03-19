 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   The government should shut down churches, because religious gatherings could disseminate a potential hazard to the public good. Oh, and also the coronavirus thingy   (theatlantic.com) divider line
    Strict scrutiny, Separation of church and state, Christianity, Religion, Religious Freedom Restoration Act, religious traditions, shutdown order, German Lutheran theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer  
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Your right to get together and ask that the Laws of the Universe be suspended in your favor ends when those activities infringe on other people's rights not to be directly endangered by your superstition.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I disagree. Darwin is trying to weed them out. Let him.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does a National Emergency greenlight preventing free assembly, or would that require martial law?

/ asking for a friend
 
