Brits say "We got the virus, now where's our porn?"
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah...it's not like anyone will be able to find free porn on the internet
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Shazam999
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 496x393] [View Full Size image _x_]


When does the cream come out?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Should have been hording the porn.  If you don't have at least 5TB of porn on hand, you are not stocked.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
hahaha

media1.giphy.com
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I've never signed up for a porn site. What do you get for premium that you can't get for free either on the same site or elsewhere?
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I've never signed up for a porn site. What do you get for premium that you can't get for free either on the same site or elsewhere?


A line on your credit card statement.
 
insertsnarkyusername
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sorry, that's an EU offer only.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I've never signed up for a porn site. What do you get for premium that you can't get for free either on the same site or elsewhere?


shiatty 45 minute long student films about guys farking their sisters.
 
Esroc
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: I've never signed up for a porn site. What do you get for premium that you can't get for free either on the same site or elsewhere?


A lot of amateur actresses are putting up paywalls and blocking downloads these days because sites like Pornhub make it so easy for them to do so. Which is fair. I don't blame them for wanting to get paid. A subscription gives you access to their content without having to pay out on a per video basis. Which can make it cheaper of you're a pervert like me who watches porn like it's Netflix.

Or you can scour the other streaming sites in the hopes of finding a link that hasn't been taken down yet from that one guy who paid for it and uploaded it elsewhere. Which is a hassle.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Practicing responsible social distancing?

Fark user image
 
