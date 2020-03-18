 Skip to content
(CNN)   Let's just rewind to Christmas and pretend none of this is happening   (cnn.com) divider line
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I made my first turkey dinner ever today. It's usually a chore I leave to my mom on Thanksgiving but seeing as it was the most comforting thing I could think of I did it.

It's amazing.

/mostly because I was on the phone with mom the whole time asking advice
//and whole turkeys were the only meat left in the frozen section
///it's still amazing
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
For Chrissakes.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my neighbors still has theirs up.  I dig it, though.  It's all blue lights so it's not obnoxious.  And I just noticed the other night they're strung in the shape of one of Santa's elves.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What if it makes you sad thinking of better times?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess I could dig up some christmas themed porn to masturbate to again.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Simply ♫ having ♫ a wonderful Christmas time ♩
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This will be a real disappointment to several people on my street who finally threw out their Christmas trees last week.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I like this idea.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No rewind! I don't want to re-live the parts of 2020 I've already been through. Each day of March has felt like a month.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ramming speed! I want to speed run April's violent crime wave, May's forced abductions, June's hurricanes, July's civil unrest.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could we rewind to November 2016?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Quite right. I'd much rather watch Die Hard than live it.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Almost four years of trump feels like a lifetime for an emerging virus.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My family didn't have a Christmas. My mom caught a nasty flu on the Amtrak coming back from a friend's place. I caught it taking care of her and didn't have much of a New Year's. My sister had to spend the time alone. We hadn't even heard of the coronavirus yet. I think we'll pass on the Christmas rewind.
 
