 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nature)   Malaria drug chloroquine found to wipe out COVID-19 in as little as 6 days under French clinical trials, as few as 3 when combined with azithromycin   (nature.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, Virus, Immune system, drug discovery, Vero E6 cells, new virus, Infection, effective antiviral agents, antiviral drugs  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:52 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
in a petri dish. Then they have to try it on animals, and then people. Maybe it will work. It's not going to happen tomorrow.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: in a petri dish. Then they have to try it on animals, and then people. Maybe it will work. It's not going to happen tomorrow.


You're underestimating our gin and tonic consumption abilities
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

cretinbob: in a petri dish. Then they have to try it on animals, and then people. Maybe it will work. It's not going to happen tomorrow.


I dunno. I mean, I've been to some questionable places and ingested a LOT of questionable things and probably am somewhat of a Petri dish myself so maybe it could work
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Has the added bonus of curing your malaria and clearing up your gonorrhea too.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Malay or Malaria? I think I got it but I sort of miss the Malay undercurrent.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
it is a good article though
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: in a petri dish. Then they have to try it on animals, and then people. Maybe it will work. It's not going to happen tomorrow.


Actually it is already in human testing in five countries. Gilead said they hope to have the study done from China by mid April and are already ramping up prediction. It was approved and deemed safe for Ebola so they have significantly shortened testing.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So will it cure the infection all the FL spring break bros get, where they come back and test positive for coronavirus, but the doctor tells them that the coronavirus they were infected by was unfortunately infected with gonorrhea make some kind of super corona bug?
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
BUY IT ALL NOWWWWW!
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

maddog2030: BUY IT ALL NOWWWWW!


WRAP IT IN TOILET PAPER AND PUT HAND SANITIZER ON IT
 
sennoma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm human testing it right now... combined with Bombay Sapphire.  And lime.  Might need to re-test a number of times, for the duration of the stay-at-home.  I'll let you know how it goes.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: in a petri dish. Then they have to try it on animals, and then people. Maybe it will work. It's not going to happen tomorrow.


Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Then there's this

Japanese flu drug 'clearly effective' in treating coronavirus, says China
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddog2030: BUY IT ALL NOWWWWW!


Funny you should say that. Very little is available. I bought enough to treat 20 patients, we've had zero so far.

Each bottle is going for $1,000, when they are worth like $10.

It's an older drug that had not much use up until right now so it is not readily available in the US. Some sites are using Hydrxycholoroquine which is not really the same thing, I'm told by the docs. But that is much more readily available.

Still, the number one drug recommended by our Harvard friends is the Remdesivir by Gilead... but that is still in clinical trials, not a ton around, and can only be given under compassionate request by the doc for each case, which can be a logistical nightmare.

I hope the Chloroquine works though. We have it but many hospitals do not.

We'll see.
 
KWess
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Plus some of the side effects of malaria drugs make for an interesting day...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: maddog2030: BUY IT ALL NOWWWWW!

WRAP IT IN TOILET PAPER AND PUT HAND SANITIZER ON IT


Genuine lol

/ first time in a while
 
Exception Collection
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Welp, I'm allergic to azithromycin so..
 
jfurdell
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Please please please let one of these treatments work, or at least help.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So, umm, which, uh, company makes that  chloroquine? Asking for a 401k friend.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So, umm, which, uh, company makes that  chloroquine? Asking for a 401k friend.


The only manufacturer I've seen, or been able to buy, is from Rising Pharmaceuticals. I don't think they are publicly traded.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: in a petri dish. Then they have to try it on animals, and then people. Maybe it will work. It's not going to happen tomorrow.


Rand Paul has called immigrants "nonpeople". Just let that sink in for a while.

The US govt. has a long history of performing experiments on minorities. I think Trump is doing that to immigrants today.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So, umm, which, uh, company makes that  chloroquine? Asking for a 401k friend.

The only manufacturer I've seen, or been able to buy, is from Rising Pharmaceuticals. I don't think they are publicly traded.


Well if you're just going to depress everyone with your depressing facts, I don't know why you even bother.
 
centaur5ball
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: maddog2030: BUY IT ALL NOWWWWW!

Funny you should say that. Very little is available. I bought enough to treat 20 patients, we've had zero so far.

Each bottle is going for $1,000, when they are worth like $10.

It's an older drug that had not much use up until right now so it is not readily available in the US. Some sites are using Hydrxycholoroquine which is not really the same thing, I'm told by the docs. But that is much more readily available.

Still, the number one drug recommended by our Harvard friends is the Remdesivir by Gilead... but that is still in clinical trials, not a ton around, and can only be given under compassionate request by the doc for each case, which can be a logistical nightmare.

I hope the Chloroquine works though. We have it but many hospitals do not.

We'll see.


How is Hydroxycholoroquine different and could it still be effective?
Asking for a Lupus suffering wife who is co-quarantined and already prescribed this medicine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

centaur5ball: NewportBarGuy: maddog2030: BUY IT ALL NOWWWWW!

Funny you should say that. Very little is available. I bought enough to treat 20 patients, we've had zero so far.

Each bottle is going for $1,000, when they are worth like $10.

It's an older drug that had not much use up until right now so it is not readily available in the US. Some sites are using Hydrxycholoroquine which is not really the same thing, I'm told by the docs. But that is much more readily available.

Still, the number one drug recommended by our Harvard friends is the Remdesivir by Gilead... but that is still in clinical trials, not a ton around, and can only be given under compassionate request by the doc for each case, which can be a logistical nightmare.

I hope the Chloroquine works though. We have it but many hospitals do not.

We'll see.

How is Hydroxycholoroquine different and could it still be effective?
Asking for a Lupus suffering wife who is co-quarantined and already prescribed this medicine.


I'm NOT a doctor. Just a dude who buys the drugs. Now, because many places can't get straight Chloroquine, they ARE using Hydroxychloroquine. I've seen one article  saying it was effective in treating Covid, but I can't really understand all that medical jargon.

They put it out there for people to buy what they can of the Plaquenil, but that's all I can attest to. Wish I had more information.
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hydroxychloroquine has been used for a long time and is safe(ish). There's a lot of it around, and it would be easy to give to pretty much every corona pt without blinking. Azithromycin is similar. Could change the game in 3-4 days - no trials, no ramp up, very cheap. Will be following this, and will probably write scripts for myself honestly. Why not?
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, the study I read specifically said they used hydroxychlorquine (plaquenil). Wonder why they're reporting differently.

Concerning the paper, nis small and the rigor isn't great, but it looked fairly compelling.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What if we tried Anthony Quinn?
At least he could act like medicine.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: Also, the study I read specifically said they used hydroxychlorquine (plaquenil). Wonder why they're reporting differently.

Concerning the paper, nis small and the rigor isn't great, but it looked fairly compelling.


China reported that they used Chloroquine in Wuhan, and it was effective I'm pretty sure all the ID people are focused solely on that one.

The one you speak of, the Plaquenil, is the one I read. I think it's a case of doctors getting confused on the meds, which happens as you know. Pretty sure both will be effective. But, again... I did not go to a Hollywood Upstairs Medical College.

I got so many Z-packs  and Tri-packs I could build the coolest fort you've ever seen.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: So will it cure the infection all the FL spring break bros get, where they come back and test positive for coronavirus, but the doctor tells them that the coronavirus they were infected by was unfortunately infected with gonorrhea make some kind of super corona bug?


Coronorrhea?
 
PunGent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: Hydroxychloroquine has been used for a long time and is safe(ish). There's a lot of it around, and it would be easy to give to pretty much every corona pt without blinking. Azithromycin is similar. Could change the game in 3-4 days - no trials, no ramp up, very cheap. Will be following this, and will probably write scripts for myself honestly. Why not?


First bit of encouraging news in a while.

/I'd say put me on Team G&T, but I've been there reliably 30+ years
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Don Gato: What if we tried Anthony Quinn?
At least he could act like medicine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.