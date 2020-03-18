 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   If you've having buyer's remorse over that panic induced purchase of 247 cans of creamed eels and 139 cartons or corn nog, and you bought the stuff in Jersey, bon appetit   (nj.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I order everything delivered.
I open it with gloves on, right to the inner package and put it in a clean box
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i bought all the gas station sushi. i regret that
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: i bought all the gas station sushi. i regret that


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really ought to be the law everywhere. They should also combine it with Meghan's Law to where they have to go to all the neighbors and inform them that they were attempting to exploit the situation and either deprive or gouge the community they are supposed to be a part of.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The bill comes amid reports of rampant price gouging across New Jersey on many of the products that have grown scarce since the pandemic hit the state. Many stores were marking up items like hand sanitizer and disinfectant sprays and wipes as the shelves emptied."

Stay classy NJ.
 
crazydave023
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fret. Get yourself Toad's: Corned Beef Hash / Creamed Chipped Beef 2-in-1 combo can. Exclusively at Myer's Superfoods
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
when in lived in that area there was no stop and shop but there were 3 huge supermarkets really close to each other. you could do really well by shopping the sale items at all three places back in the day.
 
bekovich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Sure it's good to stock up but some people's gluttony, greed and thoughtlessness have made a bad situation worse.
You bought all that crap leaving others to suffer with none, you should damn well live on it.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG! Quick, everyone panic and rush to the supermarkets to return that extra stuff!!1!
 
general tso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank goodness I like Wadded Beef
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hit the store last Saturday, early morning (about 6 am).  So I was between the friday and Saturday carnage.

Bananas, milk, paper products, packaged bread mostly gone.  A lot of meat was gone.  I managed to score 2 packs of frozen mango and pretty much every non-perishable I wanted for the week (or two).

They put out their circulars and start new sales on Friday, so I plan to hit them early.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the diet talking, but both creamed eels and corn nog really don't sound bad at all.
 
Salmon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I went for liver pate (I know, pass the grey poupon) and watched a senior citizen lose his shiat on a kid stocking aisles because they had no toilet paper.

Just go take a shiat at McDonalds like everyone else, bud.
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: I went for liver pate (I know, pass the grey poupon) and watched a senior citizen lose his shiat on a kid stocking aisles because they had no toilet paper.

Just go take a shiat at McDonalds like everyone else, bud.


in the ballpit of course, I meant to add.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Salmon: I went for liver pate (I know, pass the grey poupon) and watched a senior citizen lose his shiat on a kid stocking aisles because they had no toilet paper.

Just go take a shiat at McDonalds like everyone else, bud.


McDonalds is closed... Clown out front shoulda told ya.

/Just shiat in the woods and wipe you're arse w/ a rabbit.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I need a place to store three pallets of Costco's finest butt wipe.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

S10Calade: Salmon: I went for liver pate (I know, pass the grey poupon) and watched a senior citizen lose his shiat on a kid stocking aisles because they had no toilet paper.

Just go take a shiat at McDonalds like everyone else, bud.

McDonalds is closed... Clown out front shoulda told ya.

/Just shiat in the woods and wipe you're arse w/ a rabbit.


is there a bear in this joke or am I going to have to walk out of here alone?
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

