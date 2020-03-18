 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you live in the USA or Canada, be sure to check the OFFICIAL Lost Money/Unclaimed Property pages for states you (or friends and family) have lived and worked in. This will be a short-term way to reclaim some money as we head off this cliff   (unclaimed.org) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Heh.  I found my name here in Oregon but it's not me since I never lived at the address listed.
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: Heh.  I found my name here in Oregon but it's not me since I never lived at the address listed.


I should say, unrelated, that if a deceased family member is there, you may be able to claim on their behalf

/Subby
//My 300th Green
///Good luck to all
///Slashies
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those websites are horr8ble
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Years ago I found a friend's mom.a couple grand on California's, I think related to stock in some company. Never got mu h as a thank you beer
 
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've made a few of these claims, getting money back is always nice.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, damn, turns out I have 3 outstanding amounts totaling about $100.
 
cambie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm guessing subby has never actually tried getting money from unclaimed property. It isn't fast by any means.
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sure, I'm falling for that. I, like many others, have no idea when somebody owes me money.
Let's all enter our SS # and then laugh as the checks come rolling in.
 
