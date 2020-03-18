 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegraph)   Oxford University develops 30 minute CoVid-19 test, note for being 4 mins late to the gym   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, RNA, Gene, DNA, rapid test, Type I and type II errors, Virus, Genetics, Immune system  
•       •       •

295 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Mar 2020 at 7:08 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"The technology has been validated with clinical samples at Shenzhen Luohou People's Hospital in China and has a 100 per cent success rate at picking up both positive and negative results."

I now doubt everything in this article.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "The technology has been validated with clinical samples at Shenzhen Luohou People's Hospital in China and has a 100 per cent success rate at picking up both positive and negative results."

I now doubt everything in this article.


Yeah, the 100% triggers my bullshiat filter too. No chemical test is perfect. You have a minimum threshold of detection, you have handling/procedure issues, and so forth.

And it doesn't need to be perfect. It needs to be good enough and cheap enough. Then we give it twice, call it no if both are negative, and give a PCR test if it's positive.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Previous viral RNA tests took 1.5 to 2 hours to give a result slowing down the ability to respond quickly to the crisis.

Maybe in some high tech sci-fi future 1.5 to 2 hours is happening. Here in the US people wait days for results, if they're lucky enough to get tested. But remember, this clusterfark is no one's fault.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Previous viral RNA tests took 1.5 to 2 hours to give a result slowing down the ability to respond quickly to the crisis.

Maybe in some high tech sci-fi future 1.5 to 2 hours is happening. Here in the US people wait days for results, if they're lucky enough to get tested. But remember, this clusterfark is no one's fault.


The test may only take 1-2 hours but the lack of testing sites and backlog mean long waits.
 
endosymbiont
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Annoyed biotech patent attorney chiming in here, to say sarcastically, "nice of that article to not even hint at how the test works..."
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

max_pooper: hissatsu: Previous viral RNA tests took 1.5 to 2 hours to give a result slowing down the ability to respond quickly to the crisis.

Maybe in some high tech sci-fi future 1.5 to 2 hours is happening. Here in the US people wait days for results, if they're lucky enough to get tested. But remember, this clusterfark is no one's fault.

The test may only take 1-2 hours but the lack of testing sites and backlog mean long waits.


Which makes no functional difference. There were several months worth of warning, and that lead time was squandered.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

endosymbiont: Annoyed biotech patent attorney chiming in here, to say sarcastically, "nice of that article to not even hint at how the test works..."


cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All the gyms are closed.

Nothing to do but bust out another round of quarantinis and hunker down.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: "The technology has been validated with clinical samples at Shenzhen Luohou People's Hospital in China and has a 100 per cent success rate at picking up both positive and negative results."

I now doubt everything in this article.


I'm sure they stacked the deck with all known samples right in the sweet spot of their detection range for the initial tests, not unknowns or edge cases.

Hopefully they'll be cheap to produce and stable enough to deliver by mail.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is this where we're heading? Which nation can come up with the fastest test and win?

There's Something About Mary - 7 minute abs
Youtube JB2di69FmhE
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.