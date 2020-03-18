 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   IRS social distances itself for 90 days from the April 15 tax payment deadline   (marketwatch.com) divider line
17
    More: Spiffy, Taxation in the United States, Tax, Tax refund, Taxation, federal income taxes, Income tax in the United States, Income tax, traditional April  
•       •       •

619 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 6:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From another Farker who's a CPA:

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK:
Hi, tax person here. IRS gave clearer guidance this morning; it's an extension to pay, not to file. If you want to take advantage of the extension to pay and NOT file by April 15, you need to file an extension. Jury is still out on the April 15 quarterly estimate - apparently the April 15 estimate is included in the payment extension.

FTB has also issued guidance for CA that they are extending both the filing and payment to June 15 without penalty; you need to self identify as being affected by writing "Covid-19" on the top of your paper return, or follow your tax prep software's instructions on declaring yourself a disaster victim.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That thing on Mnuchin's cheek is so much grosser in hi-def.
 
Farkhole
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice! Now send me my socialism check so I can pay my taxes.
 
Grue07
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That thing on Mnuchin's cheek is so much grosser in hi-def.


Whatever it is, it has been Mnuchin away at his face for a while now...
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, no extension for not to file, so we still have to go visit our local tax office and possibly spread to all the old ladies they have there doing taxes as a retirement career.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: From another Farker who's a CPA:

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK:
Hi, tax person here. IRS gave clearer guidance this morning; it's an extension to pay, not to file. If you want to take advantage of the extension to pay and NOT file by April 15, you need to file an extension. Jury is still out on the April 15 quarterly estimate - apparently the April 15 estimate is included in the payment extension.

FTB has also issued guidance for CA that they are extending both the filing and payment to June 15 without penalty; you need to self identify as being affected by writing "Covid-19" on the top of your paper return, or follow your tax prep software's instructions on declaring yourself a disaster victim.


Thank you thank you for the info - I will need this. I may even get some sleep tonight.
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That thing on Mnuchin's cheek is so much grosser in hi-def.


Looks cancerous. Sure hope so.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Farkhole: Nice! Now send me my socialism check so I can pay my taxes.


This.  For me it's almost a wash.

/Miss my old deductions
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is there such a crime of "Tax penalty evasion?"  I know of "tax evasion" due to 26 U.S. Code §7201. Attempt to evade or defeat tax but not of evading the penalties or interest.  For example, if one files late or pays late and pays the tax (no evasion) but does not pay the penalty or interest, is that a crime.  If so, what is the statute?

I couldn't find anything out there or in here:https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-utl/​tax_cr​imes_handbook.pdf
 
lolmao500
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meanwhile

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: That thing on Mnuchin's cheek is so much grosser in hi-def.


I've always suspected a mole had been planted in the administration.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
But apparently you still need to get your farking paperwork in by Apriil-15
 
El_Dan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Is there such a crime of "Tax penalty evasion?"  I know of "tax evasion" due to 26 U.S. Code §7201. Attempt to evade or defeat tax but not of evading the penalties or interest.  For example, if one files late or pays late and pays the tax (no evasion) but does not pay the penalty or interest, is that a crime.  If so, what is the statute?

I couldn't find anything out there or in here:https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-utl/t​ax_crimes_handbook.pdf


Probably depends on if you're dumb enough to admit that you did it intentionally.

/I do my taxes in crayon while drunk, thanks for asking
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Is there such a crime of "Tax penalty evasion?"  I know of "tax evasion" due to 26 U.S. Code §7201. Attempt to evade or defeat tax but not of evading the penalties or interest.  For example, if one files late or pays late and pays the tax (no evasion) but does not pay the penalty or interest, is that a crime.  If so, what is the statute?

I couldn't find anything out there or in here:https://www.irs.gov/pub/irs-utl/t​ax_crimes_handbook.pdf


Without having looked it up, I would guess penalties and interest come within the definition of "tax" for purposes of section 7201. The phrase used in a lot of the penalty statutes is "additions to tax" - e.g., the heading of Chapter 68, Subchapter A. Section 6651(a)(1) phrases it as: "there shall be added to the amount shown as tax on such return 5 percent of the amount of such tax...."
 
orezona
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The first time in at least the last 10 years I file a month early and expect a decent return...

*sigh*
 
bongon247
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Grue07: gameshowhost: That thing on Mnuchin's cheek is so much grosser in hi-def.

Whatever it is, it has been Mnuchin away at his face for a while now...


Lol.  Thank whateveryoubelieve that you got to it first, Because I was going there.

Cracked me up...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well shiat, I've already paid. The simple interest on that money would have bought a goodish amount of beer.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.