 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   (NIAID) Just came out with a study that says higher temperatures and humidity significantly reduce' spread of COVID-19. This department is part of NIH so I do not believe them after Trump has said it will all go away in the summer   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
43
    More: News, Humidity, Relative humidity, Temperature, transmission of COVID-19, Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell, High temperature, effect of weather, high relative humidity  
•       •       •

614 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 8:44 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ask Australia how that's working out
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And the Philippines.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out


It's a dry heat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The 1918 flu did a similar thing. It came back in the fall ... with a vengeance .

So yeah...it'll most likely have lower rates in the summer and Trump will take credit for that natural way flu works.

But it'll be back. So don't go firing the  pandemic teams...oh wait.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
'April', subby. The dumbshiat said it would go away in April.

/12 days til everyone's healthy again!
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out


So even the flu still spreads in summer it is just less. Also the Chinese have a paper saying the same thing. Draw you own conclusions.

Chinese paper
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

optikeye: The 1918 flu did a similar thing. It came back in the fall ... with a vengeance .

So yeah...it'll most likely have lower rates in the summer and Trump will take credit for that natural way flu works.

But it'll be back. So don't go firing the  pandemic teams...oh wait.


So we are never getting rid of it. It will mutate and is now endemic in humans. What happens in terms of mortality when it does is anyone's guess.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out


Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health​-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.


it jumped 25% in a day
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day


That's not a big number.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It changes the Ro slightly. Meaning the number of people a person with Coronavirus transmit it to. The Ro is all over the place depending on location, 3.1 to over 20.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day


So are we listening to the experts or not? The NIH isn't known for making shiat up. Fark has gotten bad about cherry picking what data they want to believe.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

eurotrader: It changes the Ro slightly. Meaning the number of people a person with Coronavirus transmit it to. The Ro is all over the place depending on location, 3.1 to over 20.


You go a citation on R20?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

not enough beer: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

So are we listening to the experts or not? The NIH isn't known for making shiat up. Fark has gotten bad about cherry picking what data they want to believe.


Exactly. This is a worldwide issue and we need to all be doing our part. But Jesus Christ. This is good news. Not a panacea, but something positive.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: And the Philippines.


Yeah, not a good time to be Second World

A rise in patient numbers across the region - where nations had initially recorded relatively few cases - follows a ramping up of testing efforts. The increases have cast doubt on suggestions that warmer weather may stop the virus, and prompted a growing number of governments to introduce curbs on movement.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

not enough beer: eurotrader: It changes the Ro slightly. Meaning the number of people a person with Coronavirus transmit it to. The Ro is all over the place depending on location, 3.1 to over 20.

You go a citation on R20?


New Rochelle off the top. Not goggling it.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: not enough beer: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

So are we listening to the experts or not? The NIH isn't known for making shiat up. Fark has gotten bad about cherry picking what data they want to believe.

Exactly. This is a worldwide issue and we need to all be doing our part. But Jesus Christ. This is good news. Not a panacea, but something positive.


it's anectdotal
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

That's not a big number.


Sure. It's less than 30%.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

propasaurus: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

That's not a big number.

Sure. It's less than 30%.


And less than 500%... I mean if we're worried about exponential growth.

I'm not downplaying it, I'm saying it seems like warmer areas are not having quite the dramatic issues.

Is it still a pandemic, of course. But still holding out hope that the weather can help us out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Singapore is on the equator and was still hit hard.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: not enough beer: eurotrader: It changes the Ro slightly. Meaning the number of people a person with Coronavirus transmit it to. The Ro is all over the place depending on location, 3.1 to over 20.

You go a citation on R20?

New Rochelle off the top. Not goggling it.


So o you don't.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It grows best in Carbon monoxide and Hydrogen incubated with X-rays.
 
Spindle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tomorrow we will break 10k cases.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: propasaurus: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

That's not a big number.

Sure. It's less than 30%.

And less than 500%... I mean if we're worried about exponential growth.

I'm not downplaying it, I'm saying it seems like warmer areas are not having quite the dramatic issues.

Is it still a pandemic, of course. But still holding out hope that the weather can help us out.


Hope is good. Realism is good.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
An increase of just one degree Celsius and 1% relative humidity increase substantially lower the virus's transmission, according to the data analyzed by the researchers.

So, yay global warming?

/No, I know that we are worried about other tropical diseases no longer being just tropical.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Spindle: Tomorrow we will break 10k cases.


Tomorrow? It'll be before midnight tonight.

Also, it's hot and humid in Florida right now...
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
*checks the calendar*  Well that's....not the best news, but it's something.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finally, a good side to living in Alabama! We've probably got a matter of days or a few weeks before it becomes Satan's armpit here once more.
 
gaspode
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: propasaurus: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

That's not a big number.

Sure. It's less than 30%.

And less than 500%... I mean if we're worried about exponential growth.


'Area man talks about what he imagine exponential growth to mean'
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EKU Colonel: Spindle: Tomorrow we will break 10k cases.

Tomorrow? It'll be before midnight tonight.

Also, it's hot and humid in Florida right now...


You do realize that the R number being lower doesn't mean zero right?
 
madgonad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No way it is R20. The Chinese and Koreans efforts would have barely blunted it if it was that communicable.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
propasaurus: Hope is good. Realism is good.

While I hope it's gone soon too, I believe the reality is that it won't.
 
King Something
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NIH!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The line fit on that temp graph is nonsense. This paper's never getting past peer review.
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: NewportBarGuy: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

Is it rampant. Is everyone gettin it and dying?

https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-​alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-hea​lth-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-current​-situation-and-case-numbers

Seems ok, actually. Manageable.

it jumped 25% in a day

That's not a big number.


25% jump in a day means it doubles every three days.  This was the pattern in Italy.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whaaaaaaa?  A department supporting Trump's lies is such a conspiracy theory, right NOAA?  ...NOAA?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out


markie_farkie: And the Philippines.


And Singapore (80s-90s and an average 94% humidity)
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

not enough beer: eurotrader: not enough beer: eurotrader: It changes the Ro slightly. Meaning the number of people a person with Coronavirus transmit it to. The Ro is all over the place depending on location, 3.1 to over 20.

You go a citation on R20?

New Rochelle off the top. Not goggling it.

So o you don't.


I believe you understand what the Ro means and depending on the size of sample the Ro can change greatly. I do wonder about what the DC minister Ro number will turn out to be. With new studies show how long the virus can live on multiple surfaces some reaching 3 days the Ro may be not that big of part of the model with this virus.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: No way it is R20. The Chinese and Koreans efforts would have barely blunted it if it was that communicable.


It it was R20 it would be about over now.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

eurotrader: not enough beer: eurotrader: not enough beer: eurotrader: It changes the Ro slightly. Meaning the number of people a person with Coronavirus transmit it to. The Ro is all over the place depending on location, 3.1 to over 20.

You go a citation on R20?

New Rochelle off the top. Not goggling it.

So o you don't.

I believe you understand what the Ro means and depending on the size of sample the Ro can change greatly. I do wonder about what the DC minister Ro number will turn out to be. With new studies show how long the virus can live on multiple surfaces some reaching 3 days the Ro may be not that big of part of the model with this virus.


So you pulled a number out of your backside. I got it and yes I am aware of what you are talking about.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotARocketScientist: cretinbob: Ask Australia how that's working out

markie_farkie: And the Philippines.

And Singapore (80s-90s and an average 94% humidity)


Although their infection curve is significantly lower based on current data.

Are they doing more testing/isolation sooner than everyone else?
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.