(YouTube) Video Escape reality with a long virtual walk through the Avebury Stone Circle, see the megaliths and experience the normal sounds of a small English village. Strangely reassuring, even with the ravens and church bells   (youtube.com) divider line
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Day villagers.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the recommendation of a local I went there instead of Stonehenge.

Lovely place. I had a pint then walked around. Had another pint then walked some more. After my third pint the sheep started staring so I left
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love the sound of church bells. That may be because I am an atheist and not late for church.

You know what is even nicer than chruch bells:  lawn mowers in the distance on a Saturday.

It's a beautiful world, isn't it?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strangely reassuring, even with the ravenscorvids and church bells

FTFY, subby.
 
allthesametome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch out for the sheep poop.  It's everywhere.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good advice. A lot of people think it is nice than Stonehenge, which is a bit ruined by the traffice, fences, hippies and so forth. The sheep do keep people in line. They will stare at almost anything, and if you are doing something wrong, they will look disapproving, something sheep do very well.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
28 days later...
 
nanim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Did not realize they were  'henge'ing all over the place.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Avebury is a much more interesting experience than Stonehenge. Far fewer obnoxious tourists, and you can walk among the stones while drinking beer. What's not to like?
 
Alex_Lee [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I was going to ask how you knew sheep stared at people disapprovingly. Then I found this...
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know sheep but it looks like somebody's about to get butted into next week.
 
