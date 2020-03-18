 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   L'etranger, c'est maintentant (at least in Italy)   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If the store is a small one with a lot of goods packed into tight spaces, you might have to take a number outside and wait your turn and in any case, once inside be warned to stay one meter away from other shoppers.

I really want to go to the Asian market here but the aisles aren't wide enough for two people to pass without turning sideways.  Not sure I need those spices and a sack of rice.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Camus novel or the Billy Joel song?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
L'Ètranger by Albert Camus? Good thing that Cheney put that on Bush' remedial high school reading list. I would love to see them try to make Trump read a book without him in it as the main character.

I suggest La Peste, but L'Étranger is shorter and has a murder.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: The Camus novel or the Billy Joel song?


Dammit! A Farker beat me to it again! No wonder there's No Boobies allowed. It would be a war of one against all, no winners, no survivors.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, Scooby Doo can doo-doo, but Jimmy Carter is smarter.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: L'Ètranger by Albert Camus? Good thing that Cheney put that on Bush' remedial high school reading list. I would love to see them try to make Trump read a book without him in it as the main character.

I suggest La Peste, but L'Étranger is shorter and has a murder.


I'd be happy if he could just read this and take it to heart.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You think this'll fly in the U.S.?
 
eiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

skyotter: You think this'll fly in the U.S.?


No.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: I'd be happy if he could just read this and take it to heart.

[Fark user image 850x850]


amen.

also- does everyone else think that Camus' Stranger was filled to the tits with Asperger's?  I hated him when I read the book in school, because I couldn't understand his seeming detachment, but the little bitty bit I know about autism seems to jibe.

anyway, the point is, telling each other "andra tutto bene" is lovely, and the sort of attitude that we'd be well advised to adopt.  so hug your kids, pet your pets, and pork your s/o-s, you farkers, and all will be well :>
 
Oak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sounds like adults handling an adult situation like adults.

Foreign to most Farkers, I know, but by-comparison admirable nonetheless.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.