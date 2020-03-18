 Skip to content
(Politico)   Has 19 elder care facilities dealing with coronavirus outbreaks. The Worst Timeline™   (politico.com) divider line
47
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a pro, bro.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ones where people were hugging and dancing?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is...this is bad.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clay county has one...  Why does Duval get all the press?
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this is what it looks like when an atomic bomb detonates. I had really hoped this day would never come.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


Florida has f*cked us all
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If my grandmother were still alive to hear this, she'd say "WHAAAAAT??? SPEAK UP, I CAN'T HEAR YOU!!"

Waited to get a hearing aid until she was too far gone with dementia to understand anything anybody said anyway.

And had to live in an assisted care facility toward the end because I couldn't prevent her from getting out of bed at night and falling. I feel bad for those who have grandparents or parents in a facility now. I can only imagine what they are going through.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon
Bring out your dead (Monty Python)
Youtube GU0d8kpybVg
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patient privacy has nothing to do with divulging where these facilities are located.
Hiding information from the public during a pandemic. It's almost like they want it to spread.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [media.giphy.com image 372x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Florida has f*cked us all


Yeah, it's Florida's fault, that's it, that's the ticket.

If there were only a way to tell who may or may not have this virus and then have those folks separated from the rest of the vulnerable population. Maybe some kind of test for the virus. I heard Trump wast thinking about asking the CDC to look into that about two months to late.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://nypost.com/2020/03/18/spring-​b​reakers-defy-coronavirus-lockdown-this​-virus-aint-that-serious/
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, did Coronavirus infect your headline?
 
wesmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Bslim: [media.giphy.com image 372x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Florida has f*cked us all

Yeah, it's Florida's fault, that's it, that's the ticket.

If there were only a way to tell who may or may not have this virus and then have those folks separated from the rest of the vulnerable population. Maybe some kind of test for the virus. I heard Trump wast thinking about asking the CDC to look into that about two months to late.


Have you seen the crowds on the beaches here in Florida? And then you have the state government which refuses to release information that could help the public protect themselves.
Unfortunately I am a resident of this state and I say yes, Florida has made things much worse.
 
Officer Barrelroll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably can trace it back to Mar a lago.

The Mar a lago virus is the appropriate name.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no not the old people!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thery're ancient
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they were being so careful.
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The waiting lists are about to get a whole lot shorter.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe


For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wesmon: Someone Else's Alt: Bslim: [media.giphy.com image 372x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Florida has f*cked us all

Yeah, it's Florida's fault, that's it, that's the ticket.

If there were only a way to tell who may or may not have this virus and then have those folks separated from the rest of the vulnerable population. Maybe some kind of test for the virus. I heard Trump wast thinking about asking the CDC to look into that about two months to late.

Have you seen the crowds on the beaches here in Florida? And then you have the state government which refuses to release information that could help the public protect themselves.
Unfortunately I am a resident of this state and I say yes, Florida has made things much worse.


You do know that none of those people on the beach this week are from Florida right? If you are from Florida you know that no Floridian goes to the beach in MARCH, to farking cold.

These are mostly spring breakers, so a combination of out of town people and dumbass kids.

I know when I was 20 I was invincible.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I See its being contained really well.
 
UTD_Elcid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Danger Avoid Death: If my grandmother were still alive to hear this, she'd say "WHAAAAAT??? SPEAK UP, I CAN'T HEAR YOU!!"

Waited to get a hearing aid until she was too far gone with dementia to understand anything anybody said anyway.

And had to live in an assisted care facility toward the end because I couldn't prevent her from getting out of bed at night and falling. I feel bad for those who have grandparents or parents in a facility now. I can only imagine what they are going through.


While I feel sorry for the families and the residents, this is more of a mixed blessing in my eyes. My grandma was in a care facility for many years, and that isn't 'living', it is waiting to die. They are daycare centers that the patrons will never grow out of. This country needs a better way to gracefully exit and not wait for a virus or some other nasty bug to kill grandma and grandpa.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knowsomething
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MasterPython: The ones where people were hugging and dancing?



I think I said a week ago that when this thing hits the Villages (a Trumpville stronghold) it will be ugly. I have a hard time thinking it hasn't already arrived.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: You do know that none of those people on the beach this week are from Florida right? If you are from Florida you know that no Floridian goes to the beach in MARCH, to farking cold.

These are mostly spring breakers, so a combination of out of town people and dumbass kids.

I know when I was 20 I was invincible.


Yeah. And worse, they were mixing with locals (buying beer, buying more beer, buying shots) and then they all went home.

It doesn't matter if they brought it into Florida or if it was already in Florida. Some of them brought it back home - and they were from all over the country.
 
wesmon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: wesmon: Someone Else's Alt: Bslim: [media.giphy.com image 372x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

Florida has f*cked us all

Yeah, it's Florida's fault, that's it, that's the ticket.

If there were only a way to tell who may or may not have this virus and then have those folks separated from the rest of the vulnerable population. Maybe some kind of test for the virus. I heard Trump wast thinking about asking the CDC to look into that about two months to late.

Have you seen the crowds on the beaches here in Florida? And then you have the state government which refuses to release information that could help the public protect themselves.
Unfortunately I am a resident of this state and I say yes, Florida has made things much worse.

You do know that none of those people on the beach this week are from Florida right? If you are from Florida you know that no Floridian goes to the beach in MARCH, to farking cold.

These are mostly spring breakers, so a combination of out of town people and dumbass kids.

I know when I was 20 I was invincible.


Of course the spring breakers are going to go out to the beaches if they are allowed to. The beaches should have been closed, along with the hotels.
 
pacified
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.


As a parting shot the boomers will use up all the ventilators and use up billions of dollars
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UTD_Elcid: This country needs a better way to gracefully exit and not wait for a virus or some other nasty bug to kill grandma and grandpa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
wesmon:

The beaches should have been closed, along with the hotels.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
aungen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My family cancelled our trip to FL last weekend out of concern for bringing it to the retirement community, from the airport.

I've gotten endless shiat for it. Because everyone else came with their grandkids for a little beach / grandma time. They are still posting pics.

My own elderly family said the retirement communities they were in, were taking note of who decided to cancel and who decided to come, isolating people who got a visit.

Cancellations are free right now. Why would you risk going at such a time? Oh ... the beach. Thanks for all the extra death. Hope your pics were worth it. F@ckers🌴
 
ruudbob
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.


That is OK. My mom spent many years bed ridden in the little ($5,000 per month) hell hole, my dad with Alzheimer spent 7 years in hell and his teeth were falling out. I was relieved when they died. I set my own best by date to 75 maybe 80 if things go well and I do not go moldy.  I call the homes tombstone farms. Fark! I am 68.
 
dbirchall
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Florida: Hold my beer, Seattle.
 
Bslim
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ruudbob: drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.

That is OK. My mom spent many years bed ridden in the little ($5,000 per month) hell hole, my dad with Alzheimer spent 7 years in hell and his teeth were falling out. I was relieved when they died. I set my own best by date to 75 maybe 80 if things go well and I do not go moldy.  I call the homes tombstone farms. Fark! I am 68.


Can we have all your stuff?
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My 91 year old grandma's facility is on lockdown. I understand it but there's only so much tv, so much bingo, so many puzzles you can do before you get bored.
 
bongon247
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wesmon: Patient privacy has nothing to do with divulging where these facilities are located.
Hiding information from the public during a pandemic. It's almost like they want it to spread.


Hopefully the reason for not divulging this publicly is so that some asshole doesn't burn one of these joints to the ground.

hopefully...
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is...this is bad.


Yep.  Acute-care hospitals can't discharge patients to facilities that aren't accepting anyone, which is now reducing the number of beds available when the shiat starts hitting the fan in earnest.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: This is...this is bad.

Yep.  Acute-care hospitals can't discharge patients to facilities that aren't accepting anyone, which is now reducing the number of beds available when the shiat starts hitting the fan in earnest.


That, and if 19 facilities have cases, that's saying that the virus is VERY prevalent in Florida.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: UTD_Elcid: This country needs a better way to gracefully exit and not wait for a virus or some other nasty bug to kill grandma and grandpa.

[Fark user image 600x304]


You are not kidding there.  Sick old people being kept alive in pain and misery for years like my MIL that died last Christmas. She spent 9 years in pure $6,000 a month hell and I got to listen to, or about her every day about how bad it was. Her statement "This is not living" and "What have I done wrong to have this happen to me" is now burnt deeply into my head from hearing it every day.
LET THEM EAT CAKE laced with Fentanyl when they damn well want the pain to end I also say.  Some farking Christian, medical, or nursing home lobbies just wanna to suck money from their losing situation.
 
ansius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
hell of a mix of risk factors you've got there Florida.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.


You can smell the panic of Congress, Senate, and white house as they try to convince the 20 somethings to stay inside. Trying to convince them they will likely die or seriously sick but the numbers are not there to back it up. Sure 10s of thousands will die for that age groups but the millions are going to be 70+ with half a million in the 50-60 range to million.

Good thing they haven't spent the last 10 years making sure the young stayed out of policy.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bslim: ruudbob: drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.

That is OK. My mom spent many years bed ridden in the little ($5,000 per month) hell hole, my dad with Alzheimer spent 7 years in hell and his teeth were falling out. I was relieved when they died. I set my own best by date to 75 maybe 80 if things go well and I do not go moldy.  I call the homes tombstone farms. Fark! I am 68.

Can we have all your stuff?


Na, I got a daughter, but you can have my moldy body so they don't have to pay a thousand bucks to burn it.
 
wesmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bongon247: wesmon: Patient privacy has nothing to do with divulging where these facilities are located.
Hiding information from the public during a pandemic. It's almost like they want it to spread.

Hopefully the reason for not divulging this publicly is so that some asshole doesn't burn one of these joints to the ground.

hopefully...


Yeah, listing the names of the facilities would be a bad idea.
They could at least provide the counties where these facilities are to give people a heads up that the virus has spread to their area.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aungen: My family cancelled our trip to FL last weekend out of concern for bringing it to the retirement community, from the airport.

I've gotten endless shiat for it. Because everyone else came with their grandkids for a little beach / grandma time. They are still posting pics.

My own elderly family said the retirement communities they were in, were taking note of who decided to cancel and who decided to come, isolating people who got a visit.

Cancellations are free right now. Why would you risk going at such a time? Oh ... the beach. Thanks for all the extra death. Hope your pics were worth it. F@ckers🌴


Hope you and yours are doing well!  :-)
 
deathdidpartme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.


Not going to donate to your go fund fund either when you die.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

deathdidpartme: drayno76: fragMasterFlash: Grandma got infected by a spring breaker.

/you can say there is no such thing as COVID-19
//but as for me and grandpa we believe

For these kids this bug is a feature, not a ... errr bug. 

My wife told me that on one of the parenting chat groups parents said her teens were calling Covid-19 the "Boomer Remover."

I'm not gunna lie, as an X-er, I chortled.

Not going to donate to your go fund fund either when you die.


TP isn't going to be the easiest currency anyway.
 
