(Bloomberg)   Italian study says 99% of people who died from coronavirus had some other preexisting condition. Sorry, but this does not bode well for those of you with ailments   (bloomberg.com) divider line
64
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you count Trump as a pre-existing condition...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, "living" counts as a pre-existing condition.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Unfortunately, "living" counts as a pre-existing condition.


I came here for one reason...
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers


Man, I've seen your posts about her upcoming surgery, this is a terrible situation for you. Good luck man, I hope it works out for both of you.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Unfortunately, "living" counts as a pre-existing condition.



yeah, I'm not sure how many people in their 80's don't have something going on.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But for those of us that don't...
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers


Yes your wife would be at risk. My wife has heart failure also.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: bingethinker: Unfortunately, "living" counts as a pre-existing condition.


yeah, I'm not sure how many people in their 80's don't have something going on.


a non-zero percentage of people in their 30s and 40s are walking around with a pre-existing condition that they've just been lucky has never triggered or unlucky enough that it's going to be a blowout when it does.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I knew I shouldn't have gone to the doctor!  I had been riding that "I'm not diabetic if I don't get it diagnosed train for a couple years"

/I sound fat
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers


Yes it would:
health.com - 5 Preexisting Conditions That Can Make It Harder to Fight Coronavirus

Give you 3 guesses what the first one is.
And as I'm also dealing with a bad ticker I wish her all the best!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One case in MN is a patient in their 30s with no comorbidities. They've been in critical care for days.


weddingsinger: My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers


Hey man, I remember you and your wife were going to Mayo soon for surgery. Wanted to let you know that Mayo stated yesterday that they were going to start postponing elective surgeries. Worth a call to the doc to confirm.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Last night I read half of the people in critical condition in Dallas are in their 20s and 30s. It's Dallas, so I hope they're just morbidly obese vapers, otherwise we're absolutely farked.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

firefly212: I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.


If I make it to 70, I'm going to consider every additional month bonus time.

If I get sick, just let me die in peace.  Preferably with hot nurses attending to me occasionally.
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Me and my 2 kidney transplant and 22 years of immunosuppressive therapy are trying to keep it low key except.... I have kids. They make it harder. They have a mom who.will want to see them, friends they want to play with.

This is gonna be a challenge.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Last night I read half of the people in critical condition in Dallas are in their 20s and 30s. It's Dallas, so I hope they're just morbidly obese vapers, otherwise we're absolutely farked.


Fat or poor.  I'm not sure Americans know what "fat" is anymore.
 
Tannax
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Type 1 - but on the bright side, in-laws are a bunch of a-hole Trumpers who say this is all just an overblown conspiracy...so my death would be something beautiful my kids can hold over those d-bags.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Half of those in critical in France are under 60. Many in their 20s and 30s.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tannax: Type 1 - but on the bright side, in-laws are a bunch of a-hole Trumpers who say this is all just an overblown conspiracy...so my death would be something beautiful my kids can hold over those d-bags.


That's the spirit!
 
oldfool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
See y'all on other side
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Perhaps we should consider putting into quarantine the most vulnerable population
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mother is over 80 and has at least three other comorbidities.  If she gets this thing, it's 80% likely she'll die.  I try not to think about it more than once a day.
 
starsrift
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Shazam999: firefly212: I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.

If I make it to 70, I'm going to consider every additional month bonus time.

If I get sick, just let me die in peace.  Preferably with hot nurses attending to me occasionally.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So if you have a medical history you're most likely going to take a dirt nap. Got it.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

starsrift: Shazam999: firefly212: I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.

If I make it to 70, I'm going to consider every additional month bonus time.

If I get sick, just let me die in peace.  Preferably with hot nurses attending to me occasionally.

[Fark user image 500x500]


Eh sure why the hell not.  But I'd have to be the bottom.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tannax: Type 1 - but on the bright side, in-laws are a bunch of a-hole Trumpers who say this is all just an overblown conspiracy...so my death would be something beautiful my kids can hold over those d-bags.


I always appreciate people that look on the sunny side of life.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I kinda figured that. You know, just regular old pneumonia can farking kill you if you get it at the wrong time. Often in the hospital.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: bingethinker: Unfortunately, "living" counts as a pre-existing condition.


yeah, I'm not sure how many people in their 80's don't have something going on.


I'm a a pub in Bama, we haven't been closed down yet and there's a 75 yo lady celebrating her b-day. Other friends won't come out
Everyone deals differently.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

starsrift: Shazam999: firefly212: I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.

If I make it to 70, I'm going to consider every additional month bonus time.

If I get sick, just let me die in peace.  Preferably with hot nurses attending to me occasionally.

[Fark user image 500x500]


cdn.drawception.comView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This headline may not mean what you think it means.  Someone I know is in there right now intubating covid patients as they come in.

None of today's entries were elderly or with underlying issues.  They are still critically ill.  Without help they would die.

What this headline means is 'even with help, if you have underlying conditions, you're the ones who won't make it.'  If you don't get help, you still might not make it.

Don't get this, if you can avoid it.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

starsrift: Shazam999: firefly212: I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.

If I make it to 70, I'm going to consider every additional month bonus time.

If I get sick, just let me die in peace.  Preferably with hot nurses attending to me occasionally.

[Fark user image 500x500]


Hey, where did you get my picture?  That's not cool man.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When Italy ran out of ICU beds and ventilators, they started giving open beds to the patients most likely to survive - basically, younger and without comorbidities. They simply didn't give a bed to you at all if you were over 80.

So this is not surprising. However, it's been very clear since the start that certain issues - anything pulmonary, being a smoker, heart arrhythmias, and high blood pressure - led to significantly worse outcomes.

And that applies to the young, like the soccer player who died. He found out he had Covid-19, and then he found out he had cancer, and then he died.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: Shazam999: firefly212: I mean, when you're in your 70s... pretty much everyone that old has pre-existing conditions.

If I make it to 70, I'm going to consider every additional month bonus time.

If I get sick, just let me die in peace.  Preferably with hot nurses attending to me occasionally.

[Fark user image 500x500]


Yes, please.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Half of those in critical in France are under 60. Many in their 20s and 30s.


Yeah cause french people smoke like chimney.

Dont smoke and you wont end up in critical care
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Last night I read half of the people in critical condition in Dallas are in their 20s and 30s. It's Dallas, so I hope they're just morbidly obese vapers, otherwise we're absolutely farked.


Weellllp. Looks like I'm welding myself in tonight.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I hope there's a plan to do something for homeless people.  Having worked with them I know that most of them are battling health problems already.  If they aren't looked after we are going to start finding a lot of bodies under bridges and in parks.
 
aungen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image image 500x591]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Everyone deals differently.


Yeah that's the problem.
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Over 75% had hypertension. Neat.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Someothermonkey: [i.imgur.com image 670x649]

Over 75% had hypertension. Neat.


*starts taking 12 blood pressure pills a day*
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Welp. Looks like a I picked a horrible time to not quit smoking. Been nice knowing you all.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LawPD: Welp. Looks like a I picked a horrible time to not quit smoking. Been nice knowing you all.


On the other hand, it's a good opportunity to quit.  Less access to other smokers & greater incentive to not get a new pack.  Will completely suck for anybody near you though.
 
flood222
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers



She should absolutely not go out.  Also take extra precautions of who visits her.

Or shutdown society.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Uh oh, looks like my sex addition may finally be the ruin of me.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: My 32 year old wife has heart failure.  Would it be bad for her to get sick?

/quit my 2nd job waiting tables because young people are big asymptomatic carriers


Very bad.

My dad's got COPD.  He's got family and friends lined up to deliver food while he waves from the other side of a closed window.  Gloves and mask to wear while cleaning the packages.

"Asymptotic carriers" is a phrase I think we're going to start hearing a lot.  There isn't much data available yet but the numbers I've seen are incredibly alarming.  Half the infected will likely be Typhoid Marys who have no idea they're infected unless they get tested and we don't even have the resources to test all the people exhibiting serious symptoms.  No way are we going to be able to process over 300,000,000 CV tests any time soon.  Last numbers I saw from the CDC was around 30,000 tests, tho the number is ramping up fast and the graph is almost a week old.
 
mikey15
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi all !
Just wanted to say hi , been on/in here for 16 years,  recognize a lot of names.
Didn't see cancer or chemo on the list so yay me !

You all make me laff everyday, thanks
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm a T2 diabetic and have depression/anxiety. Just great. This is going to help the latter.
 
