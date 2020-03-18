 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Adding insult to injury, the National Guard has responded to a chemical leak at Kennecott Copper Mine caused by the earthquake in Utah. Don't worry. It's just 8,000 gallons of Hydrochloric Acid   (kutv.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"


Moroni dropped his trumpet down the east side of the SLC temple.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neutralizing acid is basic.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Neutralizing acid is basic.


Take my funny vote and get out.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"


Hmmm... the weather service says we have a chance of hail tonight or tomorrow... they didn't mention blood though
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"

Hmmm... the weather service says we have a chance of hail tonight or tomorrow... they didn't mention blood though


Hail storm is a hell of a time to drop a nuke.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Neutralizing acid is basic.


Looks like a job for ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal.  I have the same stuff in my stomach right now.
 
PirateKing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll hazard a guess and say that the problem here is that the hydrochloric acid was spilled into the environment WITHOUT dissolving all the copper first. They were going to spill it eventually, they just wanted it to be useful first.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carpet bomb it with baking soda from orbit. Its the only way to be sure.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it gets into a river it's bad news for the nearby fish, but overall it's one of the less toxic things you could spill.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually not the mine, subby. It's the smelter, which is 17 miles away. The have train car after train car lined up with HCL and H2SO4. Dozens of them.

Luckily, this happened in the area right before the 201 ends and merges with I-80, so only the 201 is closed, and people needing to use that route can use I-80. If this whole operation was about 5 miles further West, both roads would be closed. The sidings full of train tankers stop awhile before the junction, at least.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I should hope so. The mine wants its acid back before the unwashed masses can steal it.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Big deal.  I have the same stuff in my stomach right now.


yah, water dilutes it to easily to harmless, just sour
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: If it gets into a river it's bad news for the nearby fish, but overall it's one of the less toxic things you could spill.


Yeah, when I was doing timeshare maintenance, I was going from unit to unit, adding HCL to the tubs, and cme across a fairy ring in the grass. I poured the stuff on 2-3 of the mushrooms, and the whole ring was dead the next week. But the grass was untouched.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Neutralizing acid is basic.

Take my funny vote and get out.



Looks like your reaction produced some salt.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Actually not the mine, subby. It's the smelter, which is 17 miles away.


Don't try to claim it's not yours. Everyone knows he who smelt it, dealt it.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"


i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Haven't the trumppence already been sounded?
 
NeuroticRocker [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gratch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"

Moroni dropped his trumpet down the east side of the SLC temple.


I took dropping the trumpet as a sign from god that we should drop Trump.
 
Grue07
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
As seen above, the Trump-Pence logo is "TP", which we all know is a scarce resource in these dark times.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PirateKing: I'll hazard a guess and say that the problem here is that the hydrochloric acid was spilled into the environment WITHOUT dissolving all the copper first. They were going to spill it eventually, they just wanted it to be useful first.


FFS. The spill was not at the mine.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, there's an enormous copper mine immediately uphill of Salt Lake City?

You don't say.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
HCl honestly isn't that bad.  Don't get concentrated stuff on your skin and anything else, but the basic idea is dilution.  Mix 100k gallons of water with it and it might kill a few nearby fish but downstream won't even notice

Baking soda would work fine too.

Now, if it was an H*F* spill...

/Saw a tanker truck full of HF the other day.  Passed that farker ASAP
 
Bslim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm guessing they can wipe that up. Get a couple of guys from the 82nd ShamWow battalion in there. They GOT this!
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Well, I should hope so. The mine wants its acid back before the unwashed masses can steal it.


Acid-washed masses? Is this fashion news of 1988?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
falconmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
8000 gallons of Sodium Hydroxide and it's all good. Mind the gas though. Danger! CO2!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"


Giant Meteor FTW?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I hope they've got some good goggles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's probably not the acid that's the problem..But the crap that's in the acid.Heavy metals
and other crap in suspension in the acid...Not sure why they don't truck in a bunch of gypsum
and blow it out gradually across the catchment to dilute and absorb the acid and then when it's dry
use it to fill old mine shafts with it or something...
 
groupthink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not much different than spilling 8000 gallons of Coca Cola with a pH of 2.5, also a hazardous waste.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: [falconmovies.files.wordpress.com image 746x575]


That was episode one right?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

genner: nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Neutralizing acid is basic.

Take my funny vote and get out.


Looks like your reaction produced some salt.


People, let's try to stay neutral here.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: 8000 gallons of Sodium Hydroxide and it's all good. Mind the gas though. Danger! CO2!


Salt water. You only get CO2 gas from carbonates or bicarbonates.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I've been re-reading Revelation (looking for loopholes) and I reckon we're up to Chapter 6, verse 12. Next sign to look for:

"The first angel sounded his trumpet, and there came hail and fire mixed with blood, and it was hurled down upon the earth. A third of the earth was burned up, a third of the trees were burned up, and all the green grass was burned up"


So nuclear war with china over the virus
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Vlad_the_Inaner: [falconmovies.files.wordpress.com image 746x575]

That was episode one right?

That was episode one right?


The pilot episode
 
snowshovel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If it wasn't for job killing regulations, all that acid would be safely buried in a national park somewhere
 
camaroash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Actually not the mine, subby. It's the smelter, which is 17 miles away. The have train car after train car lined up with HCL and H2SO4. Dozens of them.

Luckily, this happened in the area right before the 201 ends and merges with I-80, so only the 201 is closed, and people needing to use that route can use I-80. If this whole operation was about 5 miles further West, both roads would be closed. The sidings full of train tankers stop awhile before the junction, at least.


The smelter? Where that monstrous smokestack is? There are certainly worse places for a spill like that. The soil tends to be more alkaline.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
rlv.zcache.co.ukView Full Size
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: GrogSmash: Vlad_the_Inaner: [falconmovies.files.wordpress.com image 746x575]

That was episode one right?

The pilot episode


So... yes.  :P

Can't remember what I had for supper yesterday, but I can remember a tv episode from 30 years ago.... sigh.
 
awruk!
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Soo, the mine is a little deeper then?

/No I didn't RTFA, why should I...?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.