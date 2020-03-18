 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Gas could hit 99 cents a gallon in some parts of the country soon. Not where YOU live, but some parts of the country   (wfmynews2.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, OPEC, Peak oil, Saudi Arabia, United States, Pricing, Price, Petroleum, Price of petroleum  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
$1.65 here, had been $2.50 for a long time
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Gol' dang. I might have to drive around in my RV just to use up some of that cheap gas. There won't be anyplace to stop 'cause the campgrounds are all full and BLM has no staff, but gol' dang.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Crude oil Futures finished at $20 and some odd cents a barrel today that's looking pretty good.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Crude oil Futures finished at $20 and some odd cents a barrel today that's looking pretty good.


jeeeezus.
1.85 down from 2.10 here in chattynoogy
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been about 20 years since I've seen that.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Crudeness futures still at an all time high.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hasn't gone down a f*cking penny here.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Paid 2.18 for premium today. (yes my car requires it). Lowest i have ever paid since I got the damn fancy SUV
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yippee, cheap gas for the apocalypse! Who would have thought.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Warren Buffett sank a bunch of money into Oxy Pet about a year ago, for the sweet dividend on preferred stock, to support the purchase on Anadarko. The entire company, incl Anadarko, is worth less thsn Buffett's investment today.

Oxy was supposed to be a survivor in a meltdown.

Houston, West Texas, Oklahoma, et al are gonna eat it so very, very hard on the giant fail that is one of their largest industries.
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Paid $1.65/gal today.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*sigh*

I heard that report on CBS radio news a few minutes ago. A few days ago, I was overjoyed at getting gas for $3.09 per gallon (it was $3.39 per gallon the previous week).
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas costs what it costs. This isn't the farking Road Warrior. We have to get to work.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Gas costs what it costs. This isn't the farking Road Warrior. We have to get to work.


I thought everyone was supposed to stay home?
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$1.79 here in Midtown. $1.74  in the Northland.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The highest lowest and the highest in San Diego.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I live in California. If oil went to $0 a barrel I bet we'd still be over $1.75 a gallon. My station today was at $3.13.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sweet! Now I can drive all over the place and go to ... um ... something fun must still be open, right?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Cheap gas, but no where to go
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
1.19 in OKC.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just saw 98¢ in Jacksonville.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tax in Pennsylvania is 70 cents per gallon. It will never be as low as a dollar again.

And truthfully, that's fine, as long as it goes to the capital improvements it's supposed to go to instead of supplementing the budget for the pigs like it's been (illegally) doing.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And here I filled up before the shelter-in-place order like a sucker. *sigh*

Well, at least that tank of gas is gonna last me a while.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Filled up on Sunday at $1.91.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Mugato: Gas costs what it costs. This isn't the farking Road Warrior. We have to get to work.

I thought everyone was supposed to stay home?


Not unless you're paying my rent, Daddy Warbucks.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
$1.91 in Richmond, VA, at 5pm today. I'll be surprised if it gets down to $0.99.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$1.66 here just outside Kansas City. I've got a free day coming up this week. I'm thinking about gassing up my truck and driving to the southern-most part of the state, grab a burger, gas up and then head back. I can't afford to go anywhere right now nor is it really responsible to. At least this way I can get out of the area and, hopefully, roll the windows down while jamming out to some Spotify playlists. Beats sitting around the house waiting to die. Ya know?
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MizzouFTW: $1.66 here just outside Kansas City. I've got a free day coming up this week. I'm thinking about gassing up my truck and driving to the southern-most part of the state, grab a burger, gas up and then head back. I can't afford to go anywhere right now nor is it really responsible to. At least this way I can get out of the area and, hopefully, roll the windows down while jamming out to some Spotify playlists. Beats sitting around the house waiting to die. Ya know?


Go get a pizza at Shakespeare's.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You'd be stupid bot to buy a giant truck right now.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: You'd be stupid bot to buy a giant truck right now.


Going to be lots of repoed trucks available soon.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
been a long long time 4 cheap gas, yessir

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderpickle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would be happy if it came as low as $0,99 per litre.  But I know, it won't.  Not here, not even if it is over supply everywhere else.
 
