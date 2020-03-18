 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Funeral Homes adapting to Coronavirus emergency with 'Virtual Funerals' Hopefully there will be no pop-ups   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
People have been drifting away from funerals for a while, mainly due to ever rising costs.  When a budget service runs about $7k, cremation starts looking good.  If this epidemic goes as bad as Iran or Italy, count on people just abandoning bodies completely.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a sex joke subby?
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to buried at sea.

/ let the pricks who want to dance on my grave drown
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it still considered live streaming?
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

comrade: Is that a sex joke subby?


I thought it was a corpse sits up in the casket joke.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I wanted a virtual funeral, I'd go to another job interview.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Is it still considered live streaming?


Booo
Hisssss
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: People have been drifting away from funerals for a while, mainly due to ever rising costs.  When a budget service runs about $7k, cremation starts looking good.  If this epidemic goes as bad as Iran or Italy, count on people just abandoning bodies completely.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My Dad recently underwent surgery for skin cancer and is starting up chemotherapy for kidney cancer. Both of my parents have told me that if he passes away during this crisis that there will be no services at all. Not sure how I feel abou that.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can I get some Fs in the chat for my grandmother?

/alternative answer:
RIP grandma ZOOKDOOK
Youtube v5RZ8k6iQik
 
0z79
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only one pop-up. Right after you deliver the eulogy.

....it's to let you know that you're at the wrong funeral. Your mom's body is in the next parlor over.

Roll credits.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dericwater: HOTY


HOTY stands for headline of the year
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Speaking of death, I'd always figured I'd be cremated and scattered to the winds at my memorial, but I've reconsidered of late.

The mausoleum near me has space available next to the big shots from a hundred years ago for not so much money.

My late 19th century aristocratic friends and I will be among the first to be found when the loess is cleared millennia from now, and we'll be made as Gods by our discoverers.

That's money well spent.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember the expense of my Dad's funeral. Really felt like a scam. I sure as hell don't want that when I die. No embalming, no viewing (difficulty: Irish Catholic family), no expensive casket. Harvest any useful organs, cremate me ASAP after that, religious funeral is at family's discretion as it's for the needs of the living.
 
dericwater
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dericwater: HOTY

HOTY stands for headline of the year


Yes. And I nominate this one.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The dead sometimes can't help what pops up.

Angel Lust
Youtube zGmggTDrc7U
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How is it, with this pandemic being virtually the only story in the news, that *NO ONE* has run the headline "COVID-19 GOES VIRAL!"?
 
