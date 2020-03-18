 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "If I get corona, I get corona," "It's really messing up my spring break," "We're just living for the moment," "Trying to get drunk before everything closaaas." Idiots still flocking to Miami for spring break cause Florida tag to go viral   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Urgent Messages from Italians in Coronavirus Quarantine
Youtube nMY0-4p9P-M
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
COVID 18-22
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These people should be the last to get hospital beds. They get a giant tent and a Victorian nurse with a bloodletting kit.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
475 dead just today in the USA.

We'd be freaking out even more if it was poisoned cat food.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: 475 dead just today in the USA. ITALY

We'd be freaking out even more if it was poisoned cat food.

In ITALY...FTFM
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Strand them where they are.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the most awesome thing is the olds all believe either it's not dangerous, or they're not "old enough" to be in any kind of danger. apparently when you're 70 only people over 85 and already in a nursing home are "old."

i had to get some prescriptions at walgreens today, and i went to publix. no social distancing of any kind, no masks no gloves (even if they were less than effective it would mean people were thinking about this and trying).

you've seen the beaches. the retirees laughing at the bar for st paddy's ("bars" that also serve food didn't have to close, neither did regular restaurants, on a statewide level).

effort is being put into figuring out why the italian death toll is so relatively high, the answers seem to be "lots of old people with pre-existing conditions, in a culture where the olds and youngs mix and people are physically close to each other, not enough hospital beds and supplies for the geographic areas."

if this is correct, florida is going to be a lot worse than italy. and by the time it's apparent how bad it really is we'll probably also have a hurricane on the way.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: 475 dead just today in the USA.

We'd be freaking out even more if it was poisoned cat food.


A report three hours ago said there were 129 TOTAL, not just from today.

You have a source for your 475 that died TODAY from it?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: optikeye: 475 dead just today in the USA.

We'd be freaking out even more if it was poisoned cat food.

A report three hours ago said there were 129 TOTAL, not just from today.

You have a source for your 475 that died TODAY from it?


Italy. He/she corrected themselves:

optikeye: optikeye: 475 dead just today in the USA. ITALY

We'd be freaking out even more if it was poisoned cat food.

In ITALY...FTFM
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh to be young, foolish and clueless A.K.A jackasses!
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brady Sluder is the most appropriate name I can think of.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: optikeye: 475 dead just today in the USA.

We'd be freaking out even more if it was poisoned cat food.

A report three hours ago said there were 129 TOTAL, not just from today.

You have a source for your 475 that died TODAY from it?


https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/0​3​/europe-closes-borders-curb-coronaviru​s-spread-live-updates-200318000201088.​html
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You might be enticed to.....

But please do not put your pee pee in crazy.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hasn't Florida's governor refused to close the beaches?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Brady Sluder is the most appropriate name I can think of.


Came to bring up that name, leaving sluderfied.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Zoomers. Can't live with them.....

/pass the beer nuts
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

luna1580: the most awesome thing is the olds all believe either it's not dangerous, or they're not "old enough" to be in any kind of danger. apparently when you're 70 only people over 85 and already in a nursing home are "old."

i had to get some prescriptions at walgreens today, and i went to publix. no social distancing of any kind, no masks no gloves (even if they were less than effective it would mean people were thinking about this and trying).

you've seen the beaches. the retirees laughing at the bar for st paddy's ("bars" that also serve food didn't have to close, neither did regular restaurants, on a statewide level).

effort is being put into figuring out why the italian death toll is so relatively high, the answers seem to be "lots of old people with pre-existing conditions, in a culture where the olds and youngs mix and people are physically close to each other, not enough hospital beds and supplies for the geographic areas."

if this is correct, florida is going to be a lot worse than italy. and by the time it's apparent how bad it really is we'll probably also have a hurricane on the way.


Italy, much like Florida, is Europe's wang.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Idiots?  No, they are young and healthy and will all almost certainly be fine.

They are something far worse... selfish monsters who endanger others in order to indulge themselves.
 
King Something
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Corona
Youtube gOFOqOjJ9Wk
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These people should be the last to get hospital beds. They get a giant tent and a Victorian nurse with a bloodletting kit.


Firing squad. fark em.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Hasn't Florida's governor refused to close the beaches?

[i.pinimg.com image 415x364]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Did someone punch that chick in the face or is just all swollen and busted from the booze? And what the fark was Lizzo doing there?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
YOLO
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wow, these "people" are the future. Yikes
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Strand them where they are.


This phenomenon is why we need an interstate travel ban.
 
toejam
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If I shake my head any harder it will spin off.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm just a fuddy-duddy stick-in-the-mud but I didn't want to go to Miami at any point in time, including my spring break, when times were good.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These people should be the last to get hospital beds. They get a giant tent and a Victorian nurse with a bloodletting kit.


If we get Victorian cough syrup, you
Fark user imageView Full Size
have a deal.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Strand them where they are.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

luna1580: the most awesome thing is the olds all believe either it's not dangerous, or they're not "old enough" to be in any kind of danger. apparently when you're 70 only people over 85 and already in a nursing home are "old."

i had to get some prescriptions at walgreens today, and i went to publix. no social distancing of any kind, no masks no gloves (even if they were less than effective it would mean people were thinking about this and trying).

you've seen the beaches. the retirees laughing at the bar for st paddy's ("bars" that also serve food didn't have to close, neither did regular restaurants, on a statewide level).

effort is being put into figuring out why the italian death toll is so relatively high, the answers seem to be "lots of old people with pre-existing conditions, in a culture where the olds and youngs mix and people are physically close to each other, not enough hospital beds and supplies for the geographic areas."

if this is correct, florida is going to be a lot worse than italy. and by the time it's apparent how bad it really is we'll probably also have a hurricane on the way.


It's that, and also, Florida is generally prepped for disasters that many of the rest of the states are not. Everyone already has food, water, and essentials stockpiled because nobody wants to deal with that shiat when/if a hurricane closes in; and for the same reason nobody is especially worried about gloom and despair.

Also you have to realize that in poor areas like Florida, "staying home" just isn't an option for landscapers, construction workers, handymen, HVAC techs, pool servicers, all the people I have seen out on the roads every day this week. They get paid by the hour, a lot of them are self-employed or work for small companies, and if they don't work they don't get paid. I'm sure they'd LIKE to stay home, but how? Rent and utilities and groceries aren't free.

As to the partiers on the beach, well, I hear everything but Miami is closed down now, so sucks to be them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Hasn't Florida's governor refused to close the beaches?


Beaches and parks are up to local authorities to close.  Miami and Ft Lauderdale already closed theirs.  In places that aren't tourist destinations and don't get crowded, keeping them open is somewhat beneficial since they're giant linear parks that let people exercise and stay healthy.

Not sure how state parks, The Everglades and Canaveral National Seashore are being handled.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, these "people" are the future. Yikes


Maybe you were never this dumb and selfish, but most kids are at some point. This time there is a lot more potential external harm than usual, but that isn't making kids mature any faster.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you add up all their IQs, you certainly would reach the triple digits.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LessO2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do nothing??  Clearwater will close the beaches .... NEXT WEEK.

/Making Americans Grift Again
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ahh yes, the Bernie voting block.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And this is why colleges said "you know what, just don't bother coming back from spring break".
 
Kouvre
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: Wow, these "people" are the future. Yikes


Well, if they keep hanging out in crowded places during a pandemic, no they won't.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This isn't going to end well:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/18/he​a​lth/coronavirus-fever-thermometers.htm​l
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

luna1580: the most awesome thing is the olds all believe either it's not dangerous, or they're not "old enough" to be in any kind of danger. apparently when you're 70 only people over 85 and already in a nursing home are "old."

i had to get some prescriptions at walgreens today, and i went to publix. no social distancing of any kind, no masks no gloves (even if they were less than effective it would mean people were thinking about this and trying).

you've seen the beaches. the retirees laughing at the bar for st paddy's ("bars" that also serve food didn't have to close, neither did regular restaurants, on a statewide level).

effort is being put into figuring out why the italian death toll is so relatively high, the answers seem to be "lots of old people with pre-existing conditions, in a culture where the olds and youngs mix and people are physically close to each other, not enough hospital beds and supplies for the geographic areas."

if this is correct, florida is going to be a lot worse than italy. and by the time it's apparent how bad it really is we'll probably also have a hurricane on the way.


It's going to be very bad. I was one of those olds in Publix today, but I had my canister of Clorox wipes with me and my hand sanitizer, and was very careful to get in and out of there as fast as I could. But you are right about many of the snowbirds still here. Our local tourist places look like they're operating at about 50% capacity but even that is too many. And now they will take the virus home to Ohio or Michigan. I think the worst, though, will be the assisted living centers. They will be death traps, and that will be very sad. There are so many of them here.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kouvre: Bslim: Wow, these "people" are the future. Yikes

Well, if they keep hanging out in crowded places during a pandemic, no they won't.


They'll be the future because they've killed off all of the Boomers with their carelessness.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: These people should be the last to get hospital beds. They get a giant tent and a Victorian nurse with a bloodletting kit.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
By all means, let's forgive their college debts. We owe this upcoming generation that much.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

luna1580: the most awesome thing is the olds all believe either it's not dangerous, or they're not "old enough" to be in any kind of danger. apparently when you're 70 only people over 85 and already in a nursing home are "old."

i had to get some prescriptions at walgreens today, and i went to publix. no social distancing of any kind, no masks no gloves (even if they were less than effective it would mean people were thinking about this and trying).

you've seen the beaches. the retirees laughing at the bar for st paddy's ("bars" that also serve food didn't have to close, neither did regular restaurants, on a statewide level).

effort is being put into figuring out why the italian death toll is so relatively high, the answers seem to be "lots of old people with pre-existing conditions, in a culture where the olds and youngs mix and people are physically close to each other, not enough hospital beds and supplies for the geographic areas."

if this is correct, florida is going to be a lot worse than italy. and by the time it's apparent how bad it really is we'll probably also have a hurricane on the way.


This is why the Bay Area is locked down and folks are trying to stick it out at home.
/you see many with masks and gloves at the supermarkets.
 
