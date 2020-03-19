 Skip to content
(The National Interest)   There will soon be a drug shortage. On the positive side nobody could afford them anyways   (nationalinterest.org) divider line
    More: Awkward, Influenza, Virus, Antiviral drug, kinds of vaccine platforms, Drug Administration, lot of the people, antiviral drugs, kind of product  
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I asked National to consider 30 day fills on prescriptions to help conserve what we have. Because I can only get so much. We're going to be in a world of sh*t.

I'm stocking up on insulin, inhalers, psych meds (because we are all insane) critical heart meds like Tikosyn. It's tough. I'm looking at the shelves trying to figure out what to make sure I have and I can do maybe 90 days on hand because of space  in fridges and shelves.

Also, supplies. Like nebulizer masks and anything like that. Try to extend what you can. Rinse and reuse unless you are infected. I already can't find a good supply of those kinds of supplies. What I can find is small quantities. The medical suppliers who used to pull from alternate warehouses are not doing that to prevent the spread from state to state. Some, at least.

The drug supply chain was already sh*t to begin with. If China is truly on the mend like they say they are, it might not be "shoot your bright or for their Lipitor" bad. However, I'm looking at India and Pakistan. They make a lot of meds there too.

Get what you can and try to conserve what you have without compromising your health. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist.

Good luck.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We were talking about 30-day only at work yesterday.  Things are especially crappy for the next few days since the earthquake in SLC temporarily shut down the Amerisource Bergen warehouse.  We'll be getting stuff on Monday at the earliest.  People ask why we do a 5-day supply for partial fills when "you'll be getting it tomorrow".  shiat happens.

/no suboxone for four days
//many inhalers in short supply
///fark
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size


WHAT AN IMMINENT DROOG SHORTAGE MIGHT LOOK LIKE.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the things the government should throw money and resources at as part of the virus response is helping US manufactures bring back some critical production from overseas, including pharmaceuticals.

In addition to supply chain security, it will add net new employment for people who will be needing jobs.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dealer told me supplies were just fine
 
RedRudy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There's a lots of things to worry about now, this really isn't one of them.

Our free market economy WILL find a way to address almost any shortage in anything. We are experiencing a paradigm shift just now, much like post 911. It's a painful process and many things economical and socially are going to permanently change...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I hear you. I have a GIGANTIC clinic on site and we can't send them to outside pharmacies. So far, i have what i need, but that one is going to be rough if I can't get it.

Inhalers Combivent/Striverdi/Stioloto

No can be found.
 
way south
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: One of the things the government should throw money and resources at as part of the virus response is helping US manufactures bring back some critical production from overseas, including pharmaceuticals.

In addition to supply chain security, it will add net new employment for people who will be needing jobs.



The government doesn't have to throw money so much as it must protect the nations businesses. It has to encourage the production machinery being built inside of the US, especially those related to vital strategic interests (same as for ships and weapons, we have to protect drugs and medical equipment among other things).

I would argue that we need something like the Jones Act to cover health care and other vital supplies.  If the items are to be sold in the US then the factory must exist inside of the US. Tariff all imports accordingly so that we can still access outside goods, but also so that local operations can be encouraged and remain competitive despite the higher labor costs.

Money collected in tariffs can be redirected to social programs, blunting the higher cost of living.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merchan​t​_Marine_Act_of_1920

/Favored nation trade statuses should be reserved for strategic allies.
/Those that dick around and cause problems do not deserve special treatment.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On Tuesday my doc told me to titrate off 2 more of the medications I've been on for my liver issues.  I can stop taking one at my discretion, and the other two were just a full stop (issue resolved, stop taking).

I'm still taking a prescription antacid pill for esophageal issues and a diuretic for fluid retention.  I have 90 days of both of these in the house, and that's all they will give me.

Doc said the end goal is to have me off everything but the antacid and a multivitamin by fall.  This time last year I was taking 10 plus medications a day that was someplace in the neighborhood of 14 pills a day, and 2 liquids.

It's nice to improve.  I mean really nice.   It took a LONG time to get here....
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

We don't see scripts for those here, but Ventolin is in short supply, at least in my area (lots of plans here only cover brand).  I foresee lots of insurance calls for overrides or people using GoodRX for Proair/Proventil/generic.  Until those start running out.
 
