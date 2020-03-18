 Skip to content
(Daily Kos)   Great news. We have two years to have kids to replace everyone who dies   (dailykos.com)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Supply chain and transportation impacts due to ongoing COVID - 19 outbreak will likely result in significant shortages for government , private sector, and individual U.S. consumers .

Now, I can't remember, but didn't we have a trading partner that made up a good chunk of this supply chain? What ever happened to them? Something about a trade war?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or we could just let some forking immigrants in.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Reduced immigration is going to be a problem as far as economic growth is concerned.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Speaking of supply chains, sure, we're laughing at the TP hoarders now but if those trucks don't bring food to the super markets every day, EVERY SINGLE DAY, you'll see things getting ugly real fast...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not to mention services like the USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

With the exception of seasonal labor this is a longer-term problem and probably won't be much of an issue.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's we? There's plenty of women and men who have no desire to procreate.

Sex is still fun. But....no goblins, please.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Norway we now have some stores with stickers on the floor every two meters for people to stand on in line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should let the disease rip through society and take out the boomers, the elderly and everyone in between.
/Read the Imperial College of London report(PDF)
//Suppression only works if you destroy the economy and keep everyone inside for 18 months before a vaccine is available.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Federal Government's COVID-19 Response Plan draft that Trump hasn't read


That's the joke
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ahh, damn. Wrong thread. Well, relevant anywhere I guess.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just want Coca-Cola in glass bottles. WITH REAL SUGAR.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. You do it.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is great news, because it's long since been past time to STOP REPLACING EVERYONE WHO DIES.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think we'll get another baby boom out of everyone being locked up together?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19 has killed how many and how many Belen born since this hit bullshiat
 
crackwhore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rooting for team virus at this point.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Samfucious: Think we'll get another baby boom out of everyone being locked up together?


Yes, too bad they won't meet there great grandparents. This is bullshiat
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That store will never maximize its shareholder value with so few customers.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back from the bar already?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, calm down and stay home and beware.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 290,000 babies are born a day into this Vale of Tears.

We are way ahead of the CoV-19 curve. Relax your Sensa-belt, Old Timer!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Simple, neat, cheap, totally Norwegian. Too bad they aren't made of Norwegian wood, but I suppose the paper is.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just want Coca-Cola in glass bottles. WITH REAL SUGAR.


I had some of that just the other day all the way up here in the frozen tundra from Mexico.

Why can't you get any there?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those have always been there in Finland.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's still not too late to let foreigners become President.

I am thinking Vincente Fox.

Who is that new guy? He's tiny and would piss off Trump like Rubio or Bloomberg, but more so for being Mexican.  Penne, Pete, Penis. Some thing like that or maybe Nenne.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Covid-19 has killed how many and how many Belen born since this hit bullshiat


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Those have always been there in Finland.


They used to stay "Stand Here" in Russian. For the snipers.
 
mdarius
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
amb
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

I must be getting all your calls.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I question the "18 months or longer" thing.  It's appears to be less contagious than SARS or MERS, and those got stamped out - including after having spread across Asia.

Assuming the initial wave passes, and any flare-ups afterwards are quickly quarantined and controlled (with what will hopefully be fast, cheap, accurate, and readily available testing procedures), why would this round last longer - just because it spread worldwide?

Do we know if there's anything different about COVID-19 (not just conjecture), compared to previous coronaviruses, that would suggest it will be harder to stamp out?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I want to make it clear, any death is a tragedy.

That said, like it is going to be a huge economic burden to lose a bunch of old retired men.  Worse case scenerio, the vast majority of economically active folks we will lose are guys who should have retired a decade ago to make room for younger folk to move up.

The economy is going to recover just fine once this is over, for normal people.  Some rich folk may lose their inherited treasure, but the money was not tossed onto a bon fire.  It is a "loss" because rich people are spending it faster than they are making it, meaning it is likely pooling down and out to others.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hopefully it won't be as bad as the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
didn't we want all the boomers gone? this is what we wanted
 
mybluemake [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Your mom first.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So much hysteria.
 
hershy799
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Came here for this, leaving satisfied
/10:1 ratio
//Maybe I will watch it tomorrow
 
Northern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

//Suppression only works if you destroy the economy and keep everyone inside for 18 months before a vaccine is available.


So taking out say 5 million boomers at a cost of $4 million each for heroic ICU care is both cheap and will save the economy?
You do realize that many of those retirees spend money (social security, pensions, IRAs), locally through home repairs, restaurants, cleaning, and other services that represent a very large percent of some state GDP and tax revenue (like Maine)?
Gig economy workers sadly would cost society very little since they make so little they don't contribute much to the local economy, state, or federal taxes.  They don't have insurance or very good insurance and so face palliative home care for Coronavirus (euthanized).  This means tax payers don't have to back the Medicare costs like for boomers.
This also means rural hospitals will have to triage based on who can pay to keep the hospital lights on, rather than on who would actually benefit from care (which is farking insane).
But we can't have even a temporary government program to treat everyone free of cost because that's "morally wrong", and is indistinguishable from hard line communism under Stalin or Mao.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The same trading partner that started this mess?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went back and read that again. Still no idea how subby got to that headline. I suspect subby was really high and the "article" got him thinking down a path. When he got to the conclusion of the path he wrote the headline and submitted the link that started the spiral.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Not to mention services like the USPS, FedEx, UPS, etc.


It is a temporary demand. unless people start lighting goods on fire, within 3 weeks, demand will plateau before crashing.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I just want Coca-Cola in glass bottles. WITH REAL SUGAR.


Unless the company is having a promotion, I only see that in the "ethnic" aisle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

[Fark user image 225x141]


So, with the rest of the good food? Got it. Will be looking for it next to the Jarritos tamarindo.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Your mom first.


Oh she died from kidney failure many many years ago due to being unable to afford health insurance yet just made enough money on minimum wage not to qualify for federal help.
/Republican boomers still to blame.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Do we know if there's anything different about COVID-19 (not just conjecture), compared to previous coronaviruses, that would suggest it will be harder to stamp out?


Er... yeah. It is NOT less contagious than SARS or MERS. It's gone global with a much larger number of cases quite fast... therefore pretty obvious it is more contagious. It will last longer because it is already so wide-spread that there are a large number of potential sources for flare-ups coming back into countries that have already suppressed it.
 
Johnson
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Think we'll get another baby boom out of everyone being locked up together?


No, but in late 2033 there will be a bunch of kids that will be known as "Quaran-Teens"
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How about we calm TF down with the growth for a couple centuries and get the human ecosystem back in order first, ya?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'd like to offer my services to any hot ladies that are in need of a brood stud.
 
