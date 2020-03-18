 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Dot)   Il senno di poi è 20/20   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Woman, Italy, Italian people, Girl, Cost underestimation, Face, Female, Boy  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Mar 2020 at 3:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Google translate app seems to be working correctly this time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smashed Hat
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Las Vegas here. I work in IT for the casino industry. I'm currently sitting in an entirely empty office which, to be honest, is normal for me anyway since I work graveyard. As of Friday, we're supposed to be working from home. Doing WHAT, I have no idea since all the casinos are closed for at least 30 days. I guess it will be mainly people who can't figure out how to use their VPN.  I can't imagine I'll get many of those calls at 3 am. But at least they are keeping the full-time employees on for the moment. All of our contractors were unceremoniously let go today.

I'd say the average person here is trying to be mindful of their surroundings. The parks are open and hopefully, they will stay that way. Plenty of space between everyone there. Of course, social distancing is hard to do at a place like Target where the line of people trying to check out literally stretched to the back of the store yesterday morning like some bread line in Communist Russia.

It might mean I end up on unemployment for a bit, but I'm very glad our governor made this decision while the number of cases in Nevada was still low. Also, he left the dispensaries open because they are medically necessary so he's okay in my book.

/ what they are going to do about the LINES at the dispensaries is a different matter.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Our grandparents' generation were asked to go to war and possibly die for our country.

We are being asked to go home, sit on the couch, and relax to help our country.

We can do this. Stop whining.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smashed Hat: Las Vegas here. I work in IT for the casino industry. I'm currently sitting in an entirely empty office which, to be honest, is normal for me anyway since I work graveyard. As of Friday, we're supposed to be working from home. Doing WHAT, I have no idea since all the casinos are closed for at least 30 days. I guess it will be mainly people who can't figure out how to use their VPN.  I can't imagine I'll get many of those calls at 3 am. But at least they are keeping the full-time employees on for the moment. All of our contractors were unceremoniously let go today.

I'd say the average person here is trying to be mindful of their surroundings. The parks are open and hopefully, they will stay that way. Plenty of space between everyone there. Of course, social distancing is hard to do at a place like Target where the line of people trying to check out literally stretched to the back of the store yesterday morning like some bread line in Communist Russia.

It might mean I end up on unemployment for a bit, but I'm very glad our governor made this decision while the number of cases in Nevada was still low. Also, he left the dispensaries open because they are medically necessary so he's okay in my book.

/ what they are going to do about the LINES at the dispensaries is a different matter.


You hiring?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Our grandparents' generation were asked to go to war and possibly die for our country.

We are being asked to go home, sit on the couch, and relax to help our country.


If it would warm up just a little for a few days straight, I could get out golfing to help my country.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
guardando indietro è ancora un po 'sfocato
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.