 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Coronavirus freezes ICE   (boingboing.net) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Anxiety, agency's detention centers, cases of the coronavirus, Detention, Criminal law, Immigration, Greatest hits, detention centers  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 7:04 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
1) What is "mission critical"? Who knows.

That just means they'll only be arresting the people who look at them funny.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ICE really needs to die.  The individual members, I'd prefer prosecution.
 
hobbes0022
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Coronavirus, not the hero we asked for, but the hero we needed.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
10 minutes ago New Zealand jclosed its border for all except citizens and permanent residents.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alphax: ICE really needs to die.  The individual members, I'd prefer prosecution.


Probably held the same position under the Obama administration, huh?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Alphax: ICE really needs to die.  The individual members, I'd prefer prosecution.

Probably held the same position under the Obama administration, huh?


From what i remember on fark from back then, yeah they did. It's only gotten a lot worse in the past 3-4 years, for some reason. Really big mistery.

/nice "B-B-B-BUT OBAMAAAAA" though
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Every cloud has  its silver lining, i guess.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: 1) What is "mission critical"? Who knows.

That just means they'll only be arresting the people who look at them funny.


It means they are going back to picking up felons from the prisons and deporting them upon completion of sentence, like they used to do.

The irony is, the reason central America is so destabilized is because all the violent who met up during deportation back in the day, and then formed large criminal gangs that essentially took over the countries they were deported to.

These guys then turned central America into a war zone, which kicked off the migrate crises, as people fled the violence.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, they're just shooting people now then?
 
db2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe we can do the DEA next.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.