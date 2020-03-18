 Skip to content
(Guardian)   If the government made beer, you wouldn't expect it to be very good   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not just a problem in Canada

Government Grown Cannabis is Garbage

The quality of federally produced cannabis has always been questionable, and for years researchers reported receiving cannabis that was pre-ground, and contained stems, seeds, and leaves-which isn't how anyone using cannabis consumes it.
Oh, and don't forget the mold. Cannabis researcher Dr. Sue Sisley told NORML earlier this year that secondary testing "showed ostensibly high levels of mold in all the batches." She then added that "with these excessive mold counts, you'd very likely have mycotoxins present.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But government healthcare and nationalized flight and internet will be a panacea!
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
IT'S NACHO BEER!!
 
jimmyjams
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: But government healthcare and nationalized flight and internet will be a panacea!


Wtf are you talking about? The article is about legal weed, not nationalized anything and definitely nothing about healthcare.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The look on that woman's face....she should be doing commercials!
 
gojirast
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jimmyjams: bobbyjoebobby: But government healthcare and nationalized flight and internet will be a panacea!

Wtf are you talking about? The article is about legal weed, not nationalized anything and definitely nothing about healthcare.


Ignore him. I've had him tinted orange as a Trumpist for quite a while. This is typical of those idiots. Voting against their own interests and spouting Libertarian Whargarble.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bigfoot is thirsty
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why not? Their army seems to be pretty good...
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: But government healthcare ...


Some people think that all government is bad.  They vote in the Republicans who prove to them exactly how bad they are at it.  It's the moebius strip of national politics.
 
anuran
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Legal weed here in Oregon runs the gamut. Some of it is great. Some of it is bad. Most is pretty good. The really lame or nasty stuff isn't grown anymore because nobody bought it. What's the difference between here and Canada? Why is theirs inferior?
 
jimmyjams
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anuran: Legal weed here in Oregon runs the gamut. Some of it is great. Some of it is bad. Most is pretty good. The really lame or nasty stuff isn't grown anymore because nobody bought it. What's the difference between here and Canada? Why is theirs inferior?


It's not 'bad' (well, mostly), it's that it's dry and very overpriced. I've yet to see any dank nugs or sticky icky from a dispensary. And the small quantities and packaging are annoying. And my guy has an incredible range of extracts, and it's never been cheaper.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hear their cheese is great.
 
anuran
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jimmyjams: anuran: Legal weed here in Oregon runs the gamut. Some of it is great. Some of it is bad. Most is pretty good. The really lame or nasty stuff isn't grown anymore because nobody bought it. What's the difference between here and Canada? Why is theirs inferior?

It's not 'bad' (well, mostly), it's that it's dry and very overpriced. I've yet to see any dank nugs or sticky icky from a dispensary. And the small quantities and packaging are annoying. And my guy has an incredible range of extracts, and it's never been cheaper.


$80 ounces are not overpriced. And the reason a lot is dry is largely because we're working through a SIX YEAR oversupply.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Legal prices - driven up by taxes - have been a factor in helping keep the black market "as rampant as ever", he says.

I remember when the fantasy was that legal weed was going to provide an enormous gusher of tax revenues to government. Turns out stoners don't like paying high taxes any more than everyone else.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My friend Becky did some government weed, and, uh, yeah she was fine.
 
jimmyjams
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anuran: jimmyjams: anuran:

$80 ounces are not overpriced. And the reason a lot is dry is largely because we're working through a SIX YEAR oversupply.


$80 legal oz? Where? Not in Alberta, afaik nowhere in Canada.  And I don't care why it's dry, it's dry.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

anuran: jimmyjams: anuran: Legal weed here in Oregon runs the gamut. Some of it is great. Some of it is bad. Most is pretty good. The really lame or nasty stuff isn't grown anymore because nobody bought it. What's the difference between here and Canada? Why is theirs inferior?

It's not 'bad' (well, mostly), it's that it's dry and very overpriced. I've yet to see any dank nugs or sticky icky from a dispensary. And the small quantities and packaging are annoying. And my guy has an incredible range of extracts, and it's never been cheaper.

$80 ounces are not overpriced. And the reason a lot is dry is largely because we're working through a SIX YEAR oversupply.


Wow. It's a rule of my refrigerator that if you constantly try using up the bad stuff before getting to the good stuff, the good stuff becomes the bad stuff and you're constantly eating bad stuff. Sometimes you just have to bite the bullet and toss the marginal stuff in the compost. A six year oversupply of weed sounds like compost pile material to me.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jimmyjams: anuran: jimmyjams: anuran:

$80 ounces are not overpriced. And the reason a lot is dry is largely because we're working through a SIX YEAR oversupply.

$80 legal oz? Where? Not in Alberta, afaik nowhere in Canada.  And I don't care why it's dry, it's dry.


Sorry, I was talking about Oregon
 
