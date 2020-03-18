 Skip to content
(Science Magazine)   Coronavirus cases have dropped sharply in South Korea thanks to this one simple trick: BEING FARKING PREPARED   (sciencemag.org) divider line
34
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Depends on who you ask

macleans.caView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah but, AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, they weren't prepared at the start. They did, however, react incredibly well once they understood what the magnitude of the problem was.
 
nanim
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hm - which is it?  Rem this other thread from earlier today?
This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases
:
https://m.fark.com/comments/10748817?​f​rom_page=main
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Depends on who you ask

[macleans.ca image 768x440]


that graph is wonderfully good news for South Korea.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah, no shiat. This would be a lot easier if people weren't blithering morons. Anyone with two brain cells rolling around in their head could have predicted this happening as early as the end of December based on what we saw with SARS. 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: that graph is wonderfully good news for South Korea.

[macleans.ca image 768x440]

that graph is wonderfully good news for South Korea.


Bear in mind the scale on the Y axis.

Certainly better for them than others.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Yeah, no shiat. This would be a lot easier if people weren't blithering morons. Anyone with two brain cells rolling around in their head could have predicted this happening as early as the end of December based on what we saw with SARS. 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.


Ya, it's poor people's fault!
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Yeah, no shiat. This would be a lot easier if people weren't blithering morons. Anyone with two brain cells rolling around in their head could have predicted this happening as early as the end of December based on what we saw with SARS. 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.


You are so tedious...
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nanim: Hm - which is it?  Rem this other thread from earlier today?
This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases
:
https://m.fark.com/comments/10748817?f​rom_page=main



This will happen here.
You can't half-ass lock everything down in some places for two weeks. If it's festering in WV and they are doing nothing to stop it then it'll spread back and we'll be back in lockdown in a few weeks when the cases start hitting high numbers again.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Depends on who you ask

[macleans.ca image 768x440]


Or how you ask it.  These are known (i.e. tested) cases and they are testing.  The only way the US can even estimate our numbers is by back tracking from hospitalizations/deaths.  We have no clue what the real number is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
When this is all over and done someone will plot the COVID-19 death rate per-capita and the US will rank among third world nations.
 
gojirast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: nanim: Hm - which is it?  Rem this other thread from earlier today?
This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases
:
https://m.fark.com/comments/10748817?f​rom_page=main


This will happen here.
You can't half-ass lock everything down in some places for two weeks. If it's festering in WV and they are doing nothing to stop it then it'll spread back and we'll be back in lockdown in a few weeks when the cases start hitting high numbers again.


Festering is WV's State Motto.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SK is a fairly authoritarian, semi-militarized country, lunatic country to the north and all that.

The US is filled with "ma freedumbs!" yahoos who kowtow to a freak imbecile leader and thinks their shiat don't stink.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: When this is all over and done someone will plot the COVID-19 death rate per-capita and the US will rank among third world nations.


Is that what you hope to see?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Canada since first case declared... 635 cases in 53 days
Fark user imageView Full Size


Italy since first case declared... 35 713 in 46 days
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Yeah, no shiat. This would be a lot easier if people weren't blithering morons. Anyone with two brain cells rolling around in their head could have predicted this happening as early as the end of December based on what we saw with SARS. 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.


I can picture it now. The screen door rusting off its' filthy hinges, mangy dog staggering about looking vainly for a place to die.
 
Pinner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The entire NBA has been tested, so I feel better now. I hope they sleep well on their piles of cash.
We have priorities in this country!
Murica!!
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: nanim: Hm - which is it?  Rem this other thread from earlier today?
This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases
:
https://m.fark.com/comments/10748817?f​rom_page=main


This will happen here.
You can't half-ass lock everything down in some places for two weeks. If it's festering in WV and they are doing nothing to stop it then it'll spread back and we'll be back in lockdown in a few weeks when the cases start hitting high numbers again.


Can we just carpet bomb west Virginia and call it a day? For... um.... safety?
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pehvbot: cretinbob: Depends on who you ask

[macleans.ca image 768x440]

Or how you ask it.  These are known (i.e. tested) cases and they are testing.  The only way the US can even estimate our numbers is by back tracking from hospitalizations/deaths.  We have no clue what the real number is.


As I said in another thread, to get a test in MI you need to have the symptoms, not have the flu, be in an at-risk group, go to the hospital (clinics won't even see you for an advisory consultation), wait for hours, and find out that the criteria are fluid so you may get told no at that point.

We've got no farking clue who has it right now. Or if we'll just keep reinfecting one another for months.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Can we just carpet bomb west Virginia and call it a day? For... um.... safety?
This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases
:
https://m.fark.com/comments/10748817?f​rom_page=main


This will happen here.
You can't half-ass lock everything down in some places for two weeks. If it's festering in WV and they are doing nothing to stop it then it'll spread back and we'll be back in lockdown in a few weeks when the cases start hitting high numbers again.

Can we just carpet bomb west Virginia and call it a day? For... um.... safety?


Shouldn't that be Seattle or San Francisco? At least blow the bridges and keep them in one spot? They have the lions share of infections and deaths.
 
Bslim
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Yeah, no shiat. This would be a lot easier if people weren't blithering morons. Anyone with two brain cells rolling around in their head could have predicted this happening as early as the end of December based on what we saw with SARS. 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.


lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Having experience with something teaches you lessons about how to react the next time that thing occurs?
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheDarkSaintOfGin: Can we just carpet bomb west Virginia and call it a day? For... um.... safety?
This COVID-19 virus is one stubborn bastard. South Korea and Taiwan are seeing a resurgence in cases
:
https://m.fark.com/comments/10748817?f​rom_page=main


This will happen here.
You can't half-ass lock everything down in some places for two weeks. If it's festering in WV and they are doing nothing to stop it then it'll spread back and we'll be back in lockdown in a few weeks when the cases start hitting high numbers again.

Can we just carpet bomb west Virginia and call it a day? For... um.... safety?


All the exposed coal will burn for a million years and kill the planet. It was their plan from the start.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Canada since first case declared... 635 cases in 53 days
[Fark user image 352x299]

Italy since first case declared... 35 713 in 46 days
[Fark user image 380x285]


Yeah but the shape of the curve is the same so they're just as bad.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Yeah, no shiat. This would be a lot easier if people weren't blithering morons. Anyone with two brain cells rolling around in their head could have predicted this happening as early as the end of December based on what we saw with SARS. 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.


If people weren't spending every dime they could borrow or earn, we'd have been in a depression before this even hit.  Our economy has been designed to run on stupid.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Depends on who you ask

[macleans.ca image 768x440]


It really is quite depressing how stupid the average American is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Is that what you hope to see?

Is that what you hope to see?


The only reason we are getting any government response to this issue at all in the US is the realization that we might not have enough healthy people left to fight a war when its over if we don't act now. You tell me if that sounds like a recipe for a successful response to a highly contagious pathogen already in wide community spread.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shazam999: Yeah but the shape of the curve is the same so they're just as bad.
[Fark user image 352x299]

Italy since first case declared... 35 713 in 46 days
[Fark user image 380x285]

Yeah but the shape of the curve is the same so they're just as bad.


It just took longer for Canada to reach the parabolic stage.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also not dicking around pretending the situation doesn't exists until it's waaaayyyy too farking late to do anything really affective against it.
 
Bslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Shazam999: cretinbob: Depends on who you ask

[macleans.ca image 768x440]

It really is quite depressing how stupid the average American is.


Aaaaand fat
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It is incredibly obvious that the US leadership has failed its people in a most horrific and embarrassing way.

It's one of the reasons I get sick to my stomach watching Trump and his minions patting each other on the backs every day.

Their response to this is dangerously farking stupid.  Why someone else hasn't taken control I do not know.  We don't even have means of testing.  Unless you're rich, apparently.  If South Korea got a handle on this, why the fark have WE not got a handle on it?!

Dear Trump administration...  You are a dismal ridiculous failure.  You can all fark off and let some adults handle this now.  That'd be great, mmmkay?
 
silky76
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: "...Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (or MERS)..."

You can't call it that. That's racist, or so I'm told.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smackledorfer: Ya, it's poor people's fault! 

Instead, they spent the next 90 days jerking off on each other and stocking up on toilet paper instead of doing what any rational person would. Obtain a moderate supply of nonperishable or frozen food, a moderate supply of cash, and a moderate supply of daily necessities to hold yourself over for 60-90 days because of supply chain stocks and general stupidity.

Anyways, if you instead blew your tax refund check on a night out at Applebee's and spent your December, January, and February paychecks on Superbowl sales and bon-bons, I really don't have any sympathy for you. We've literally been telling you for YEARS to get your shiat together and yet there's still millions who are like, fark it, I'm going to spend $35 today when I only have $0.15 in the bank and then have the audacity to complain they they are getting hosed by banks with fees for effectively stealing money and kiting checks.

You people earned everything that's coming to you. Morons.

Ya, it's poor people's fault!


I said nothing about the poor and everything about the cash poor. There is a subtle difference. If you got pre-approved for a $250,000 mortgage and bought a house for $245,000, you're a moron. If you get paid $6000/month and don't save, don't contribute to your retirement, and blow it all on middle class ennui, you're a moron. If you're son or daughter gets into NYU or Smith or Notre Dame and you tell them to make their dreams come true by taking out six figures student loan debt, you're a moron. If you're spending more than 50% of what you earn each paycheck, you're a moron. If you decide to live in a nice apartment in a trendy area of town and forego health insurance, you're a moron. 

Again, people did this to themselves. I've yet to meet a truly poor person that was poor because of something someone else did to them. The vast majority, and indeed most, people who find themselves in financial trouble did it to themselves - be it being housepoor; being rent poor; being contingency poor; living on credit cards; buying new cars and spending 20% of their income on a brand new car instead of buying a 1993 Civic for $500 and driving it 100,000 miles until the wheels fall off; be it spending gobs of debt on a college education without a plan for their future. 

Nearly everyone is a victim of their own choices. This event - if anything - just proves how stupid the vast majority of people in this country are. One needs only look at the paper product aisle to understand that being poor isn't some vice shared by those who are down on their luck - it's a goddamned way of life.
 
