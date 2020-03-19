 Skip to content
(Slate)   Non-scary grocery shopping is easy   (slate.com) divider line
27
    More: PSA, Hygiene, Hand sanitizer, Instacart delivery person, Craig Hedberg, Hand washing, grocery shopping, good hand hygiene, Stephen Morse  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My mom asked me to get an orange for her at the store.  I picked one up and didn't like the feel of it but felt compelled to buy it anyway since I'd already touched it.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shopping in gloves, and wiping down everything that comes into my house w/ bleachwater.

/I take of a 96 yo woman
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my daughter take a bite of everything first. If she doesn't get sick, I finish it off five days later.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not neurotic, so...
Can you get COVID-19 off a cereal box?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house


Yeah, no.
More info about life of Covid19 on surfaces https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/123​7858406343397383.html
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

Username might check out in 14 days.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house


Username might check out in 14 days.
 
70Ford [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

CAN'T STOP THE FEELING! - Justin Timberlake (Stormtroopers Dance Moves & More) PT 3
Youtube dptqCpxAIGE
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
As Mr DNWPG is high risk, we have deliveries on doorstep, open all bags outside and let them air 5-10 mins. While outside, we wipe all containers down with sanitary wipes or a soap solution onto clean paper towels, bring clean stuff inside and rinse after a few mins. We soak all produce in lukewarm soapy water for 10 mins inside and rinse. Back outside we toss the bags into the recycle bin, and wipe all knobs, surfaces, etc retracing our steps. Then wash the heck out of our  hands and arms.  It sounds like a lot of work but it's really not.

If it's a non essential package we let it sit in our "quarantine box"  next to the inside front door for 48 hours.

/biologist
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house


ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRom​C254Yp2​i1Gw
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

lycanth: I'm not neurotic, so...
Can you get COVID-19 off a cereal box?
[Fark user image 221x240]


24 hours on cardboard. I can think of possible scenarios with a better than small probability in an active virus shedding situation where it can happen.

Would it be common? No. But is there a higher probability than normal that an infected person wipes their nose or forgets to handwash before touching your cereal box, and you also touching the same cardboard within 24 hours?  I'm not taking bets against that.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I go to the store at noon, 'cause everyone else goes later at non peak hours.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oh good a pro, yesterday I heard about the copper and cardboard but I also heard it lives 72 hours on plastic and 48 on steel. Anything that has come into work I have sprayed down and let sit for at least a day if it isn't vital.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw


Oh good a pro, yesterday I heard about the copper and cardboard but I also heard it lives 72 hours on plastic and 48 on steel. Anything that has come into work I have sprayed down and let sit for at least a day if it isn't vital.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw


So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

groppet: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

Oh good a pro, yesterday I heard about the copper and cardboard but I also heard it lives 72 hours on plastic and 48 on steel. Anything that has come into work I have sprayed down and let sit for at least a day if it isn't vital.


That study gave the 72 hour number.  They used some Bayesian modeling method in controlled lab conditions. It lives longer than the original SARS. Paper is here:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJM​c​2004973
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?

Copper is anti-viral too, so says biochemists.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/​article/pii/S0304389416302382

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?


Copper is anti-viral too, so says biochemists.
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science​/​article/pii/S0304389416302382
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

That study gave the 72 hour number.  They used some Bayesian modeling method in controlled lab conditions. It lives longer than the original SARS on cardboard. Paper is here:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc​2004973

FTFM

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

Oh good a pro, yesterday I heard about the copper and cardboard but I also heard it lives 72 hours on plastic and 48 on steel. Anything that has come into work I have sprayed down and let sit for at least a day if it isn't vital.

That study gave the 72 hour number.  They used some Bayesian modeling method in controlled lab conditions. It lives longer than the original SARS on cardboard. Paper is here:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMc​2004973


FTFM
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just walk around the store without any pants.  People stay far, far away, and I can usually leave without paying.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user image

/i don't know why my brain be like it is, but it do.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other

. When you go to the paper linked above you'll find median lifetime in hours. It's a short paper and worth reading.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other


. When you go to the paper linked above you'll find median lifetime in hours. It's a short paper and worth reading.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Super easy, barely an inconvenience
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?


Apparently the copper is doing something. The coronas don't last on it as long as other materials.

And no, viruses are not micro organisms (microbes) as they are not considered to be alive. They are just bits of genetic code contained in a protective sheath. They don't consume material for energy or expel waste products. They have no cell structure. They are inert. Prions are also not alive and are scarier than viruses.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

. When you go to the paper linked above you'll find median lifetime in hours. It's a short paper and worth reading.

Four hours and eight hours still seems like a long time. I think copper needs to get its shiat together here, is all I'm saying. We're in a crisis. Cardboard could at least put in a little effort too.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other

. When you go to the paper linked above you'll find median lifetime in hours. It's a short paper and worth reading.


DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Lochsteppe: DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other

. When you go to the paper linked above you'll find median lifetime in hours. It's a short paper and worth reading.


Four hours and eight hours still seems like a long time. I think copper needs to get its shiat together here, is all I'm saying. We're in a crisis. Cardboard could at least put in a little effort too.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?

I have a deep copper farmer sink in my kitchen for reasons.

Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?


I have a deep copper farmer sink in my kitchen for reasons.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wife is 9 months pregnant, so I worry about bringing it home to get after shopping.

So I send her out shopping instead.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I have a deep copper farmer sink in my kitchen for reasons.

Because green is the best color palette?

{Disembodied voice} It is.

Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw

So copper is anti-microbial (or so the copper industry says). Viruses don't count as microbes, is that correct? Or has copper just disappointed us like so many other things lately?

I have a deep copper farmer sink in my kitchen for reasons.


Because green is the best color palette?

{Disembodied voice} It is.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Bob Down: According to my good lady wife, who is already an expert* with this virus, it won't last more than a couple hours on a surface. Feel free to bleach your veges, or just wash them like you already do and wait until dinner.

*Not valid outside of Bob's house

ask her to read this:


Coronavirus lives for hours in air particles and days on surfaces, new study shows
Researchers found the virus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Read in CNBC: https://apple.news/A5pEYuOTNRomC​254Yp2i1Gw


God I'd really pissed off at the boomers.

Also did you see the angel Moroni statue in Salt Lake lost it's Trump during the earth quake.  I am not religious but if I were I would be wondering if that was a sign from God telling the Mormons to drop Trump.
 
