 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Eight Senators hate Americans. Seems low   (npr.org) divider line
155
    More: News, United States Senate, Party leaders of the United States Senate, Mitch McConnell, Democratic Party, Bill Clinton, Republican senators, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, President Trump  
•       •       •

6417 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 18 Mar 2020 at 4:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



155 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hateful 8
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is free hate.  The rest do it for money.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't hate America, they just hate the poors, who they don't consider Americans, easy mistake.

The actual land itself, they love it, they love it so much they want to destroy it too.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sinators
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

links136: The hateful 8


h8ful.

my new custom license plate.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believe me, ALL the Republicans hate America.

But some of them are afraid of what it would look like (ie, an accurate representation of what kind of people they are) if they vote against it.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just checked the Senate.gov site and the vote tally details aren't published yet.

Besides Rand Paul, who else just gave America the middle finger?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope someone with COVID-19 gives Rand Paul a big sloppy wet kiss on the mouth.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.


From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow clap, subby!

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toward the end of the story, I see that Trump, shockingly, is going to do something Democrats suggested:

On Wednesday, Trump said he was invoking the Defense Production Act to direct private firms to produce the critical goods in response to national emergencies. The act allows the speeding up of the production of the critical medical supplies like masks, ventilators and diagnostic test kits.

Democrats had been calling on Trump to use those executive powers to fill the supply gaps before a dangerous shortage. For example, many Democrats have raised concerns in recent days that ventilators in particular are in short supply.

It should have already been done, likely weeks ago, but this is a good thing. We'll have to see how it's actually implemented though.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers," McConnell said ahead of the vote.

Oh, sure.  Now you pull this attitude.

Asshole.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


He volunteering?
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the airlines.  I have a trip to Colombia in May I have canceled and the airline is all like "Sorry, we cannot refund or voucher you."

Think of all those non refunded tickets for people who are not gonna travel.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


All from shiatty derpy states with no hope of voting these shiatstains out.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I hope someone with COVID-19 gives Rand Paul a big sloppy wet kiss on the mouth.


...and then he flies to Canada for medical treatment.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


I think we just found our first Mars expedition crew that launches tomorrow with minimal supplies and safety equipment onboard.
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them breathe cake!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: fark the airlines.  I have a trip to Colombia in May I have canceled and the airline is all like "Sorry, we cannot refund or voucher you."

Think of all those non refunded tickets for people who are not gonna travel.


What do they think that gets them? Except bad optics.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


So....Oklahoma should get nothing. They have clearly spoken.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


Can Ron Johnson please be one of them?
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


Jesus.  It was but a few short years ago that I had Sasse marked as a reasonable conservative.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


I know it's a big ask, but could some intrepid journalist ask these disloyal farks what they suggest as an alternative?
 
Yakk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I hope someone with COVID-19 gives Rand Paul a big sloppy wet kiss on the mouth.


I also hope it's a big fat hairy guy with facial warts.

/No, that's not me
//don't have the facial warts.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: I hope someone with COVID-19 gives Rand Paul a big sloppy wet kiss on the mouth.


How many neighbors does he have? One already stepped up.
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems that all but the most hardcore red5 farkied farkers are eerily silent lately.

/wonder how their 401ks are doing?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: "This is a time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers," McConnell said ahead of the vote.

Oh, sure.  Now you pull this attitude.

Asshole.


But also McConnell: But it does not help enough Americans and, crucially, it adds even more uncertainty for small businesses.

Translation: No pork for Kentucky and no tax cuts for the rich. THIS INJUSTICE CANNOT STAND!
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: nekom: Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

I think we just found our first Mars expedition crew that launches tomorrow with minimal supplies and safety equipment onboard.


Out of a cannon.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: Danger Avoid Death: I hope someone with COVID-19 gives Rand Paul a big sloppy wet kiss on the mouth.

...and then he flies to Canada for medical treatment.


Starting with a poutine enema, I hope.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LL316: nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Jesus.  It was but a few short years ago that I had Sasse marked as a reasonable conservative.


Oxymoron.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


Not to be too pedantic, but 3.4% of Americans is more like 11.5 million of us.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


They just wrote the script for some truly devastating ads against their re-election.

Good.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


You useless gunt, the prospect of death is not the number of currently dead vs the number of currently infected.  It has a two-week incubation period.  Compare the number of current deaths vs the number of infected two weeks ago.  The mortality rate is 15% and it spreads like wildfire.  Trump has it, all of you probably have it.

You're all 70+ (maybe not you Rand).  You're all going to die.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"

Not to be too pedantic, but 3.4% of Americans is more like 11.5 million of us.


Yeah, was going with the actual "we do absolutely nothing" model since he thinks it will be far less than the estimate of 3.4% of everyone:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a time for urgent bipartisan action, and in this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers," McConnell said ahead of the vote. "HEY! I'm up for re-election here, boys!"
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patrick767: Toward the end of the story, I see that Trump, shockingly, is going to do something Democrats suggested:

On Wednesday, Trump said he was invoking the Defense Production Act to direct private firms to produce the critical goods in response to national emergencies. The act allows the speeding up of the production of the critical medical supplies like masks, ventilators and diagnostic test kits.

Democrats had been calling on Trump to use those executive powers to fill the supply gaps before a dangerous shortage. For example, many Democrats have raised concerns in recent days that ventilators in particular are in short supply.

It should have already been done, likely weeks ago, but this is a good thing. We'll have to see how it's actually implemented though.


*sigh* weeks ago, a travel ban was put in place between US and China.  That was met with shrieks of racism and totalitarianism.  You actually believe this being done weeks ago before we had any real understanding of how bad this is that everyone would have shrugged and went "good idea.  let's do that." ?
 
A General Disdain For All Of Humanity
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Monday, I saw Ron Johnson was against it. So I emailed him to ask why. No response yet.

Kinda surprised he voted against it, usually he makes a lot of noise about something, then votes the party line.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhat relieving to see it pass. Action now will dictate a lot of the magnitude of the pain we have coming up.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"

Not to be too pedantic, but 3.4% of Americans is more like 11.5 million of us.


Former Sconnie here. RoJo makes Scott Walker look like Einstein.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


Is it bad form to hope that, in the words of a Trumper, that Trump is hurting killing the right people?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: Marcus Aurelius: Anyone have the list?  That weasel Rand Paul has to be on it.

From the USA Today article:

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.


So you're saying both sides are bad?
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of a sudden Farkers are pro corporate welfare.
 
Zybar Fooman's Three-Headed Child
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


Is there a Big Board involved?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: fark the airlines.  I have a trip to Colombia in May I have canceled and the airline is all like "Sorry, we cannot refund or voucher you."

Think of all those non refunded tickets for people who are not gonna travel.


Money they'll keep at an even higher rate of profit than usual since they're not actually expending anything for those flights. And they'll almost certainly still lay off employees.
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x543]

"Worst case scenario is four million Americans dead; what's the big deal?"


Yeah, I love percentages but they are way too clinical to use when it comes for expressing fatalities. Either the raw number or "One in every twenty-eight Americans will die" would work too.
 
Displayed 50 of 155 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.